CBSE Class 12 Date Sheet 2024: CBSE 12th Exam Dates, Time Table Soon

CBSE Class 12 Date Sheet 2024 : The CBSE Class 12 board exams for the 2023-24 academic session are scheduled to commence on February 15th, 2024. The date sheet for both theory and practical exams will be available soon on CBSE's official website. Students can check and download the datasheet in PDF format directly from this article and stay updated with all CBSE-related information.

CBSE Class 12 Date Sheet 2024: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has recently revealed the highly awaited exam dates for the Class 12 board exams for the academic year 2023-24. Earlier, with the release of CBSE 2023 results, the board had mentioned that the 2024 board exams would begin on February 15, 2023. Now, according to the recent official notification, the CBSE exams are scheduled to be conducted from February 15 to April 10, 2024. Students can find the detailed subject-wise CBSE Class 12 exam date sheet in PDF format on the official website cbse.gov.in, which will be made available in December 2023. The date sheet will provide crucial information such as exam dates, subject names, timings, and other important details, helping students to prepare effectively. This article contains a step-by-step process to check and download the CBSE Class 12 exam date sheet from the CBSE’s website. It also includes information about the syllabus, sample papers for exams and provides a direct link to download the complete CBSE Class 12 exam date sheet in PDF format.

Also Read - CBSE Date Sheet 2024 Class 10 Board Exam

CBSE Class 12 Date Sheet 2024 - Overview

Once the CBSE Class 12 board exam date sheet for 2024 is released, students will have the advantage of planning and preparing for their examinations according to the schedule and the time gap between each paper. The CBSE Board will provide a unified PDF document of the date sheet, accessible to both private and regular students. This comprehensive CBSE Class 12 Date Sheet 2024 PDF will include crucial information like exam dates, timings, and exam-related instructions. Students can easily find all the necessary guidelines and related details about the exam schedule within the date sheet PDF. This will enable them to organize their study routine efficiently and approach the exams with clarity and focus.

CBSE Class 12th Date Sheet 2023-24 Highlights Board Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Official Website cbse.gov.in Exam All India Senior Secondary Certificate Examination (AISSCE) Class 12 Item CBSE Class 12 Board Exam Time Table 2024 CBSE Class 12 Date Sheet 2024 Release Date December 2023 (expected) CBSE Class 12 Practical Exam Date January-February, 2024 (expected) CBSE Class 12 Exam 2024 Start Date February 15, 2024 CBSE Class 12 Exam 2024 End Date April 10, 2024

How to Download CBSE Class 12 Date Sheet 2024?

To download the exam timetable of CBSE classes 12th from CBSE's website:

Step 1: Go to the official website of CBSE at cbse.gov.in or cbse.nic.in.

Step 2: Check the homepage for the link to download the Date Sheet of Class 12th and click on it.

Step 3: Download the PDF/Word file that opens up.

CBSE Class 12 Datesheet 2023-24

As soon as the CBSE date sheet for Class 12 board examinations is out, you can download the PDF easily by clicking on the link below: Download CBSE Class 12 Datesheet 2023-24 PDF

Important resources to help you in preparing for CBSE Class 12 Board examination 2023-24

The table below contains direct links to essential resources that will not only enhance your preparation for the CBSE Class 12 board exams but also assist you in achieving excellent results. These resources are designed to boost your understanding and knowledge, enabling you to excel in your examinations.