JKBOSE Class 10, 11 Exams 2025 Postponed Due to Bad Weather; Check Revised Schedule Dates Here

Aayesha Sharma
By Aayesha Sharma
Aug 25, 2025, 12:40 IST

JKBOSE Class 10, 11 Exams 2025 Postponed: The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has postponed the Class 10th and 11th exams scheduled for August 25, 2025, due to severe weather in J&K and Ladakh. The board will announce new exam dates soon on its official website. Students are advised to stay updated and continue their exam preparations.

The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has said that the Class 10th and 11th exams planned for August 25, 2025, are postponed. This decision was taken because of the very bad weather in many parts of J&K and Ladakh.

JKBOSE also said that the new exam dates will be announced later. All schools and exam centres have been asked to share this message quickly so that students and teachers stay informed. 

Click here: JKBOSE Postpones Class 10th, 11th Official Notice

The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has postponed the Class 10th and 11th exams that were supposed to be held on August 25, 2025. The decision was taken because of heavy rains and severe weather in many parts of Jammu, Kashmir, and Ladakh.

New JKBOSE Exam Dates to Be Announced Soon

JKBOSE has confirmed that the new exam schedule for Class 10th and 11th will be shared later. Students are advised to regularly check the official website at jkbose.nic.in for updates. Until then, they should continue preparing for the exams.

