Which country has the highest number of Nobel Prize Winners in 2025? The U.S. has the Highest Number of Nobel Prize Winners in the World in 2025. The United States holds the record for the highest number of Nobel Prize winners, with 427 laureates recognized from 1901 to 2025 more than any other country in the world.

The Nobel Prize, established by Alfred Nobel, honors outstanding achievements in peace, literature, physics, chemistry, medicine, and economics. U.S. dominance in Nobel Prizes reflects its deep commitment to scientific research, higher education, and global collaboration. Read on to learn why America ranks first and know the Nobel Prize Winners statistics by category.

U.S. has the Highest Number of Nobel Prize Winners in the World

The U.S. has won 427 Nobel Prizes, topping all countries in official global rankings from 1901 to 2025. American Nobel Prize laureates have been recognized in every Nobel category, including medicine, physics, chemistry, peace, literature, and economics.