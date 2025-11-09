RRB Group D Exam City Intimation Slip 2025
MPSC Rajyaseva Cut Off 2025 – Check Expected and Previous Year Category-Wise Cut Off Marks

By Meenu Solanki
Nov 9, 2025

MPSC Rajyaseva Cut Off 2025: MPSC announces Maharashtra Rajyaseva Cut Off along with result. You can check MPSC Cut Off including expected and previous year cut off for all categories here.

MPSC Rajyaseva Cut Off 2025: The Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) will release MPSC Cut Off along with the result and finial answer key. Candidates who score marks equal to or higher than the prescribed cut-off will qualify for the next stage of the selection process. The cut-off marks are determined based on various factors such as exam difficulty level, number of vacancies, and overall candidate performance. Scroll down to check the MPSC Cut Off 2025, along with details on how to check the cut-off, factors influencing it, and the previous year’s MPSC cut-off trends.

MPSC Cut Off 2025

MPSC Rajyaseva Preliminary Exam was held on November 9 to recruit officers for key administrative positions in the Maharashtra State Government. A total of 385 vacancies are to be filled through this examination, including 295 posts in the State Civil Services, 45 in the Forest Services, and 45 in the Civil Engineering Services. The cut off marks for the same will be released along with the result.

MPSC cut off are the minimum marks that candidates need to secure to proceed to the subsequent stages of the recruitment process. In this article, you can check the MPSC Previous Year Cut Off for Prelims, Mains and Final here.

MPSC Rajyaseva Cut Off 2025 Overview

Conducting Body

Maharashtra Public Service Commission

Post Name

Subordinate Services, Engineering Services, Class C Services, Agriculture Services, Judicial Services, etc.

Vacancies

385

Selection Process

Prelims, Mains, and Interview

MPSC Rajyaseva Prelims Exam Date

09 November 2025

Job Location

Maharashtra

How to Check MPSC Cut Off 2025 PDF?

Below is a stepwise guide to check the cutoff marks for the MPSC Rajyaseva exam:

Step 1: Visit the official website of MPSC at mpsc.gov.in

Step 2: Navigate to the "Result" tab provided on the homepage.

Step 3: Click on the link for MPSC Rajyaseva cutoff.

Step 4: A PDF displaying the cutoff marks will appear on your screen. Check the category-wise cut off marks.

Step 5: Download the PDF and take a printout for future reference.

MPSC Rajyaseva Previous Year Cut Off

Referring to the MPSC Rajyaseva previous year cut-off marks helps candidates understand the fluctuations and trends in the exam’s qualifying marks over the past few years. Analysing these trends allows aspirants to estimate the expected cut-off and plan their preparation accordingly. The variation in cut-off marks usually depends on factors such as the number of vacancies released, the difficulty level of the paper, and the overall performance of candidates. Check the category-wise MPSC Rajyaseva previous year cut-off marks below to get a better idea of the score required to qualify for the next stage.

MPSC Rajyaseva Prelims Cut Off 2024

MPSC cutoff 2024 marks refers to the minimum qualifying marks required to move forward in the selection process for Prelims, Mains and Final. Analyzing the cut-off helps aspirants understand the competition level and estimate their chances of selection. Check MPSC Prelims Cut Off 2024 for all categories in the table below.

Category

Sub-Category

Cut Off Marks

OPEN

 

 

 

General

117.50

Female

110.50

Sports Group-A

26.00

Sports Group-B

90.00

SC

 

General

115.00

Female

107.00

ST

 

General

104.00

Female

93.50

DT (A)

 

General

117.00

Female

108.00

SBC

General

111.50

NT (B)

 

General

117.50

Female

110.50

NT (C)

 

General

117.50

Female

110.50

NT (D)

General

117.50

OBC

 

General

117.50

Female

110.50

EWS

 

General

117.50

Female

110.50

DIVYANG

 

 

 

Type-A (Blindness, Low Vision)

80.50

Type-B (Deaf, Hard of Hearing)

77.50

Type-C (Locomotor Disability & Others)

96.50

Type-D & E (Intellectual, Multiple Disabilities)

85.00

ORPHAN

Type-A & B (Institutional)

37.50

MPSC Rajyaseva Prelims Cut Off 2023

MPSC announces cut off marks separately for all categories and male & female candidates. You can check the MPSC Rajayaseva Cut Off marks for Prelims in the table below.

Category

Sub-Category

MPSC Rajyaseva Cut Off Marks 2023

OPEN

GENERAL

108.00

FEMALE

101.00

SPORTS GROUP-A

43.00

SPORTS GROUP-B

91.00

SC

GENERAL

103.50

FEMALE

93.50

ST

GENERAL

96.00

FEMALE

87.00

DT (A)

GENERAL

108.00

FEMALE

101.00

SBC

GENERAL

104.50

NT (B)

GENERAL

105.00

FEMALE

101.00

NT (C)

GENERAL

108.00

FEMALE

101.00

NT (D)

GENERAL

108.00

OBC

GENERAL

108.00

FEMALE

101.00

SPORTS GROUP-A

41.50

EWS

GENERAL

108.00

FEMALE

101.00

DIVYANG

TYPE - A (Blindness, Low Vision)

89.92

TYPE - B (Deaf, HH)

79.50

TYPE - C (Loco.Dis and others)

106.00

TYPE - D & E (Int.Dis., Mult.Dis, and others)

74.26

ORPHAN

TYPE - A & B (Institutional)

38.50

MPSC Previous Year Cut Off 2022

Candidates can check the MPSC Cut Off 2022 for all categories, including Open, SC, ST, DT, and others. The highest cut-off marks were recorded for the Open category at 106.5. Check the category-wise MPSC Prelims Cut Off 2022 in the table below.

Category

Sub- Category

Cut Off Marks

OPEN

GENERAL

106.5

FEMALE

96.5

SPORTS GROUP-A

27.5

SPORTS GROUP-B

64

SC

GENERAL

101.5

FEMALE

94

SPORTS GROUP-B

41.5

ST

GENERAL

93

FEMALE

78.5

SPORTS GROUP-B

21.5

DT (A)

GENERAL

106.5

FEMALE

93

NT (B)

GENERAL

106.5

FEMALE

96.5

SBC

GENERAL

104.5

FEMALE

94.5

NT (C)

GENERAL

106.5

FEMALE

96.5

NT (D)

GENERAL

106.5

FEMALE

96.5

OBC

GENERAL

106.5

FEMALE

96.5

SPORTS GROUP-A

27.5

SPORTS GROUP-B

64

EWS

GENERAL

106.5

FEMALE

96.5

SPORTS GROUP-B

64

DIVYANG

TYPE – A (Blindness, Low Vision)

90

TYPE – B (Deaf, HH)

69.5

TYPE – C (Loco.Dis and others)

101.5

TYPE – D & E (Int.Dis., Mult.Dis and others)

10.5

ORPHAN

84

Factors Affecting MPSC Rajyaseva Cut Off 2025

The commission takes several factors into consideration while determining the MPSC cutoff. Aspirants should be well aware of such factors, which might help them excel in the exam. These factors are as follows:

  • Number of candidates who appeared in the exam

  • Total number of vacancies

  • Difficulty level of the exam

  • Previous Year Cut Off Trends

