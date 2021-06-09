NCERT Book for Class 12 History (Latest Textbook for CBSE Academic Session 2021-2022)

NCERT Book for Class 12 History (PDF) for CBSE Academic Session 2021-22 is available here for download in PDF format.

NCERT Book for Class 12 History (PDF) for CBSE Academic Session 2021-22 is available here for download in PDF format. You can download chapter-wise PDFs of all chapters of the CBSE Class 12 History textbook. It is important for preparation. NCERT textbooks are recommended in all CBSE Schools and the paper of CBSE Class 12 History board exam 2022 will be based on the NCERT textbook.

NCERT Book for Class 12 History: Themes in Indian History Part I

NCERT Book for Class 12 History: Themes in Indian History Part II

NCERT Book for Class 12 History: Themes in Indian History Part III

Important Topics of NCERT Class 12 History Book:

⇒ Harappan Archaeology: Story of discovery: Harappan civilization, Early urban centres, Archaeological report on a major site

⇒ Political and Economic: How Inscriptions Tell a story?

⇒ Political & Economic History from the Mauryan to the Gupta period. Inscriptions & the Decipherment of the script.

⇒ Shifts in the Understanding of political and economic history, Ashokan inscription and Gupta period land grant

⇒ Social Histories: Using the Mahabharata

⇒ Issues in social history, including caste, class, kinship & gender, Transmission and publications of the Mahabharata, Other sources for reconstructing social history.

⇒ A History of Buddhism: Sanchi Stupa, religious histories of Vedic religion, Vaishnavism, Jainism, Shaivism (Puranic Hinduism), Focus on Buddhism, Story of discovery: Sanchi stupa, Reproduction of sculptures from Sanchi, Ways in which sculpture has been interpreted by historians, other sources for reconstructing the history of Buddhism.

⇒ Medieval Society through Travelers' Accounts Broad: Ibn- Battuta, Al Biruni, Francois Bernier.

⇒ Hampi broad overview: Outline of new buildings during Vijayanagar period-temples, forts, irrigation facilities, Relationship between architecture and the political system

⇒ Agrarian Relations: The Ain-i-Akbari Broad overview:

⇒ Structure of agrarian relations in the 16th & 17th centuries. Patterns of change over the period.

⇒ Account of the compilation and translation of Ain I Akbari Excerpt: from the Ain-i- Akbari.

⇒ The Mughal Court: Reconstructing Histories through Chronicles

⇒ Outline of political history 15th-17thcenturies

⇒ Mughal court and politics.

⇒ Account of the production of court chronicles, and their subsequent translation and transmission.

⇒ Akbarnama and Badshahnama

⇒Colonialism and Rural Society:

⇒ Life of zamindars, peasants and artisans in the late 18th century

⇒ East India Company, revenue settlements in various regions of India and surveys Changes over the nineteenth century

⇒ Story of official records: An account of why official investigations into rural societies were undertaken and types of records and reports produced.

⇒ From Fifth Report, Accounts of Frances Buchanan - Hamilton, and Deccan Riots Report.

⇒ What the official record is tell and do not tell, and how they have been used by historians.

⇒ Representations of 1857

⇒ The Events Of 1857-58.

⇒ Vision of Unity

⇒ How the pictures of 1857 shaped British opinion of what had happened.

⇒ Colonialism & Indian Towns: Town Plans and Municipal Reports

⇒ Towns in India, colonization & cities, hill stations, town planning of Madras, Calcutta & Bombay.

⇒ Photographs and paintings. Plans of cities. Extract from town plan reports. Focus on Calcutta town planning

⇒ How the above sources can be used to reconstruct the history of towns. What these sources do not reveal.

⇒ Mahatma Gandhi through

⇒ Contemporary Eyes Broad overview:

⇒ The Nationalist Movement 1918-48.

⇒ The nature of Gandhian politics and leadership.

⇒ Focus: Mahatma Gandhi & the three movements and his last days as “finest hours”

⇒ Reports from English and Indian language newspapers & other contemporary writings.

⇒ How newspapers can be a source of history.

⇒ Partition through Oral

⇒ The History Of The 1940s.

⇒ Communalism and Partition.

⇒ Punjab & Bengal Excerpts: Oral testimonies of those who experienced partition

⇒ Number of ways in which these have been analyzed to reconstruct the history of the event

⇒ The Making of the

⇒ Constitution an overview: Independence and before new nation-state, The making of the Constitution

⇒ The Constituent Assembly Debates