This Day in History: What Happened Today in History – 25 August

Every day has a story. What happened on August 25 that changed the course of history? What of the inventions, struggles, triumphs, and surprises that unfolded on this date?
On August 25, Paris was freed from Nazi control in 1944, sparking hope across Europe. In 1835, the Great Moon Hoax fooled readers with tales of life on the moon.
In 1875, Matthew Webb became the first person to swim the English Channel. In 1916, the U.S. created the National Park Service to protect its natural and historical treasures. In 1958, Momofuku Ando introduced the world to instant noodles, now a global favourite.
What Happened on this Day – August 25?
1921 – Franklin D. Roosevelt Diagnosed with Polio
- On August 25, 1921, Franklin D. Roosevelt was diagnosed with polio at age 39.
- The disease, often called "infantile paralysis", usually struck children.
- He never regained full use of his legs but went on to become U.S. president.
1835 – "The Great Moon Hoax" Published
- The New York Sun printed a story claiming life was found on the Moon.
- It was the first in a series of six articles.
- The reports were fake but created tremendous public excitement.
1875 – First English Channel Swim
- Captain Matthew Webb, a British sailor, swam the English Channel.
- The swim took 21 hours and 45 minutes.
- He became the first person known to achieve this feat.
1896 – Outlaw Bill Doolin Killed
- Bill Doolin, a notorious outlaw, was shot and killed by a posse in Oklahoma.
- He had been part of the Wild Bunch gang.
- Doolin was 38 years old when he died.
1914 – Germans Burn Belgian Town of Louvain
- German troops destroyed much of Louvain, Belgium, during World War I.
- Hundreds of civilians were killed.
- Historic libraries and buildings were burnt.
1931 – Yangtze River Flood Disaster
- Levees broke near Gaoyou, China, on August 25, 1931.
- Floodwaters killed between 10,000 and 15,000 people in a single night.
- It was part of a larger disaster that killed millions that year.
1939 – "The Wizard of Oz" Premieres in the U.S.
- The film starring Judy Garland as Dorothy opened nationwide.
- It became one of the most beloved movies in history.
1944 – Liberation of Paris
- Allied forces freed Paris after four years of Nazi occupation.
- French and American troops entered the city.
- German commander Dietrich von Choltitz surrendered.
- Crowds filled the streets in celebration.
1945 – John Birch was Killed in China
- Chinese communists killed U.S. Army Captain John Birch.
- He was a missionary and military intelligence officer.
- His death later inspired the anti-communist John Birch Society.
1950 – Truman Orders Army to Seize Railroads
- President Harry Truman acted to stop a nationwide rail strike.
- He ordered the U.S. Army to take control of the railroads.
1958 – Instant Ramen Invented
- Momofuku Ando introduced Chicken Ramen in Japan.
- It became the world's first instant noodle.
- Today, instant noodles are a staple food around the world.
1962 – Little Eva Hits #1 with "The Loco-Motion"
- Teen singer Eva Boyd, known as Little Eva, scored her first hit.
- "The Loco-Motion" reached number one on the U.S. charts.
1979 – Hurricane David Forms
- On this day, Hurricane David was born near Cape Verde.
- It later struck the Caribbean and killed thousands.
1982 – U.S. Marines Deployed to Lebanon
- 800 U.S. Marines landed in Beirut as part of a peacekeeping force.
- They were sent to oversee the withdrawal of Palestinian fighters.
1984 – Truman Capote Dies
- Truman Capote, author of In Cold Blood, died at age 59.
- He was also known for his role in Breakfast at Tiffany's.
1985 – Samantha Smith Dies in Plane Crash
- Samantha Smith, 13, died in a crash with her father.
- She was known for writing to Soviet leader Yuri Andropov.
- Her visit to the USSR made her a symbol of peace.
2009 – Ted Kennedy Dies
- U.S. Senator Edward "Ted" Kennedy died of brain cancer.
- He served in the Senate for 47 years.
- He was a leading figure in the Democratic Party.
Which Famous Personalities Were Born and Died on August 25?
August 25 marks notable birthdays and deaths of influential figures throughout history, celebrating legacies in the arts, science, and sports.
Born on This Day – August 25
1918 – Leonard Bernstein
- Born in Massachusetts.
- Famous composer and conductor.
- Known for West Side Story and Candide.
- Made classical music popular through TV lectures.
1927 – Althea Gibson
- First African American to win a Grand Slam tennis title.
- Broke racial barriers in tennis.
- Later became a professional golfer.
1930 – Sean Connery
- Scottish actor.
- Best known as the first James Bond.
- Won an Oscar for The Untouchables.
Died on This Day – August 25
1984 – Truman Capote
- American author.
- Wrote Breakfast at Tiffany's and In Cold Blood.
- Died in Los Angeles at age 59.
1985 – Samantha Smith
- American schoolgirl and peace activist.
- Wrote to Soviet leader Yuri Andropov during the Cold War.
- Invited to visit the USSR as a goodwill guest.
- Died in a plane crash at age 13.
2001 – Aaliyah
- American R&B singer and actress.
- Known for hits like Try Again and Are You That Somebody.
- Died in a plane crash in the Bahamas at 22.
2009 – Ted Kennedy
- U.S. Senator from Massachusetts.
- Served nearly 47 years in the Senate.
- Brother of President John F. Kennedy.
- Died of brain cancer at age 77.
