This Day in History: What Happened Today in History – 25 August

Every day has a story. What happened on August 25 that changed the course of history? What of the inventions, struggles, triumphs, and surprises that unfolded on this date?

On August 25, Paris was freed from Nazi control in 1944, sparking hope across Europe. In 1835, the Great Moon Hoax fooled readers with tales of life on the moon.

In 1875, Matthew Webb became the first person to swim the English Channel. In 1916, the U.S. created the National Park Service to protect its natural and historical treasures. In 1958, Momofuku Ando introduced the world to instant noodles, now a global favourite.

What Happened on this Day – August 25?

1921 – Franklin D. Roosevelt Diagnosed with Polio