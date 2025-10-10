UPPSC PCS 2025 Exam: The UPPSC has scheduled the PCS Prelims exam to be conducted on 12 October 2025 in two shifts. The morning shift will be held from 09:30 am onwards and will end at 11:30 am. The second shift, or the afternoon shift will start at 02:30 pm and will end at 04:30 pm. It has been reported that around 6.26 lakh candidates have applied this year which makes the exam even more competitive. The exam is going to be conducted on a large scale across all the districts of the state and hence, the candidates are required to prepare themselves not just academically, but also in terms of travel, discipline, logistics, etc.

Check the UPPSC Exam Centre List 2025

UPPSC PCS Exam 2025 Overview