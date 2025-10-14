Warwick Chancellor’s International Scholarships 2025: Eligibility, Application Details

Warwick Chancellor’s International Scholarships 2025: The University of Warwick's Chancellor's International Scholarships offer one of the most prestigious fully funded opportunities for exceptional international students intending to pursue a PhD at the institution. This scholarship offers full financial support for 3.5 years and is intended to draw in top talent from around the world.

The main financial obstacle for candidates from outside is greatly eliminated by the sizeable financing package, which covers full tuition prices. A substantial maintenance stipend, worth almost £19,000 annually, is given to awardees in addition to tuition to help with living expenses. The £5,000 Research, Training, and Support Grant is a vital part of the award, giving fellows specific money for research activities, conference travel, and specialized training that are needed for a fruitful PhD career.