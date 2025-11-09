UPSSSC Vanrakshak Question Paper 2025: Download Forest Guard Exam Paper PDF Held Today

UPSSSC Forest Guard Question Paper 2025: The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UPSSSC) conducted the UPSSSC Forest Guard Exam 2025 on November 9, 2025 in a single shift between 10 am and 12 noon. Candidates preparing for the upcoming exams of UPSSSC must download the UPSSSC Forest Guard Question Paper 2025.
The UPSSSC Forest Guard Exam was conducted to recruit eligible candidates for 709 vacancies under Advertisement No. 10-Exam/2023. In the UP Forest guard Question Paper 2025 questions were asked from subjects such as mathematics, biology, General Information related to the state of Uttar Pradesh.
The UPSSSC Forest Guard Question Paper 2025 helps candidates in analysing the number of questions asked from each top subtopic that is covered, the difficulty level of the exam, etc. Candidates can click on the download link below to download the UP Forest Guard Question Paper 2025 PDF.
UPSSSC Forest Guard Question Paper 2025 PDF Download
The UPSSSC Forest Guard Question Paper 2025 is designed to test the knowledge of candidates in different subjects such as mathematics, biology, General Information related to the state of Uttar Pradesh, etc. By understanding the exam pattern, syllabus, and difficulty level, candidates can strategise their preparation effectively. Click on the link below to download the UPSSSC Forest Guard Question Paper 2025 PDF.
|
UP Forest Guard Question Paper 2025
|
PDF Download
UP Forest Guard Question Paper 2025: Overview
The UPSSC Forest Guard 2025 exam is an offline (OMR-based) test with 100 objective-type questions carrying 100 marks. The exam is conducted for a duration of 2 hours between 10 am and 12 noon. Check the table below for the UP Forest Guard exam pattern.
|
Parts
|
Parts Sections
|
No. of Questions
|
Marks
|
Part I
|
Subjective Knowledge
|
50
|
50
|
Part II
|
Elementary Mathematics & Biology
|
15
|
15
|
Part III
|
Knowledge of concepts of computer & information technology, and contemporary technological development and innovation in this field
|
15
|
15
|
Part IV
|
General Information related to the state of Uttar Pradesh
|
20
|
20
|
Total
|
100
|
100
How to Download the UPSSSC Forest Guard 2025 Question Paper?
Candidates can download the unofficial question paper from leading coaching websites or by clicking on the direct link above. UPSSSC will also release the Forest Guard Question Paper 2025 after the selection process is over. Check the steps below to download the Question Paper from official website
- Visit the official website, upsssc.gov.in
- Go to Question Paper/Answer Key section
- Select the UP Forest Guard 2025 Question Paper.
