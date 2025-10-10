SLPRB Assam Police Result 2025
TS ICET 2025 Special Phase Seat Allotment Result Out, Download at tgicetd.nic.in

Oct 10, 2025, 12:11 IST

TS ICET 2025 special phase allotment result is now available on the official website. Candidates who have applied for the allotment round can check the result through the link available on the official website. 

TS ICET 2025 Special Phase Seat Allotment Result Out
Key Points

  • Download the TS ICET 2025 special phase allotment result at tgicet.nic.in
  • Reporting to the allotted colleges with the required documents from October 10 to 13, 2025
  • TS ICET 2025 counselling Spot admissions on October 13, 2025

TS ICET 2025 Special Phase Allotment 2025: Telangana Council of Higher Education has released the TS ICET 2025 special phase seat allotment result. Candidates who have applied for the TS ICET 2025 special phase seat allotment round can check the college wise allotment result and download the allotment letter through the link available on the official website. 

To check the TS ICET special allotment result candidates can visit the official website and enter the college name and branch. Candidates allotted seats can download the allotment letter through the login link available on the counseling website. 

TS ICET 2025 special phase seat allotment result is available for download on the official website - tgicet.nic.in. Candidates can also check the allotment result through the direct link given below.

TS ICET 2025 Special Allotment Result - Click Here

TS ICET 2025 Special Phase Allotment: Reporting to Colleges

The TS ICET 2025 special phase allotment result is now available on the official website. Candidates allotted seats in the special phase allotment are required to report to the allotted colleges with all required documents. According to the schedule given, candidates can report to the allotted colleges from October 10 to 13, 2025. 

Steps to Check TS ICET 2025 Special Phase Allotment Result

The TS ICET 2025 special phase seat allotment result is now available online. Candidates can follow the steps provided below to download the allotment result. 

Step 1: Visit the official website of TS ICET

Step 2: Click on the TS ICET Special phase allotment result

Step 3: Enter the college name and branch

Step 4: Download the allotment result for further reference


