JKBOSE Class 10, 11 Exams 2025 Postponed Due to Bad Weather; Check Revised Schedule Dates Here

The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has said that the Class 10th and 11th exams planned for August 25, 2025, are postponed. This decision was taken because of the very bad weather in many parts of J&K and Ladakh.

JKBOSE also said that the new exam dates will be announced later. All schools and exam centres have been asked to share this message quickly so that students and teachers stay informed.

Click here: JKBOSE Postpones Class 10th, 11th Official Notice

