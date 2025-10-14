ISRO ICRB Exam Date 2025: Check Revised Exam Date, Centre & Updates

ISRO ICRB Exam Date 2025: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has officially announced the ISRO Scientist Exam Date 2025 on its website. The computer-based test for recruiting 320 Scientist/Engineer posts is scheduled for 26 October 2025. This article provides complete information about the official exam date PDF, steps to download it, and other important details for aspirants. Candidates must know the ISRO ICRB Exam Date 2025 in advance to plan their preparation effectively, allocate sufficient time for each subject, and approach the exam with confidence. ISRO ICRB Exam Date 2025 Revised The ISRO ICRB Exam Date 2025 has been revised due to a scheduling conflict with the UPSC Combined Defence Services Examination (CDS II) 2025. Originally, the written test was scheduled for 14th September 2025. However, to avoid clashing with the UPSC examination of national importance, the ICRB written exam has been postponed.

The new ISRO ICRB Exam Date 2025 is 26th October 2025. Candidates must mark this date in their calendars to ensure timely preparation and attendance. ISRO will provide official notifications for any updates regarding this schedule, so candidates are advised to regularly check the official website and their registered email for confirmation. Check the Salary of ISRO Scientist Engineer Download ISRO Engineer Scientist Previous Year Papers ISRO ICRB Exam Date 2025 Highlights Candidates preparing for the ISRO Scientist/Engineer exam can find all the important details about the ISRO ICRB Exam Date 2025 in the table below. Organization Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) Post Name Scientist/Engineer Number of Vacancies 320 ISRO ICRB Exam Date 26 October 2025 Educational Qualification B.E/B.Tech or Equivalent Total Marks 100 Selection Process Written Test, Interview Official Website www.isro.gov.in

ISRO ICRB Exam Timings 2025 Candidates appearing for the ISRO ICRB Exam Date 2025 must follow the reporting and exam timings carefully. Check the reporting time and shift timings in the table below: Event Time Reporting Time 08:00 AM – 09:00 AM Exam Time 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM Reaching the exam centre on time is very important. Late arrivals may not be allowed to take the test. Candidates should plan their travel and stay in advance to avoid last-minute problems. ISRO ICRB Exam Centre Change Procedure Candidates who want to change their exam centre must follow the official instructions. The option to change the exam centre will be open from 12th September 2025 (3:00 PM) to 16th September 2025 (11:59 PM).

Requests sent through email or any other method outside this period will not be accepted.

Candidates who do not change their centre during this period will get the centre they chose earlier.