An optical illusion is a visual phenomenon where the brain misinterprets what the eyes perceive, creating a false or misleading impression of reality. This happens because the brain processes visual information using past experiences, context, and patterns, sometimes leading to incorrect conclusions. Optical illusions can occur due to factors like perspective, light, colour, movement, or the arrangement of shapes. They are generally classified into three types: literal illusions (images that differ from the objects creating them), physiological illusions (effects from prolonged stimulation of the eyes), and cognitive illusions (misinterpretations based on assumptions). Optical illusions are widely used in art, architecture, psychology, and neuroscience to study perception, attention, and how the human brain interprets the world. They reveal that seeing isn’t always believing.

Are you ready for this optical illusion test? Today’s optical illusion is cleverly designed to test your perception. The image appears to be an illustrated scene featuring a little girl planting plants in a garden. While planting, many cute pets also arrived there. But, there was one sparrow also there, but hidden somewhere in the garden. The challenge is to find the Hidden Sparrow in this beautiful Artwork of this Optical Illusion. Can you prove you have an IQ level of 140 or higher with 20/20 vision? Then, using your Super-Vision Eye Skill with 140+ IQ Level, find the Hidden Sparrow in this beautiful Artwork of this Optical Illusion—within just 9 seconds! Try This: Using Your Super-Eye Skill with 143+ IQ Level, Find Out the Hidden Word in this Zig-Zag Optical Illusion Using Your HD-Eye Vision with 20/20 Eye-Sight, Find the Hidden Sparrow in this beautiful Artwork Optical Illusion

At first glance, the artwork appears to be a heartwarming scene of an image which is an illustration of a young girl planting a small sapling in the soil. Around her, there are gardening tools like a watering can, a small spade, and a flowerpot lying on the ground. A friendly orange kitten sits nearby, watching her, while a squirrel and a butterfly add life to the cheerful scene. In the background, there are colourful autumn trees with shades of green, yellow, and orange leaves, along with a winding path through the park-like setting, creating a warm and peaceful atmosphere. But hidden somewhere in this vibrant composition is a sparrow—a large, brightly coloured parrot—blending seamlessly into the background. Your challenge? Use your HD-eye vision to locate the hidden sparrow without scrolling away or asking for hints.

So if you think that your IQ is higher than 100% of people, then by using your sharp Hawk-Eye Vision and observation skills and also using your 140+ IQ level, could you find the Hidden Sparrow in this beautiful Artwork Optical Illusion in 9 seconds? I think you all have now received a brief overview of the image, and you can now start your brain teaser challenge. So, almost ready! Then set the timer on your clock for 9 seconds Ready… Get… Set… Go… Yes, observe the image very carefully. Use your sharp IQ skills. Hurry up! Time is ending… 3…2…1… Stop! Stop! Time’s Up! So, how was the challenge? Okay, congratulations to those who could have found the Hidden Sparrow in this beautiful Artwork Optical Illusion in 9 seconds; you all are geniuses, and you all possess Einstein-level 140+ IQ and vigilant-eye vision, and obviously, you are in the 1% of people who can solve this visual brain teaser.

Okay, now those who were not able to find the Hidden Sparrow in this beautiful Artwork Optical Illusion in 9 seconds, they also do not worry. Do practice these puzzles and brain teasers, and your IQ level, thinking skills, and problem-solving skills will be increased. Try This: If you possess 140+ IQ Level, Then Find the Hidden Parrot in this Beautiful Artwork Optical Illusion Solution for this beautiful Artwork Optical Illusion Challenge: Where is the Sparrow hidden? So, are you excited to know where the Macaw is hidden in this beautiful Artwork Optical Illusion? Okay, first, look carefully at the image. Now look at the tree on the left side, Sparrow is hidden, and if still not found, the Sparrow, look down in the image, it is circled in the image. So, now you all know where the Macaw is hidden in this beautiful Artwork Optical Illusion test, and by solving this optical illusion challenge, you all have enjoyed it.