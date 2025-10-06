UPPSC Exam Pattern 2025: Check Paper Pattern, Marking Scheme for Prelims & Mains Exam

UPPSC Exam Pattern 2025: The UPPSC is all set to conduct the UPPSC Prelims exam on October 12 2025. The candidates before starting the preparation must be aware of the UPPSC Exam Pattern. To start preparing for the UPPSC exam, the candidates need to check the official notification released by the Commission which consists of the detailed syllabus and exam pattern. The exam pattern almost remains the same every year. Candidates need to go through the pattern to strategise wisely.
The UPPSC Prelims exam consists of two papers- Paper I (General Studies I) and Paper II (General Studies II). The exam pattern consists of objective type questions in both the papers. Paper I consists of 150 questions for 200 marks and Paper II consists of 100 questions for 200 marks. The UPPSC Mains exam is descriptive in nature consisting of General Hindi, Essay, and six General Studies papers. The General Hindi and Essay papers are of 150 marks and all the General Studies papers carry 200 marks each. The Prelims exam is the screening stage, which means, the marks secured in prelims are not going to be added in the final merit list preparation. Only the marks secured in Mains and Interview will be counted for the final merit list.
UPPSC Exam Pattern 2025
Having the knowledge of the UPPSC Exam Pattern will help the candidates to plan their preparation strategy more effectively. Here’s the UPPSC exam pattern mentioned below:
Stage I: Prelims (Objective MCQs)
Stage II: Mains (Descriptive)
Stage III: Interview / Personality Test
UPPSC Exam Pattern 2025 for Prelims
The UPPSC Prelims exam consists of two papers- Paper I and Paper II. The candidates are required to appear for both the papers in order to be considered eligible for the calculation of marks for the next stage. The marks secured in Paper I are counted for preparing the list of candidates to be selected for the Mains stage. Paper II is only qualifying in nature and the candidates needs to secure only 33% marks to be considered for the merit list.
Paper
Subject
Number of Questions
Maximum Marks
Duration
Paper I
General Studies I
150
200
2 hours
Paper II
General Studies II (CSAT / Aptitude)
100
200
2 hours
Total
-
250
400
4 hours
UPPSC Exam Pattern 2025 for Mains
The candidates who will clear the Prelims exam are eligible to appear for the UPPSC Mains exam. The UPPSC Mains exam is descriptive in nature and the exam pattern consists of a total of 8 papers including General Hindi, Essay, and six General Studies papers. The time duration allocated for each paper is 3 hours. The total marks for the Mains exam is 1500. Check the further details below:
Paper No.
Subject / Paper
Marks
Duration
Paper I
General Hindi
150
3 hours
Paper II
Essay
150
3 hours
Paper III
General Studies I
200
3 hours
Paper IV
General Studies II
200
3 hours
Paper V
General Studies III
200
3 hours
Paper VI
General Studies IV
200
3 hours
Paper VII
General Studies V
200
3 hours
Paper VIII
General Studies VI
200
3 hours
Total (Written)
-
1500
UPPSC Prelims Marking Scheme & Negative Marking
Having an understanding of the marking scheme is important while attempting the paper and also prior to it so that the number of questions attempted must be wisely chosen.
-
Correct answer: +1.333 marks (i.e., 4/3) for each correct response in Prelims.
-
Incorrect answer: -(1.333 / 3) = approximately -0.444 marks per wrong answer.
-
If multiple responses are marked for one question, it is treated as incorrect.
-
No negative marking for unattempted questions.
What Happens After the Mains?
-
Interview / Personality Test: After clearing the Mains, shortlisted candidates appear for the interview (100 marks). Performance in the interview along with mains score determines the final ranking.
-
The final merit list is formed based on the combined score of Mains (1500) + Interview (100) = 1600 marks.
