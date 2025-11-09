UPSSSC Vanrakshak Question Paper 2025: Download Forest Guard Exam Paper PDF Held Today

RRB Group D Exam City Intimation Slip 2025
By Mohd Salman
Nov 9, 2025, 11:55 IST

The UPSSSC Forest Guard Exam 2025 was held on November 9 for 709 vacancies. The OMR-based test included 100 questions from subjects like mathematics, biology, and UP general knowledge. A direct link to download the UPSSSC Forest Guard Question Paper 2025 is provided below.

UPSSSC Forest Guard Question Paper 2025: The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UPSSSC) conducted the UPSSSC Forest Guard Exam 2025 on November 9, 2025 in a single shift between 10 am and 12 noon. Candidates preparing for the upcoming exams of UPSSSC must download the UPSSSC Forest Guard Question Paper 2025.
The UPSSSC Forest Guard Exam was conducted to recruit eligible candidates for 709 vacancies under Advertisement No. 10-Exam/2023. In the UP Forest guard Question Paper 2025 questions were asked from subjects such as mathematics, biology, General Information related to the state of Uttar Pradesh.

The UPSSSC Forest Guard Question Paper 2025 helps candidates in analysing the number of questions asked from each top subtopic that is covered, the difficulty level of the exam, etc. Candidates can click on the download link below to download the UP Forest Guard Question Paper 2025 PDF.

UPSSSC Forest Guard Question Paper 2025 PDF Download

The UPSSSC Forest Guard Question Paper 2025 is designed to test the knowledge of candidates in different subjects such as mathematics, biology, General Information related to the state of Uttar Pradesh, etc. By understanding the exam pattern, syllabus, and difficulty level, candidates can strategise their preparation effectively. Click on the link below to download the UPSSSC Forest Guard Question Paper 2025 PDF.

UP Forest Guard Question Paper 2025

PDF Download

UP Forest Guard Question Paper 2025: Overview

The UPSSC Forest Guard 2025 exam is an offline (OMR-based) test with 100 objective-type questions carrying 100 marks. The exam is conducted for a duration of 2 hours between 10 am and 12 noon. Check the table below for the UP Forest Guard exam pattern.

Parts

Parts Sections

No. of Questions

Marks

Part I

Subjective Knowledge

50

50

Part II

Elementary Mathematics & Biology

15

15

Part III

Knowledge of concepts of computer & information technology, and contemporary technological development and innovation in this field

15

15

Part IV

General Information related to the state of Uttar Pradesh

20

20
 

Total

100

100

How to Download the UPSSSC Forest Guard 2025 Question Paper?

Candidates can download the unofficial question paper from leading coaching websites or by clicking on the direct link above. UPSSSC will also release the Forest Guard Question Paper 2025 after the selection process is over. Check the steps below to download the Question Paper from official website

  • Visit the official website, upsssc.gov.in
  • Go to Question Paper/Answer Key section
  • Select the UP Forest Guard 2025 Question Paper.

Senior Executive

Mohd Salman is a content expert with over 6 years of experience in the education sector, who has built the categories for the SSC, Railways, Defence, Police, and State Government Exams. He previously worked with organisation like Testbook and holds a B.Tech in Information Technology. At Jagran Josh, he manages and writes for the education beat, covering all educational news for Govt Jobs notifications, and exams such as UPSC, Banking and Railways. He can be reached at mohd.salman@jagrannewmedia.com
