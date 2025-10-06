UPPSC Exam Pattern 2025: Check Paper Pattern, Marking Scheme for Prelims & Mains Exam

UPPSC Exam Pattern 2025: The UPPSC is all set to conduct the UPPSC Prelims exam on October 12 2025. The candidates before starting the preparation must be aware of the UPPSC Exam Pattern. To start preparing for the UPPSC exam, the candidates need to check the official notification released by the Commission which consists of the detailed syllabus and exam pattern. The exam pattern almost remains the same every year. Candidates need to go through the pattern to strategise wisely.

The UPPSC Prelims exam consists of two papers- Paper I (General Studies I) and Paper II (General Studies II). The exam pattern consists of objective type questions in both the papers. Paper I consists of 150 questions for 200 marks and Paper II consists of 100 questions for 200 marks. The UPPSC Mains exam is descriptive in nature consisting of General Hindi, Essay, and six General Studies papers. The General Hindi and Essay papers are of 150 marks and all the General Studies papers carry 200 marks each. The Prelims exam is the screening stage, which means, the marks secured in prelims are not going to be added in the final merit list preparation. Only the marks secured in Mains and Interview will be counted for the final merit list.