CBSE 12th History Syllabus 2021-22 (Term 1): Sample Paper, Syllabus, NCERT & More

Check CBSE 12th History Syllabus 2021-22 (Term 1), Sample Paper & other important resources for the preparation of upcoming Term 1 CBSE 12th History board exam 2021-22. These resources are essential & helpful for preparation in less time. Links to access other important resources are also available here.

CBSE Class 12 History Syllabus 2021-22: Term 1

S.No. Themes Weightage (In Marks) 1 Theme 1 - Bricks, Beads and Bones 25 2 Theme 2 - Kings, Farmers and Towns 3 Theme 3 -Kinship, Caste and Class 4 Theme 4 -Thinkers, Beliefs and Buildings 5 Theme 6 - Bhakti –Sufi Traditions 15 6 Theme 7 - An Imperial Capital: Vijayanagara Total 40

CBSE Class 12 History Sample Paper 2021-22: Term 1

Question: Who among the following was the author of the book ‘The Story of Indian Archaeology’?

(a) R E M Wheeler

(b) John Marshall

(c) S.N.Roy

(d) Rakhal Das Bannerjee

Question: Who among the following was the first Director-General of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI)?

(a) Alexander Cunningham

(b) Harold Hargreaves

(c) Daya Ram Sahni.

(d) John Marshall

Question: Which one among the following religious practices was seemed to be unfamiliar and

unusual with the Harappan culture?

(a) Mother Goddess

(b) Priest King

(c) Yogic posture seal

(d) Sanskritic Yajnas

Question: Which of the following is the oldest stupa in India and was commissioned by the Mauryan

King Ashoka?

(a) Shanti Stupa

(b) Amaravati Stupa

(c) Sanchi Stupa

(d) Nagarjunakonda Stupa

Question: Which one of the following aspects describes the meaning of ‘Tirthankaras’ in Jainism?

(a) Supreme Being who is the incarnation of God

(b) Those who guide men and women across the river of existence.

(c) Those who follow the path of Vedanta asceticism

(d) Those who know the ultimate truth and dharma

Question: Which of the following empires issued gold coins for the very first time in the first century CE?

(a) Gupta Empire

(b) Maurya Empire

(c) Kushan Empire

(d) Yaudheya Empire

Question: Which of the following cities of the Harappan Civilization was exclusively devoted to craft production of Shell objects?

(a) Kotdiji

(b) Kalibangan

(c) Manda

(d) Chanhudaro

Question: Who among the following was the composer of ‘Prayaga Prashasti’?

(a) Kalidasa

(b) Kalhana

(c) Harisena

(d) Banabhatta

Question: In the domestic architecture of Harappa there were no windows in the walls along the ground level. Identify the possible cause mentioned by the archaeologists from the following options.

(a) It was a custom.

(b) To maintain privacy.

(c) No concern of ventilation.

(d) Part of an unplanned process.

Question: The composition of the Mahabharata has been traditionally attributed to a Rishi. Identify his name from the following options.

(a) Rishi Kanada

(b) Rishi Kapila

(c) Rishi Agastya

(d) Rishi Vyasa

Question: Who among the following travelled in Vijayanagar Empire in the fifteenth century and was greatly impressed by the fortification of the empire?

(a) Duarte Barbosa

(b) Abdur Razzak

(c) Colin Mackenzie

(d) Domingo Paes

