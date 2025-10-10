SLPRB Assam Police Result 2025
Focus
Quick Links

UPPSC PCS 2025 Exam: Over 6 Lakh Candidates to Appear – Important Guidelines, Do’s & Don’ts for Exam Day

By Upasna Choudhary
Oct 10, 2025, 16:18 IST

UPPSC PCS 2025 Exam: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) is all set to conduct the PCS (Provincial Civil Services / Combined State / Upper Subordinate Services) Preliminary Examination on 12 October 2025. The exam will be conducted in two shifts across all the 75 districts of the state. The exam is becoming more competitive year-after-year, as the number of candidates applying for the exam has been increased. The admit card has already been issued by the Commission on its official website. Check this article to learn the exam day guidelines, instructions, do’s and don’ts about the exam.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us

UPPSC PCS 2025 Exam: The UPPSC has scheduled the PCS Prelims exam to be conducted on 12 October 2025 in two shifts. The morning shift will be held from 09:30 am onwards and will end at 11:30 am. The second shift, or the afternoon shift will start at 02:30 pm and will end at 04:30 pm. It has been reported that around 6.26 lakh candidates have applied this year which makes the exam even more competitive. The exam is going to be conducted on a large scale across all the districts of the state and hence, the candidates are required to prepare themselves not just academically, but also in terms of travel, discipline, logistics, etc.

Check the UPPSC Exam Centre List 2025

UPPSC PCS Exam 2025 Overview

Feature

Detail

Exam Name

Combined State / Upper Subordinate Services Preliminary Examination

Conducting Body

Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC)

Exam Date (Prelims)

12 October 2025

Admit Card Release

30 September 2025

Selection Process

Three stages: Prelims → Mains → Interview / Personality Test

Exam Pattern

Prelims: objective papers; Mains: descriptive 

Download the UPPSC Syllabus

Check the UPPSC Exam Pattern 2025

UPPSC Prelims 2025 Important Guidelines

Candidates can download the UPPSC Prelims Admit Card 2025 from the official website of the Commission. The admit card carries certain instructions to be followed by the candidates that should be read carefully. Some general guidelines and instruction for the candidates are mentioned below:

  • Reach the Venue in Time: The candidates should reach the venue at least 90 minutes before the examination time as it will avoid any delay due to any unforeseen circumstances.

  • Carry Valid Admit Card & ID Proofs: Candidates should download their e-admit cards and get them printed as they need to carry the printed version along with valid ID proof such as Aadhaar, Voter ID, PAN, Passport, etc. If there is any discrepancy in the photograph printed on the admit card then also carry two passport-sized photographs.

  • Verify Instructions on Admit Card: The candidates are advised to carefully check the details mentioned on their admit cards such as exam shift, reporting time, venue, and guidelines to avoid any confusion.

  • Follow Security Checks Strictly: There will be strict security checks at the exam venue, so please avoid any kind of gadget or things that are prohibited. Use of unfair means can lead to strict penalties under the Uttar Pradesh Public Examination (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024- including heavy fines or even life imprisonment in extreme cases.

UPPSC Prelims 2025: Do’s & Don’ts

Candidates should keep certain things in mind to avoid any discrepancy during the examination. There are some do’s and don’ts that candidates can follow to attempt the exam wisely.

Do’s

Don’ts

Do carry extra pens

Don’t carry prohibited items like mobile phones, earphones, smartwatches

Do dress up in comfortable clothes

Don’t wear items that may delay frisking or raise suspicion

Do double-check your admit card for shift and timing

Don’t arrive late or at last minute

Do eat lightly and stay hydrated, avoid heavy meals just before exam

Don’t bring anything that is not allowed 

Do read all instructions carefully before starting

Don’t make mistakes while filling the OMR bubbles

Do attempt easier questions first, then move to tougher ones

Don’t get stuck too long on one question

Do maintain integrity and adhere to rules

Don’t indulge in cheating, signaling, or communicating

Upasna Choudhary
Upasna Choudhary

Content Writer

Upasna Choudhry holds a Master’s degree in Forensic Chemical Sciences and has an extensive background in preparing for the UPSC Civil Services Examination. She currently contributes to the Exam Prep Section of Jagran Josh, where her passion for reading and writing shines through her work. Upasna specializes in creating well-researched and aspirant-centric content, simplifying complex topics, and providing strategic preparation insights. Her academic expertise and firsthand experience with competitive exams enable her to deliver valuable resources tailored to the needs of exam aspirants.

... Read More

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Latest Stories

Popular Searches

Latest Education News