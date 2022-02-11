CBSE Class 10, 12 Students Flood Twitter Waiting For CBSE Term 2 Date Sheet and Term 1 Results! Check Some Funny Reactions Here

CBSE Term 2 Date Sheet is being waited for almost a month now by the students of classes 10 and 12. While the same students are still waiting for their CBSE Term 1 results, they are now losing patience. CBSE released a notice stating the Term 2 Board Exams for Class 10th and 12th would begin on April 26, 2022. However, that was not enough for students. Check out some Twitter reactions of CBSE students below to understand their state of mind.
The Boards notice can be checked in the article listed below. It is expected that now the Term 2 CBSE Date Sheet would be released within a week after the CBSE Term 1 Results 2021-22.
CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 1 Results: Twitter Reactions
Students are still not happy. They want their complete date sheet now so that they can begin their preparation in full swing. Check the funny memes on Twitter shared by the students
ICSE/ISC declared the results.— Sneha (@_snehadwivedi) February 7, 2022
Meanwhile CBSE: pic.twitter.com/BVoE6ntzzh
There are more funny memes here that show the dilemma of students.
Cbse be like#CBSE #CBSENews #CBSEResults pic.twitter.com/ILcJExkA7f— Daksh Jaitly (@daksh_jaitly) February 9, 2022
Students have also complained over the time of the papers. They feel having 8 months for Term1 and just 3 for Term 2 is not right.
CBSE:— bibek ⚡🚀 (@afflictedvivek) February 4, 2022
takes term 1 boards in december
results not out, jan is over
CBSE Schools:
preboards from 15th feb
You guys give 8 months for 50% syllabus and then 1.5 months for completing rest 50%
This is honestly highly torturous affecting our healths fr. this is something v serious.
CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 2 Date Sheet: Twitter Reactions
CBSE Board is yet to release the complete date sheet for classes 10th and 12th Term2. The students are reacting in their own way over social media platform Twitter. Some have gone to lengths of designing memes for the same. Check out some student reactions below.
Exam must be online #CBSE #onlineexams #cancelboardexam2022 pic.twitter.com/MH0NHi9DkD— Abhishek Patel 💯% follow back 💥 (@Abhishe59145175) February 11, 2022
This was posted after CBSE informed that the exams would be conducted offline and not online.
TERM 1 RESULT <<<<TERM 2 DATESHEET #cbseterm2 #CBSE pic.twitter.com/R1sjUsguYG— Anushka Bisaria (@bas_bhout_hua) February 9, 2022
Students can be really creative. Check these tweets as well:
Good time to bring this back #CBSE pic.twitter.com/AxmowOBRO8— Ujan Sarkar (@SarkarUjan) February 9, 2022
#cbseterm2 #CBSE— Ben Stokes (@BenStokes_420) February 9, 2022
Term 2 is Term 2 will be
delayed held in summer pic.twitter.com/rS2L40jKP9
What is concerning many students is the time they would get to prepare for their upcoming competitive exams as well. So we feel the date sheet and term 1 results have kept the students in a fix for now. But they are all adbised to keep tehir preaparations on in full swing as of now.
It is expected that the Term 1 Results and the Term 2 date sheet would be out soon in a weeks time.
