ISRO ICRB Exam Date 2025: Check Revised Exam Date, Centre & Updates

By Mridula Sharma
Oct 14, 2025, 16:47 IST

ISRO ICRB Exam Date 2025 for 320 Scientist/Engineer posts is scheduled for 26th October 2025. Candidates can plan their study schedule effectively, manage time for each subject, and stay updated with official notifications. This article provides details on the revised exam date, call letter download, exam centre change procedure, timings, and preparation tips.

ISRO ICRB Exam Date 2025: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has officially announced the ISRO Scientist Exam Date 2025 on its website. The computer-based test for recruiting 320 Scientist/Engineer posts is scheduled for 26 October 2025. 

This article provides complete information about the official exam date PDF, steps to download it, and other important details for aspirants. Candidates must know the ISRO ICRB Exam Date 2025 in advance to plan their preparation effectively, allocate sufficient time for each subject, and approach the exam with confidence.

ISRO ICRB Exam Date 2025 Revised

The ISRO ICRB Exam Date 2025 has been revised due to a scheduling conflict with the UPSC Combined Defence Services Examination (CDS II) 2025. Originally, the written test was scheduled for 14th September 2025. However, to avoid clashing with the UPSC examination of national importance, the ICRB written exam has been postponed.

The new ISRO ICRB Exam Date 2025 is 26th October 2025. Candidates must mark this date in their calendars to ensure timely preparation and attendance. ISRO will provide official notifications for any updates regarding this schedule, so candidates are advised to regularly check the official website and their registered email for confirmation.

ISRO ICRB Exam Date 2025 Highlights

Candidates preparing for the ISRO Scientist/Engineer exam can find all the important details about the ISRO ICRB Exam Date 2025 in the table below.

Organization

Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO)

Post Name

Scientist/Engineer

Number of Vacancies

320

ISRO ICRB Exam Date

26 October 2025

Educational Qualification

B.E/B.Tech or Equivalent

Total Marks

100

Selection Process

Written Test, Interview

Official Website

www.isro.gov.in

ISRO ICRB Exam Timings 2025

Candidates appearing for the ISRO ICRB Exam Date 2025 must follow the reporting and exam timings carefully. Check the reporting time and shift timings in the table below:

Event

Time

Reporting Time

08:00 AM – 09:00 AM

Exam Time

10:00 AM – 12:00 PM

Reaching the exam centre on time is very important. Late arrivals may not be allowed to take the test. Candidates should plan their travel and stay in advance to avoid last-minute problems.

ISRO ICRB Exam Centre Change Procedure

Candidates who want to change their exam centre must follow the official instructions.

  • The option to change the exam centre will be open from 12th September 2025 (3:00 PM) to 16th September 2025 (11:59 PM).

  • Requests sent through email or any other method outside this period will not be accepted.

  • Candidates who do not change their centre during this period will get the centre they chose earlier.

Following these instructions will help candidates appear at a convenient location without any issues.

ISRO ICRB Call Letter and Admit Card 2025

The call letters for the ISRO ICRB Exam 2025 will be sent to candidates’ registered email IDs during the first week of September 2025. Candidates must download the call letter and bring it to the exam centre along with a valid photo ID.

It is better to keep extra copies of the call letter and check that all details are correct. Any mistakes should be reported to ISRO immediately.

Tips to Prepare for ISRO ICRB Exam 2025

The ISRO ICRB Exam Date 2025 is a big opportunity. Candidates can prepare effectively by following these tips:

  1. Focus on topics relevant to the Scientist/Engineer ‘SC’ post.

  2. Practice Previous Year Papers helps understand the exam pattern and improve speed.

  3. Set aside time for weekly revision of important topics.

  4. Practising in exam-like conditions improves accuracy and confidence.

  5. Keep checking official notifications about the ISRO ICRB Exam Date 2025.

