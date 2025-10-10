These US Universities Produced the 2025 Nobel Prize Winners: Updated

The 2025 Nobel Prize season shows once again that US universities are the best in the world at science. Since 1901, the United States has had more than 427 Nobel Prize winners, more than any other country. This year's list continues that trend. The announcements in Physics and Medicine, in particular, highlight important discoveries made at top research institutions like UC Berkeley and Yale University. These discoveries are quickly being turned into technology that will change people's lives. This list shows the American universities and research centers that are responsible for the 2025 Nobel Prize winners. It focuses on the next generation of quantum computing and medical cancer immunotherapy research. List of US Universities that Produced Nobel Prize Winners (2025) The table below provides a quick overview of the top US universities and research centers affiliated with the 2025 Nobel Prize laureates.

S.No. University/Institution Name Nobel Prize 2025 Category Winner Name(s) 1 University of California, Berkeley (UC Berkeley) Physics; Chemistry John Clarke (Physics); Omar M. Yaghi (Chemistry) 2 University of California, Santa Barbara (UCSB) Physics Michel H. Devoret; John M. Martinis 3 Yale University Physics Michel H. Devoret 4 Institute for Systems Biology (ISB), Seattle Physiology or Medicine Mary E. Brunkow Which US Universities won the Physics Nobel Prize 2025? The 2025 Nobel Prize in Physics recognized three scientists for demonstrating that the bizarre rules of quantum mechanics can apply to macroscopic electric circuits, a critical advancement for technology. This achievement highlights that the race to build the next generation of computers is currently being won in American labs.

1. University of California, Berkeley (UC Berkeley) Professor John Clarke was honored for his groundbreaking work on energy quantization and macroscopic quantum mechanical tunneling. This study, done at UC Berkeley, was the first step toward making quantum effects happen in a chip-based system. Did you know that the University of California has produced 71 @NobelPrize winners? From the Big Bang to CRISPR, UC fosters world-changing research, discoveries and innovation.



Meet our Nobelists: https://t.co/3YByK09oMT pic.twitter.com/0xm3NYI7Bl — University of California (@UofCalifornia) October 6, 2025 2. Yale University Michel H. Devoret, currently affiliated with Yale and UC Santa Barbara, shared the prize. His research focused on making quantum circuits that can stay coherent, which is one of the biggest problems engineers face when trying to build quantum computers that can be used by a lot of people.

3. UC Santa Barbara (UCSB) Both Devoret and John M. Martinis, a leading figure in translating theory into practical quantum systems, were affiliated with UCSB. This collaboration underscores the specialized, state-of-the-art resources provided by the top US universities in the University of California system. Must Read: All Nobel Prize Winners in Physics (2025 - 1901): Check List How is US Research Driving Cancer Immunotherapy and Cures? The 2025 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine went to the people who figured out how the body's immune system knows the difference between friendly cells and harmful invaders. People are now using this basic knowledge to create very specific medical treatments. 1. Institute for Systems Biology (ISB), Seattle The prize was awarded to Mary E. Brunkow, who leads research at the ISB. Her team's work was mostly about finding and studying regulatory T cells (Tregs), which act like "peacekeepers" to stop the immune system from attacking healthy tissues.

This discovery of regulatory T cells is speeding up clinical trials all over the world. It is now a key part of modern cancer immunotherapy research because it lets scientists fine-tune immune responses and may lead to ways to cure autoimmune diseases that make people sick. Read More about - Nobel Prize Winners 2025: Two US Immunologists Win Science’s Top Honor What did UC Berkeley win the Nobel Prize in Chemistry for? The University of California, Berkeley, secured an unprecedented haul this year, with recognition in both Physics and Chemistry, affirming its position among the universities with the most Nobel Prize affiliations. Professor Omar M. Yaghi was honored for developing Metal-Organic Frameworks (MOFs). At the molecular level, these one-of-a-kind, very porous materials can be made to capture, store, and separate gases. This is a big step forward for US innovation.