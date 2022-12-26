CBSE Class 12 Previous Year Papers with Solution: Download PDF for Board Exam 2022-23 preparation

CBSE Class 12 Previous Year Papers: In this article, we will provide CBSE class 12th question papers of previous years from 2016 to 2022. With this article, candidates of board exam 2022-23 can access the past year question papers of all streams with solutions in PDF format.

CBSE Class 12 Previous Year Papers: CBSE previous year question papers of Class 12th (Science, Commerce, Arts) are available here. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) conducts CBSE Class 12th board exams annually. Recently, the board conducted the board exams in two terms, term 1 and term 2, for the academic year 2022-23. However, the board has abolished the two-term board exam system and gone back to its annual board examination scheme from the 2022-23 session. Also, there have been several modifications in the curriculum of all streams to stay in sync with the evolving need of time and the New Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

We have collected and tabulated these previous year questions papers in a subject wise format so that students can easily get insights about the paper pattern which has been followed in the CBSE board exams' question papers. With CBSE's previous year papers, students will also get an idea about the range of questions being asked each year in each subject along with the difficulty level of the problems. CBSE's previous years' papers will prove to be very useful for the students who are going to write upcoming CBSE 12th board exams and ensure the best performance of the students.

CBSE Class 12 Previous Year Papers with Solution

The question paper pattern of CBSE 12th board exams has changed multiple times throughout the years. This year also there has been a change in the curriculum and the question paper pattern. Therefore, now it is extremely important for the students to go through these previous year papers to understand how the questions have been asked before.

Solving CBSE's previous year question papers aids the board exam candidates in tracking their own preparation level for the upcoming CBSE board exams. It helps them to identify their weak spots in each subject which can be improved with hard work and regular practice.

