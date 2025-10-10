TS ICET 2025 Special Phase Seat Allotment Result Out, Download at tgicetd.nic.in

TS ICET 2025 Special Phase Allotment 2025: Telangana Council of Higher Education has released the TS ICET 2025 special phase seat allotment result. Candidates who have applied for the TS ICET 2025 special phase seat allotment round can check the college wise allotment result and download the allotment letter through the link available on the official website.

To check the TS ICET special allotment result candidates can visit the official website and enter the college name and branch. Candidates allotted seats can download the allotment letter through the login link available on the counseling website.

TS ICET 2025 special phase seat allotment result is available for download on the official website - tgicet.nic.in. Candidates can also check the allotment result through the direct link given below.