CBSE 12th Board Exam 2021-22 (Term 1): Question Paper, Answer Key & Updates

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has successfully conducted Term 1 CBSE Class 12 board exams 2021-22 for all the major subjects. Download Term 1 CBSE Class 12 question paper PDF (all major subjects).

Created On: Dec 23, 2021 10:58 IST
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has successfully conducted Term 1 CBSE Class 12 board exams 2021-22 for all the major subjects. In this article, we have provided PDFs of question papers (CBSE 12th board exams 2021-22 Term 1) with which anyone can understand the level of the questions which have been asked in Term 1 CBSE Class 12 board exam 2021-22. 

CBSE 12th English Term 1 Board Exam 2021-22: Download Question Paper PDF & Answer Key!

CBSE 12th Business Studies (Term 1) 2021-22: Question Paper PDF & Answer Key!

CBSE Class 12 Home Science Board Exam 2021-22 (Term 1): Download Question Paper PDF & Check CBSE Updates!

CBSE 12th Informatics Practices Board Exam 2021-22 (Term 1): Question Paper (PDF) Out - Download Now & Check CBSE Answer Key Updates

CBSE 12th Computer Science Question Paper 2021-22 Term 1 (PDF) Out: Download Now & Check CBSE Answer Key Updates!

CBSE 12th History Question Paper 2021-22 (Term 1) PDF: Download Now & Check Latest Updates!

CBSE 12th Biology Board Exam 2021-22 (Term 1): Question Paper PDF & Latest Updates

CBSE 12th Political Science Board Exam 2021-22 (Term 1): Download Question Paper & Check Answer Key!

CBSE 12th Hindi Board Exam 2021-22 (Term 1): Download Question Paper & Check Updates!

CBSE 12th Chemistry Term 1 Question Paper 2021-22 (Term 1) & Answer Key: Check Now

CBSE 12th Economics Question Paper & Answer Key: Download PDF & Check Your Answers!

CBSE 12th (Term 1) Accountancy Question Paper & Answer Key: CBSE Board Exam 2021-22!

Physics CBSE Class 12 (Term 1) Board Exam 2021-22: Download Question Paper PDF & Check Answer Key

CBSE 12th Chemistry Term 1 Question Paper 2021-22 (Term 1) & Answer Key: Check Now

CBSE 12th Geography (Term 1) 2021-22: Download PDF & Check Answer Key

CBSE 12th Sociology Board Exam 2021-22 (Term 1): Question Paper, Answer Key & Check Updates!

CBSE 12th Physical Education 2021-22 (Term 1): Paper PDF & Answer Key

