SSC CGL Answer Key 2025
How to calculate UPPSC Prelims Marks: Check UP PCS Prelims Marking Scheme, Negative Marks

By Upasna Choudhary
Oct 14, 2025, 17:03 IST

UPPSC Prelims Marks Calculation: The UPPSC Preliminary examination was held on 12 October across the State of Uttar Pradesh at various exam centres. The candidates who have appeared for the exam are now waiting for the Prelims result to be declared. Candidates who clear the Prelims will be considered eligible for the Mains examination. Until the results are declared, candidates can calculate their marks in UPPCS Prelims Paper 1 and 2 through the method provided on this page.

UPPSC Prelims Marks Calculation
UPPSC Prelims Marks Calculation: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission has successfully conducted the Uttar Pradesh Combined Subordinate Services examination on 12 October 2025. The exam was conducted in two shifts, with the morning shift being held from 09:30 am to 11:30 am and the afternoon shift was held from 02:30 pm to 04:30 pm. 

The UPPSC Prelims exam consists of two papers- Paper 1 is of General Studies and Paper is of CSAT. Both the papers consist of objective type questions. Paper 1 consists of 150 questions, and Paper 2 consists of 100 questions. The maximum marks for both papers is 200. In Paper 1, each question carries 1.33 marks and for Paper 2, each question carries 2 marks. There is also a provision for negative marking. Each incorrect response will fetch 1/3rd marks deduction.

UPPSC Prelims 2025

The UPPSC Prelims 2025 includes two papers which are objective in nature. Each paper carries a different set of questions. Paper 1 has a total of 150 questions, while Paper 2 consists of 100 questions. There is also a provision for negative marking. Check the details here;

  • Prelims: 2 objective papers Paper I (General Studies) and Paper II (CSAT).

  • Marks: Each paper = 200 marks. Paper I = 150 questions; Paper II = 100 questions. 

  • Negative marking (Prelims): Wrong answer penalty = one-third of the marks assigned to that question (so different absolute deductions for Paper I and Paper II). Paper II (CSAT) is qualifying, minimum 33% required to be considered for mains. 

  • Mains: Descriptive papers; General Hindi (150), Essay (150), and several General Studies papers (usually 200 marks each). Total mains marks = 1,500 (no negative marking).

UPPSC Prelims 2025 Paper-wise Marks Calculation 

The UPPSC Prelims consists of two papers: Paper 1 (General Studies) and Paper 2 (CSAT). Both papers carry a total of 200 marks. The total number of questions varies for each paper. Paper 1 consists of 150 questions, whereas Paper 2 consists of 100 questions. Both papers carry different marks per question. Check the distribution of marks and negative marking here.

  • Paper I General Studies

    • Total marks = 200, Questions = 150.

    • Marks per question = 200 ÷ 150 = 1.33 (i.e. 4/3 marks per correct answer). 

  • Paper II CSAT (General Studies II)

    • Total marks = 200, Questions = 100.

    • Marks per question = 200 ÷ 100 = 2 marks per correct answer.

UPPSC Prelims 2025 Negative marking

UPPSC applies a provision for negative marking in the Prelims exam. The negative marks are assigned to the value per question i.e., if a question carries 2 marks then there will be deduction of 1/3rd marks from that value assigned to the question.

  • Paper I (value 1.333 marks per question):

    • Correct: +1.33 marks.

    • Wrong: −(1.33 ÷ 3) −0.44 marks per wrong answer.

  • Paper II (value 2 marks per question):

    • Correct: +2 marks.

    • Wrong: −(2 ÷ 3)  −0.66 marks per wrong answer.

Check the UPPSC Prelims Exam Analysis 2025

Download the UPPSC Syllabus

How to Calculate the UPPSC Prelims Score

Use this formula separately for each paper, then add Paper I and Paper II to get total Prelims marks (out of 400).

For a paper
Raw score = (No. of correct answers × marks per question) − (No. of wrong answers × negative per wrong)

Example: Paper I (General Studies)

  • Suppose: 80 correct, 40 wrong, 30 unattempted.

  • Marks per correct = 1.33 → 80 × 1.33 = 106.64 (approx).

  • Penalty per wrong = 0.44 → 40 × 0.44 = 17.76.

  • Paper I score 106.64 − 17.76 = 88.88 marks.

Example: Paper II (CSAT)

  • Suppose: 50 correct, 30 wrong, 20 unattempted.

  • Correct marks = 50 × 2 = 100.

  • Penalty = 30 × 0.66 = 20.01.

  • Paper II score: 100 − 20.01 = 79.99 marks.

Total Prelims marks: 88.88 + 79.99 = 168.87 / 400.

Upasna Choudhary
Upasna Choudhary

Content Writer

Upasna Choudhry holds a Master’s degree in Forensic Chemical Sciences and has an extensive background in preparing for the UPSC Civil Services Examination. She currently contributes to the Exam Prep Section of Jagran Josh, where her passion for reading and writing shines through her work. Upasna specializes in creating well-researched and aspirant-centric content, simplifying complex topics, and providing strategic preparation insights. Her academic expertise and firsthand experience with competitive exams enable her to deliver valuable resources tailored to the needs of exam aspirants.

... Read More

