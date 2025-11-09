DDA JE Syllabus 2025 PDF: Subject-Wise Topics & Latest Exam Pattern

DDA JE Syllabus 2025: Delhi Development Authority aims to fill 104 vacancies for Junior Engineer (Civil) and 67 vacancies for the Junior Engineer (Electrical/Mechanical) post. The computer-based test for this post is scheduled in December/January, tentatively. Candidates should analyse the DDA Junior Engineer syllabus carefully before starting their preparation. This written exam aims to evaluate candidates’ reasoning ability, numerical aptitude, proficiency in English, general awareness, and technical knowledge in the relevant discipline. Hence, aspirants should prepare a list of the exam-specific topics and achieve mastery to perform well in the exam. Read on to learn more about the DDA JE Syllabus and Exam Pattern on this page. DDA JE Syllabus 2025 Highlights Understanding the DDA JE syllabus and exam requirements can help you stay on track in your preparation. You must gain familiarity with all the aspects of the exam and then formulate your strategy for the upcoming exam. Below is the key overview of the DDA Junior Engineer syllabus for reference purposes:

Exam Conducting Body Delhi Development Authority Post Name Junior Engineer (Civil/Electrical/Mechanical) Vacancies 171 Selection Process CBT and Document Verification Exam Date December/January (Tentative) Number of Questions 120 Negative Marking Yes DDA JE Exam Pattern 2025 Candidates should check the DDA JE exam pattern before commencing their preparation. This will help them understand the test format, total number of questions, maximum marks, exam duration, and other scoring parameters. The written exam will be conducted online, comprising 120 objective-type questions for 120 marks. The exam duration shall be 2 hours. There shall be a negative marking of 0.33 marks for every wrong answer. Subject Number of Questions Maximum Marks Exam Duration Test of Reasoning 120 120 2 hours Test of Quantitative Aptitude Test of General Awareness Test of English Language Technical Subject (Discipline-Wise)

DDA JE Syllabus 2025 PDF Candidates must download the DDA JE syllabus to discover all the important and unimportant chapters. It will help them utilise their time effectively in learning and revising key topics. Hence, you must integrate the syllabus into your preparation to stay ahead of the competition.

DDA JE Syllabus 2025 Subject-Wise Topics The DDA JE syllabus covers subjects such as reasoning, quantitative aptitude, general awareness, English language, and technical subjects (discipline-wise). Candidates must ensure they master the concepts across all the sections to increase their chances of scoring well in the exam. Here is the subject-wise syllabus for the DDA Junior Engineer post: DDA JE Syllabus for Reasoning The reasoning section is designed to evaluate a candidate's logical thinking, ability to identify patterns, and decision-making skills. It involves the following topics:

Semantic Analogy

Symbolic operations, Symbolic/ Number Analogy

Trends

Figural Analogy

Space Orientation

Semantic Classification

Venn Diagrams

Symbolic/ Number Classification

Drawing inferences

Figural Classification

Punched hole/ pattern-folding & unfolding

Semantic Series

Figural Pattern-folding and completion

Number Series

Embedded figures

Figural Series

Critical Thinking

Problem Solving

Emotional Intelligence

Word Building

Social Intelligence

Coding and decoding

Numerical operations

DDA JE Syllabus for Quantitative Aptitude This section evaluates a candidate’s ability to work with numbers and perform quick calculations. It covers the following key areas: Number Systems: Computation of Whole Number, Decimal and Fractions, Relationship between numbers.

Fundamental arithmetical operations: Percentages, Ratio and Proportion, Square roots, Averages, Interest (Simple and Compound), Profit and Loss, Discount, Partnership Business, Mixture and Allegation, Time and distance, Time and work.

Algebra: Basic algebraic identities of School Algebra and Elementary surds (simple problems) and Graphs of Linear Equations.

Geometry: Familiarity with elementary geometric figures and facts: Triangle and its various kinds of centres, Congruence and similarity of triangles, Circle and its chords, tangents, angles subtended by chords of a circle, common tangents to two or more circles.

Mensuration: Triangle, Quadrilaterals, Regular Polygons, Circle, Right Prism, Right Circular Cone, Right Circular Cylinder, Sphere, Hemispheres, Rectangular Parallelepiped, Regular Right Pyramid with triangular or square Base.

Trigonometry: Trigonometry, Trigonometric ratios, Complementary angles, Height and distances (simple problems only) Standard Identities like sin2𝜃 + Cos2𝜃=1 etc.,

Statistical Charts: Use of Tables and Graphs: Histogram, Frequency polygon, Bar-diagram, Pie-chart.

DDA JE Syllabus for General Awareness The General Awareness section is designed to test a candidate’s knowledge of current events, static GK, and everyday awareness of the world. Some of the important topics are: History

Culture

Geography

Economic Scene

General Policy

Scientific research DDA JE Syllabus for English Language The English Language section is designed to evaluate proficiency in reading, writing, and understanding English. It covers the following areas: Spot the Error

Fill in the Blanks

Synonyms/ Homonyms

Antonyms

Spellings/ Detecting mis-spelt words

Idioms & Phrases

One word substitution

Improvement of Sentences

Active/ Passive Voice of Verbs

Conversion into Direct/ Indirect narration

Shuffling of Sentence parts

Shuffling of Sentences in a passage

Cloze Passage

Comprehension Passage

DDA JE Syllabus for Technical Knowledge (Civil Engineering) The DDA JE Civil Engineering syllabus covers various areas such as Building Materials, Estimation, Costing and Valuation, Surveying, Soil Mechanics, Hydraulics, Irrigation Engineering, and other key topics. Check the topic-wise syllabus below: Building Materials: Physical and Chemical properties, classification, standard tests, uses and manufacture/quarrying of materials e.g. building stones, silicate based materials, cement (Portland), Asbestos products, Timber and Wood based Products, laminates, bituminous materials, paints, varnishes.

Estimation, Costing and Valuation: estimate, glossary of technical terms, analysis of rates, methods and unit of measurement, Items of work – earthwork, Brick work (Modular & Traditional bricks), RCC work, Shuttering, Timber work, Painting, Flooring, Plastering, Boundary wall, Brick building, Water Tank, Septic tank, Bar bending schedule, Centre line method, Mid-section formula, Trapezoidal formula, Simpson’s rule, Cost estimate of Septic tank, flexible pavements, Tube well, isolates and combined footings, Steel Truss, Piles and pile-caps. Valuation – Value and cost, scrap value, salvage value, assessed value, sinking fund, depreciation and obsolescence, methods of valuation.

Surveying: Principles of surveying, measurement of distance, chain surveying, working of prismatic compass, compass traversing, bearings, local attraction, plane table surveying, theodolite traversing, adjustment of theodolite, Levelling, Definition of terms used in levelling, contouring, curvature and refraction corrections, temporary and permanent adjustments of dumpy level, methods of contouring, uses of contour map, tachometric survey, curve setting, earth work calculation, advanced surveying equipment.

Soil Mechanics: Origin of soil, phase diagram, Definitions-void ratio, porosity, degree of saturation, water content, specific gravity of soil grains, unit weights, density index and interrelationship of different parameters, Grain size distribution curves and their uses Index properties of soils, Atterberg’s limits, ISI soil classification and plasticity chart Permeability of soil, coefficient of permeability, determination of coefficient of permeability, Unconfined and confined aquifers, effective stress, quick sand, consolidation of soils, etc.

Hydraulics: Fluid properties, hydrostatics, measurements of flow, Bernoulli's theorem and its application, flow through pipes, flow in open channels, weirs, flumes, spillways, pumps and turbines.

Irrigation Engineering: Definition, necessity, benefits, 2II effects of irrigation, types and methods of irrigation, Hydrology – Measurement of rainfall, run off coefficient, rain gauge, losses from precipitation – evaporation, infiltration, etc. Water requirement of crops, duty, delta and base period, Kharif and Rabi Crops, Command area, Time factor, Crop ratio, Overlap allowance, Irrigation efficiencies Different type of canals, types of canal irrigation, loss of water in canals Canal lining – types and advantages Shallow and deep to wells, yield from a well Weir and barrage, Failure of weirs and permeable foundation, etc.

Transport Engineering: Highway Engineering – cross sectional elements, geometric design, types of pavements, pavement materials – aggregates and bitumen, different tests, Design of flexible and rigid pavements – Water Bound Macadam (WBM) and Wet Mix Macadam (WMM), Gravel Road, Bituminous construction, Rigid pavement joint, pavement maintenance, Highway drainage, Railway Engineering, etc.

Environmental Engineering: Quality of water, source of water supply, purification of water, distribution of water, need of sanitation, sewerage systems, circular sewer, oval sewer, sewer appurtenances, sewage treatments Surface water drainage Solid waste management – types, effects, engineered management system Air pollution – pollutants, causes, effects, control Noise pollution – cause, health effects, control.

Structural Engineering: Theory of structures: Elasticity constants, type of beams – determinate and indeterminate, bending moment and shear force diagrams of simply supported, cantilever and over hanging beams. Moment of area and moment of inertia for rectangular & circular sections, bending moment and shear stress for tee, channel and compound sections, chimneys, dams and retaining walls, eccentric loads, slope deflection of simply supported and cantilever beams, critical load and columns, torsion of circular section.

Concrete Technology: Properties, Advantages and uses of concrete, cement aggregates, importance of water quality, water cement ratio, workability, mix design, storage, batching, mixing, placement, compaction, finishing and curing of concrete, quality control of concrete, hot weather and cold weather concreting, repair and maintenance of concrete structure.

RCC Design: RCC beams-flexural strength, shear strength, bond strength, design of singly reinforced and double reinforced beams, cantilever beams T-beams, lintels One way and two way slabs, isolated footings Reinforced brick works, columns, staircases, retaining walls, water tanks (RCC design questions may be based on both Limit State and Working Stress methods).

Steel Design: Steel design and construction of steel columns, beams, roof trusses, plate girders.