CBSE Class 12 Maths Sample Paper 2023-24 with Solutions PDF Download

CBSE Maths Class 12 Sample Paper 2024: Get the newly released sample question paper of CBSE Board’s Mathematics for 12th class candidates in 2023-2024 academic year. Directly download the sample paper PDF along with its solution.

CBSE Maths Class 12 Sample Paper 2023-24 with Solution: Central Board of Secondary Education has released the latest academic year, 2023-2024, sample question papers for all subjects. The subject-wise sample papers have been made available on the academic website of the board and students can download all sample paper PDFs. The board has also provided the solution or marking scheme along with the sample question papers. Students who have chosen Mathematics as one of their subjects in the senior secondary level will benefit a lot from this sample paper and marking scheme. They can use it as a guidance to foresee the kind of questions that could be asked in their examinations and use the answers as a guide to know how to answer perfectly, for a full score. In his article, we have provided the complete CBSE Class 12 Mathematics Sample question paper PDF and its marking scheme to be downloaded in PDF format through their direct links.

CBSE Maths Class 12 Sample Paper 2023-24

Subject Code: 041

Time: 3 hours

Maximum Marks: 80

General Instructions:

This Question paper contains - five sections A, B, C, D and E. Each section is compulsory. However, there are internal choices in some questions. Section A has 18 MCQ’s and 02 Assertion-Reason based questions of 1 mark each. Section B has 5 Very Short Answer (VSA)-type questions of 2 marks each. Section C has 6 Short Answer (SA)-type questions of 3 marks each. Section D has 4 Long Answer (LA)-type questions of 5 marks each. Section E has 3 source based/case based/passage based/integrated units of assessment of 4 marks each with sub-parts.

Section A

Multiple Choice Questions

Each question carries 1 mark

Q7. The corner points of the bounded feasible region determined by a system of linear constraints are (0, 3) , (1,1) and (3, 0). Let Z px qy where , 0 .p q The condition on p and q so that the minimum of Z occurs at (3, 0) and (1,1) is

(a) p = 2q

(b) p = q/2

(c) p = 3q

(d) p = q

Q11. The feasible region corresponding to the linear constraints of a Linear Programming Problem is given below.

Which of the following is not a constraint to the given Linear Programming Problem?

Q14 A problem in Mathematics is given to three students whose chances of solving it are 1/2, 1/3, 1/4 respectively. If the events of their solving the problem are independent then the probability that the problem will be solved, is

(a) 1/4

(b) 1/3

(c) 1/2

(d) 3/4

Q15 The general solution of the differential equation ydx-xdy=0; (Given x,y> 0), is of the form

(a) xy = c

(b)x = c y2

(c) y = cx

(d) y = cx2;

(Where ' c' is an arbitrary positive constant of integration)

ASSERTION-REASON BASED QUESTIONS

In the following questions, a statement of Assertion (A) is followed by a statement of Reason (R).

Choose the correct answer out of the following choices.

(a) Both (A) and (R) are true and (R) is the correct explanation of (A).

(b) Both (A) and (R) are true but (R) is not the correct explanation of (A).

(c) (A) is true but (R) is false.

(d) (A) is false but (R) is true.

CBSE Class 12 Maths Sample Paper Solution PDF

