CBSE Class 12 Syllabus 2021-22 (New) Released For CBSE Academic Session 2021-2022: Download Subject-wise PDF!

CBSE Class 12 Syllabus 2021-22 (New): The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released subject-wise new CBSE Syllabus 2021-2022 for 9th, 10th, 11th, 12th which is applicable for the CBSE Academic Session 2021-2022. Unlike CBSE Syllabus 2020-21 (revised & reduced by 30%), there is no reduction in the new CBSE Syllabus 2021-22. Students who are going to appear for CBSE Annual Exams & CBSE Board Exams in March 2022 have to prepare the complete new CBSE Syllabus 2021-22. All CBSE Schools have been already recommended by the board to initiate the new CBSE Academic Session 2021-22 from April onwards without any delay. To ease the complete process, the board has already released the new CBSE Syllabus 2021-22 before April.

Here we have provided CBSE Syllabus for all important subjects of Class 12 in PDF format. Students can download the subject-wise CBSE Class 12 Syllabus 2021-22 from the following links.

(Please note that here syllabus of Class 11th & Class 12th is given combinedly. You will first find CBSE Syllabus of Class 11th then CBSE Syllabus of Class 12).

CBSE Class 12 Syllabus 2021-22 (New):

With the beginning of a new CBSE Academic Session, the board published new CBSE Syllabus, every year. The board frequently updates & makes necessary changes in the CBSE Syllabus annually. Students are advised to keep the latest CBSE Syllabus while preparing for upcoming CBSE School & CBSE Board Exams. Students are advised to learn complete CBSE Syllabus and plan for their preparation accordingly. CBSE has recommended NCERT Textbooks which are available free of cost online. Students can download NCERT books and can start their preparation for the new CBSE Academic Session 2021-22.

