BSSC Sports Trainer Cut Off 2025: Expected & Previous Year Marks Category-Wise

BSSC Sports Trainer Cut Off 2025: The Bihar Staff Selection Commission has announced 379 vacancies for the Sports Trainer post. Candidates preparing for this written exam should score more than or equivalent to the minimum marks to get appointed for the further rounds. The minimum qualifying marks for the written exam and interview have been specified in the official notification. Having prior knowledge of passing scores as per the respective category helps aspirants set realistic goals during their preparation. Continue reading to get complete details of the BSSC Sports Trainer cut off marks on this page. BSSC Sports Trainer Cut Off 2025 The BSSC Sports Trainer cut-off is the minimum score candidates must achieve to be declared successful in the selection process. The minimum qualifying varies as per the category, including general, backward classes, SC/ST, and other details. It typically ranges between 32% and 40% marks. Those who clear the cutoff marks in the written test will be shortlisted for the interview round. There are various factors responsible for determining the cutoff marks, such as the total number of test-takers, vacancies, category, difficulty level, marks obtained in the exam, etc.

Bihar BSSC Sports Trainer Minimum Qualifying Marks The commission has specified the minimum qualifying marks for the Bihar BSSC Sports Trainer in its official notification. It is mandatory to obtain the specified minimum marks for various categories in the written test and interview. Check the category-wise BSSC Sports Trainer minimum qualifying marks shared below: Category Minimum Qualifying Marks General 40% Backward Classes 36.5% Extremely Backward Classes 34% Scheduled Tribe/Schedule Caste 32% Female candidates 32% Disabled candidates (for all categories) 32% What are the BSSC Sports Trainer Qualifying Marks for General? The BSSC Sports Trainer cut off marks are available in the form of qualifying marks for the general category. Candidates belonging to the general category need to score at least 40% to be declared successful in the written test and interview.

What are the BSSC Sports Trainer Qualifying Marks for SC/ST? The commission has released the cut-off for SC/ST category aspirants applying for the BSSC Sports Trainer post. A score of at least 32% in the written exam and interview is required to qualify in the case of SC/ST candidates. What are the BSSC Sports Trainer Qualifying Marks for Females? BSSC has defined the minimum qualifying marks for female candidates applying for the Sports Trainer posts. Women candidates need to achieve 32% in the written and interview rounds to be declared successful. Steps to Download BSSC Sports Trainer Cut Off 2025 The BSSC Sports Trainer Cut Off will be made available online only on the official website. It will be released separately in a PDF file for all the categories. Here are the steps to access the cutoff marks for the BSSC Sports Trainer post without any hassles.