CBSE 12th History Board Exam 2021-22 (Term 1): Analysis, Review, Question Paper, Answer Key & Latest Updates!

Check review & question paper analysis of CBSE Class 12 History board exam 2021-22 along with latest CBSE updates.

Check review & question paper analysis of Term 1 CBSE 12th History board exam 2021-22. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) conducted the Class 12 History board exam 2021-22 (Term 1) on 20 December. Jagran Josh has collected feedback & question paper PDF of Term 1 CBSE Class 12 History board 2021-22. Students who appeared for the CBSE 12th History board exam 2021-22 on 20 December told us that the difficulty level of the exam was average. You can also download the question paper of the CBSE Class 12 History board exam 2021-22. Answer key of CBSE Class 12 History question paper 2021-22 will be also available here shortly.

- CBSE Answer Key 2021-22: Class 12 History Board Exam 2021-22 (Will Be Available Shortly)

CBSE 12th History Board Exam 2021-22 (Term 1): Paper Pattern

CBSE Class 12 History question paper contains four sections – A, B, C and D. More details about each section are given below

- Section A: 24 questions (To Be Attempted - Any 20 Questions).

- Section B: 22 Questions (To Be Attempted - Any 18 questions).

- Section C: 2 Case-based Questions With 12 Questions (To Be Attempted Any 10 Questions)

- Section D: 2 Compulsory Map Based Questions (Q. No. 59 & 60)

All the questions carry equal marks and there is no negative marking

CBSE 12th History Board Exam 2021-22 (Term 1): Review & Feedback of Students

Here are some of the important points from the feedback of students about CBSE 12th History question paper 2021-22 (PDF).

- Difficulty level of the Term 1 CBSE 12th History question paper 2021-22: Average

- Paper pattern of Term 1 CBSE Class 12 History question paper is similar to the latest CBSE Sample Paper of CBSE Class 12 History

- Most of the questions are direct & based on Class 12 History NCERT Textbooks

- All the questions were asked from Term 1 CBSE Class 12 History Syllabus

More updates about Term 1 CBSE Class 12 History board exam 2021-22 will be available here shortly.