How to calculate UPPSC Prelims Marks: Check UP PCS Prelims Marking Scheme, Negative Marks

UPPSC Prelims Marks Calculation: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission has successfully conducted the Uttar Pradesh Combined Subordinate Services examination on 12 October 2025. The exam was conducted in two shifts, with the morning shift being held from 09:30 am to 11:30 am and the afternoon shift was held from 02:30 pm to 04:30 pm. The UPPSC Prelims exam consists of two papers- Paper 1 is of General Studies and Paper is of CSAT. Both the papers consist of objective type questions. Paper 1 consists of 150 questions, and Paper 2 consists of 100 questions. The maximum marks for both papers is 200. In Paper 1, each question carries 1.33 marks and for Paper 2, each question carries 2 marks. There is also a provision for negative marking. Each incorrect response will fetch 1/3rd marks deduction.

Mains: Descriptive papers; General Hindi (150), Essay (150), and several General Studies papers (usually 200 marks each). Total mains marks = 1,500 (no negative marking).

Marks per question = 200 ÷ 150 = 1.33 (i.e. 4/3 marks per correct answer).

Marks per question = 200 ÷ 100 = 2 marks per correct answer. UPPSC Prelims 2025 Negative marking UPPSC applies a provision for negative marking in the Prelims exam. The negative marks are assigned to the value per question i.e., if a question carries 2 marks then there will be deduction of 1/3rd marks from that value assigned to the question.

Correct: +1.33 marks.



Wrong: −(1.33 ÷ 3) −0.44 marks per wrong answer.

Correct: +2 marks.



Wrong: −(2 ÷ 3) −0.66 marks per wrong answer. Check the UPPSC Prelims Exam Analysis 2025 Download the UPPSC Syllabus How to Calculate the UPPSC Prelims Score Use this formula separately for each paper, then add Paper I and Paper II to get total Prelims marks (out of 400). For a paper

Raw score = (No. of correct answers × marks per question) − (No. of wrong answers × negative per wrong) Example: Paper I (General Studies) Suppose: 80 correct, 40 wrong, 30 unattempted.

Marks per correct = 1.33 → 80 × 1.33 = 106.64 (approx).

Penalty per wrong = 0.44 → 40 × 0.44 = 17.76.

Paper I score 106.64 − 17.76 = 88.88 marks.