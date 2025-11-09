UPSSSC Vanrakshak Question Paper 2025: Download Forest Guard Exam Paper PDF Held Today

UPSSSC Forest Guard Question Paper 2025: The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UPSSSC) conducted the UPSSSC Forest Guard Exam 2025 on November 9, 2025 in a single shift between 10 am and 12 noon. Candidates preparing for the upcoming exams of UPSSSC must download the UPSSSC Forest Guard Question Paper 2025.

The UPSSSC Forest Guard Exam was conducted to recruit eligible candidates for 709 vacancies under Advertisement No. 10-Exam/2023. In the UP Forest guard Question Paper 2025 questions were asked from subjects such as mathematics, biology, General Information related to the state of Uttar Pradesh.

The UPSSSC Forest Guard Question Paper 2025 helps candidates in analysing the number of questions asked from each top subtopic that is covered, the difficulty level of the exam, etc. Candidates can click on the download link below to download the UP Forest Guard Question Paper 2025 PDF.