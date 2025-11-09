MPSC Rajyaseva Cut Off 2025 – Check Expected and Previous Year Category-Wise Cut Off Marks

MPSC Rajyaseva Cut Off 2025: The Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) will release MPSC Cut Off along with the result and finial answer key. Candidates who score marks equal to or higher than the prescribed cut-off will qualify for the next stage of the selection process. The cut-off marks are determined based on various factors such as exam difficulty level, number of vacancies, and overall candidate performance. Scroll down to check the MPSC Cut Off 2025, along with details on how to check the cut-off, factors influencing it, and the previous year’s MPSC cut-off trends. MPSC Cut Off 2025 MPSC Rajyaseva Preliminary Exam was held on November 9 to recruit officers for key administrative positions in the Maharashtra State Government. A total of 385 vacancies are to be filled through this examination, including 295 posts in the State Civil Services, 45 in the Forest Services, and 45 in the Civil Engineering Services. The cut off marks for the same will be released along with the result.

MPSC cut off are the minimum marks that candidates need to secure to proceed to the subsequent stages of the recruitment process. In this article, you can check the MPSC Previous Year Cut Off for Prelims, Mains and Final here. MPSC Rajyaseva Cut Off 2025 Overview Conducting Body Maharashtra Public Service Commission Post Name Subordinate Services, Engineering Services, Class C Services, Agriculture Services, Judicial Services, etc. Vacancies 385 Selection Process Prelims, Mains, and Interview MPSC Rajyaseva Prelims Exam Date 09 November 2025 Job Location Maharashtra How to Check MPSC Cut Off 2025 PDF? Below is a stepwise guide to check the cutoff marks for the MPSC Rajyaseva exam: Step 1: Visit the official website of MPSC at mpsc.gov.in Step 2: Navigate to the "Result" tab provided on the homepage.

Step 3: Click on the link for MPSC Rajyaseva cutoff. Step 4: A PDF displaying the cutoff marks will appear on your screen. Check the category-wise cut off marks. Step 5: Download the PDF and take a printout for future reference. MPSC Rajyaseva Previous Year Cut Off Referring to the MPSC Rajyaseva previous year cut-off marks helps candidates understand the fluctuations and trends in the exam’s qualifying marks over the past few years. Analysing these trends allows aspirants to estimate the expected cut-off and plan their preparation accordingly. The variation in cut-off marks usually depends on factors such as the number of vacancies released, the difficulty level of the paper, and the overall performance of candidates. Check the category-wise MPSC Rajyaseva previous year cut-off marks below to get a better idea of the score required to qualify for the next stage.

MPSC Rajyaseva Prelims Cut Off 2024 MPSC cutoff 2024 marks refers to the minimum qualifying marks required to move forward in the selection process for Prelims, Mains and Final. Analyzing the cut-off helps aspirants understand the competition level and estimate their chances of selection. Check MPSC Prelims Cut Off 2024 for all categories in the table below. Category Sub-Category Cut Off Marks OPEN General 117.50 Female 110.50 Sports Group-A 26.00 Sports Group-B 90.00 SC General 115.00 Female 107.00 ST General 104.00 Female 93.50 DT (A) General 117.00 Female 108.00 SBC General 111.50 NT (B) General 117.50 Female 110.50 NT (C) General 117.50 Female 110.50 NT (D) General 117.50 OBC General 117.50 Female 110.50 EWS General 117.50 Female 110.50 DIVYANG Type-A (Blindness, Low Vision) 80.50 Type-B (Deaf, Hard of Hearing) 77.50 Type-C (Locomotor Disability & Others) 96.50 Type-D & E (Intellectual, Multiple Disabilities) 85.00 ORPHAN Type-A & B (Institutional) 37.50

MPSC Rajyaseva Prelims Cut Off 2023 MPSC announces cut off marks separately for all categories and male & female candidates. You can check the MPSC Rajayaseva Cut Off marks for Prelims in the table below. Category Sub-Category MPSC Rajyaseva Cut Off Marks 2023 OPEN GENERAL 108.00 FEMALE 101.00 SPORTS GROUP-A 43.00 SPORTS GROUP-B 91.00 SC GENERAL 103.50 FEMALE 93.50 ST GENERAL 96.00 FEMALE 87.00 DT (A) GENERAL 108.00 FEMALE 101.00 SBC GENERAL 104.50 NT (B) GENERAL 105.00 FEMALE 101.00 NT (C) GENERAL 108.00 FEMALE 101.00 NT (D) GENERAL 108.00 OBC GENERAL 108.00 FEMALE 101.00 SPORTS GROUP-A 41.50 EWS GENERAL 108.00 FEMALE 101.00 DIVYANG TYPE - A (Blindness, Low Vision) 89.92 TYPE - B (Deaf, HH) 79.50 TYPE - C (Loco.Dis and others) 106.00 TYPE - D & E (Int.Dis., Mult.Dis, and others) 74.26 ORPHAN TYPE - A & B (Institutional) 38.50

MPSC Previous Year Cut Off 2022 Candidates can check the MPSC Cut Off 2022 for all categories, including Open, SC, ST, DT, and others. The highest cut-off marks were recorded for the Open category at 106.5. Check the category-wise MPSC Prelims Cut Off 2022 in the table below. Category Sub- Category Cut Off Marks OPEN GENERAL 106.5 FEMALE 96.5 SPORTS GROUP-A 27.5 SPORTS GROUP-B 64 SC GENERAL 101.5 FEMALE 94 SPORTS GROUP-B 41.5 ST GENERAL 93 FEMALE 78.5 SPORTS GROUP-B 21.5 DT (A) GENERAL 106.5 FEMALE 93 NT (B) GENERAL 106.5 FEMALE 96.5 SBC GENERAL 104.5 FEMALE 94.5 NT (C) GENERAL 106.5 FEMALE 96.5 NT (D) GENERAL 106.5 FEMALE 96.5 OBC GENERAL 106.5 FEMALE 96.5 SPORTS GROUP-A 27.5 SPORTS GROUP-B 64 EWS GENERAL 106.5 FEMALE 96.5 SPORTS GROUP-B 64 DIVYANG TYPE – A (Blindness, Low Vision) 90 TYPE – B (Deaf, HH) 69.5 TYPE – C (Loco.Dis and others) 101.5 TYPE – D & E (Int.Dis., Mult.Dis and others) 10.5 ORPHAN 84