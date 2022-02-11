JagranJosh Education Awards 2022: Apply Before 14 Feb!

CBSE Class 10, 12 Students Flood Twitter Waiting For CBSE Term 2 Date Sheet and Term 1 Results! Check Some Funny Reactions Here

Students are losing their patience now over CBSE Term 2 Date Sheet and Term 1 Results. The Board has however released an official notice stating that it would be conducting CBSE Term 2 Exams for class 10th and 12th from April 26, 2022. But that is not enough. Check student reactions below. 

Created On: Feb 11, 2022 12:55 IST
CBSE Twitter Reaction of Students
CBSE Term 2 Date Sheet is being waited for almost a month now by the students of classes 10 and 12. While the same students are still waiting for their CBSE Term 1 results, they are now losing patience. CBSE released a notice stating the Term 2 Board Exams for Class 10th and 12th would begin on April 26, 2022. However, that was not enough for students. Check out some Twitter reactions of CBSE students below to understand their state of mind. 

The Boards notice can be checked in the article listed below. It is expected that now the Term 2 CBSE Date Sheet would be released within a week after the CBSE Term 1 Results 2021-22. 

CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 1 Results: Twitter Reactions

Students are still not happy. They want their complete date sheet now so that they can begin their preparation in full swing. Check the funny memes on Twitter shared by the students

There are more funny memes here that show the dilemma of students. 

