What Are The Top 5 Oldest Universities That Shaped Modern India

Oldest Universities In India: Some of the oldest and greatest educational institutions in the world have historically been found in the Indian subcontinent; many of these institutions established the groundwork for numerous branches of knowledge and culture. In addition to the well-known Nalanda University, the subcontinent was home to a number of other historic universities that have mostly collapsed into ruin but made substantial contributions to science, philosophy, and education. Among the five noteworthy instances is Takshashila (Taxila), which is sometimes regarded as one of the oldest colleges. It was established at least in the 5th century BCE and is well-known for its secular studies in statecraft and medicine, with names like Chanakya and Panini.

After that, there is Vikramashila, a significant Buddhist educational institution that was founded in the eighth century during the Pala dynasty and focused on Tantric Buddhism and philosophy. Gujarat's Valabhi was a major hub forinayana Buddhism and other secular disciplines from the 7th to the 12th centuries. Odantapuri was another important institution that was founded in Bihar in the eighth century and was a major forerunner of Vikramashila.