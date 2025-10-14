Warwick Chancellor’s International Scholarships 2025: Eligibility, Application Details

Warwick Chancellor’s International Scholarships 2025: The University of Warwick's Chancellor's International Scholarships offer one of the most prestigious fully funded opportunities for exceptional international students intending to pursue a PhD at the institution. This scholarship offers full financial support for 3.5 years and is intended to draw in top talent from around the world.
The main financial obstacle for candidates from outside is greatly eliminated by the sizeable financing package, which covers full tuition prices. A substantial maintenance stipend, worth almost £19,000 annually, is given to awardees in addition to tuition to help with living expenses. The £5,000 Research, Training, and Support Grant is a vital part of the award, giving fellows specific money for research activities, conference travel, and specialized training that are needed for a fruitful PhD career.
Applicants must be actively pursuing a PhD or MPhil/PhD program and be evaluated as "overseas" fee payers for the 2025–2026 academic year in order to be eligible for this prestigious grant. Candidates must submit their course application by December 9, 2024, and their separate scholarship application by December 12, 2024, for the 2025–2026 enrollment cycle. The application procedure is subject to stringent deadlines. This fiercely competitive program demonstrates the University of Warwick's dedication to promoting worldwide, high-impact research and international academic excellence.
Warwick Chancellor's International Scholarships: Details
The University of Warwick's Chancellor's International Scholarships funding and provisions for the 2025–2026 academic year are shown in the table below.
|
Scholarship Feature
|
Details/Amount
|
Coverage (What it covers)
|
Full Tuition Fees
|
Maintenance Stipend (UKRI rates, up to £19,000 per year for 2025 entry)
|
Research, Training, and Support Grant (£5,000 for the duration)
|
Funding Length
|
3.5 years for new PhD students. (Reduced proportionally if the student is already in their first year of study).
|
Number of Awards
|
Up to 42 scholarships available annually for outstanding international PhD applicants.
|
Eligibility Note
|
Must be applying for PhD/MPhil/PhD and assessed as an "overseas" fee payer.
How To Apply For The Warwick Chancellor's International Scholarships
Applying for the University of Warwick Chancellor's International Scholarships involves a multi-step process tied closely to the general PhD application.
- Meet Overseas Fee Status: Before submitting your application, make sure you fulfill the requirements set forth by the university to be considered as a "overseas" fee-paying student for the 2025–2026 academic year.
- Apply for PhD Courses: Before the deadline in December, fill out and submit your application for a PhD or MPhil/PhD course via the university's regular postgraduate admissions portal.
- Obtain Student ID Number: A seven-digit Warwick ID number will be issued to you following the submission of your course application. You can't use the scholarship portal until you have this number.
- Fill out the scholarship application: Using your Warwick ID, go to the online scholarship application portal and complete the specific form for the Chancellor's International Scholarships.
- Safeguard Academic References: Make sure that by the last scholarship deadline, all supporting documentation, including the academic references needed for your PhD application, is turned in.
- Declare support Intent: Make sure to mention the Chancellor's International Scholarship in your PhD application and make it clear that you would like to be considered for support.
- Submit Scholarship Application: Make sure all the sections are filled out and submit the individual online scholarship application form by the deadline of December 12, 2024.
Warwick Chancellor's International Scholarships: Eligibility
The accurate qualifying requirements for the University of Warwick's Chancellor's International Scholarships for the 2025–2026 academic year are listed in the table below.
|
Criteria Factor
|
Requirement
|
Program of Study
|
Must be applying for a new PhD or MPhil/PhD program at the University of Warwick.
|
Fee Status
|
Must be assessed as an "overseas" fee payer for the 2025/26 academic year (no specific nationality criteria).
|
Academic Discipline
|
Any academic discipline offered at the University of Warwick is eligible.
|
Current Students
|
Students already enrolled at Warwick may apply, but only if they are within their first year of study.
|
Deferral
|
The awarded scholarship cannot be deferred to a future academic year.
