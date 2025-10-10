UPPSC PCS 2025 Exam: The UPPSC has scheduled the PCS Prelims exam to be conducted on 12 October 2025 in two shifts. The morning shift will be held from 09:30 am onwards and will end at 11:30 am. The second shift, or the afternoon shift will start at 02:30 pm and will end at 04:30 pm. It has been reported that around 6.26 lakh candidates have applied this year which makes the exam even more competitive. The exam is going to be conducted on a large scale across all the districts of the state and hence, the candidates are required to prepare themselves not just academically, but also in terms of travel, discipline, logistics, etc.
Check the UPPSC Exam Centre List 2025
UPPSC PCS Exam 2025 Overview
|
Feature
|
Detail
|
Exam Name
|
Combined State / Upper Subordinate Services Preliminary Examination
|
Conducting Body
|
Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC)
|
Exam Date (Prelims)
|
12 October 2025
|
Admit Card Release
|
30 September 2025
|
Selection Process
|
Three stages: Prelims → Mains → Interview / Personality Test
|
Exam Pattern
|
Prelims: objective papers; Mains: descriptive
Check the UPPSC Exam Pattern 2025
UPPSC Prelims 2025 Important Guidelines
Candidates can download the UPPSC Prelims Admit Card 2025 from the official website of the Commission. The admit card carries certain instructions to be followed by the candidates that should be read carefully. Some general guidelines and instruction for the candidates are mentioned below:
-
Reach the Venue in Time: The candidates should reach the venue at least 90 minutes before the examination time as it will avoid any delay due to any unforeseen circumstances.
-
Carry Valid Admit Card & ID Proofs: Candidates should download their e-admit cards and get them printed as they need to carry the printed version along with valid ID proof such as Aadhaar, Voter ID, PAN, Passport, etc. If there is any discrepancy in the photograph printed on the admit card then also carry two passport-sized photographs.
-
Verify Instructions on Admit Card: The candidates are advised to carefully check the details mentioned on their admit cards such as exam shift, reporting time, venue, and guidelines to avoid any confusion.
-
Follow Security Checks Strictly: There will be strict security checks at the exam venue, so please avoid any kind of gadget or things that are prohibited. Use of unfair means can lead to strict penalties under the Uttar Pradesh Public Examination (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024- including heavy fines or even life imprisonment in extreme cases.
UPPSC Prelims 2025: Do’s & Don’ts
Candidates should keep certain things in mind to avoid any discrepancy during the examination. There are some do’s and don’ts that candidates can follow to attempt the exam wisely.
|
Do’s
|
Don’ts
|
Do carry extra pens
|
Don’t carry prohibited items like mobile phones, earphones, smartwatches
|
Do dress up in comfortable clothes
|
Don’t wear items that may delay frisking or raise suspicion
|
Do double-check your admit card for shift and timing
|
Don’t arrive late or at last minute
|
Do eat lightly and stay hydrated, avoid heavy meals just before exam
|
Don’t bring anything that is not allowed
|
Do read all instructions carefully before starting
|
Don’t make mistakes while filling the OMR bubbles
|
Do attempt easier questions first, then move to tougher ones
|
Don’t get stuck too long on one question
|
Do maintain integrity and adhere to rules
|
Don’t indulge in cheating, signaling, or communicating
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation