CBSE 12th History Question Paper 2021-22 (Term 1) PDF: Download Now & Check Latest Updates!

CBSE Class 12 History Question Paper 2021-22: Download question paper PDF of Term 1 CBSE Class 12 History board exam 2021-22. Links to access the latest CBSE updates are also available here.

CBSE 12th History Board Exam 2021-22 (Term 1): Analysis, Review, Answer Key & Latest Updates!

CBSE 12th History Board Exam 2021-22 (Term 1): Snapshot From Question Paper

Question From Term 1 CBSE 12th History Board Exam 2021-22 Question Paper (PDF)

1. Which of the following artefact of the Harappa civilization was mainly used for long distance communication?

(A) Shells

(B) Stone

(C) Seals

(D) Steatite

2. Which one of the following mature Harappan sites is located in present day Gujarat?

(A) Rakhi Garhi

(B) Dholavira

(C) Kot Diji

(D) Amri

3. Which one of the following was a centre of craft production during Harappan Culture?

(A) Banawali

(B) Kalibangan

(C) Chanhudaro

(D) Manda

4. Which one of the following Buddhist Stupas was preserved with the funds provided by the rulers of Bhopal?

(A) Bharhut Stupa

(B) Shravasti Stupa

(C) Amravati Stupa

(D) Sanchi Stupa

5. Harishena, who composed 'Pragya Prashasti' was a court poet of which of the following rulers?

(A) Chandra Gupta

(B) Samudra Gupta

(C) Ashoka

(D) Chandra Gupta Maurya

6. Buddha's foster mother was the first to be ordained as Bhikhuni into the Sangha. Identify her name from the following:

(A) Punna

(B) Yashodhra

(C) Mahaprajapati Gotmi

(D) Maya

7. 'Mahanavami dibba was the centre of elaborate rituals. Which of the following rituals were performed here?

(A) Lohri Celebration

(B) Holi Celebration

(C) Navratri Celebration

(D) Vaisakhi Celebration

8. Which of the following rulers belonged to Tuluva dynasty?

(A) Sadasiva Raya

(B) Rama Raya

(C) Harihara

(D) Krishan Deva Raya

9. Which one of the following incidents made Budha's first journey into the outside world traumatic?

(A) He saw a young boy praying to god.

(B) He saw a divine message on inscription.

(C) He saw a sick man and corpse.

(D) He saw a saint meditating.

10. Who of the following 'Guru' consolidated the sikh community into socio-religious and military force?

(A) Guru Arjan Sahib

(B) Guru Hargobind Sahib

(C) Guru Gobind Singh Sahib

(D) Guru Tegh Bahadur Sahib

11. Which one of the following is a reason to call Harappan script as enigmatic?

(A) It is written from right to left.

(B) It has signs and alphabets.

(C) It has large number of signs, more than 375.

(D) It has not been deciphered so far.

12. Who among the following Gupta rulers was the most powerful and popular ruler?

(A) Chandra Gupta

(B) Samudra Gupta

(C) Kumara Gupta

(D) Sikanda Gupta

13. Fill in the blank space from the options given below:

When Buddhism spread to east Asia pilgrims such as .......... travelled all the way from China to India in search of Buddhist texts.

(A) Chen Hui

(B) Fa-Xian

(C) Nelli-bly

(D) Tao-Te-Cheng

14. The hall in front of which of the following shrines was built by Krishan Deva Raya to mark

his accession?

(A) Vitthla temple

(B) Virupaksha temple

(C) Hazara Ram temple

(D) Jaina temple

15. Which one of the following books was written by Chanakya?

(A) Patanjali

(B) Raj tringani

(C) Arthshastra

(D) Harshcharita

For all the questions, download CBSE 12th History Board Exam 2021-22 (Term 1) Question Paper (PDF)