UPPSC Exam Pattern 2025: Check Paper Pattern, Marking Scheme for Prelims & Mains Exam

By Upasna Choudhary
Oct 6, 2025, 12:35 IST

UPPSC Exam Pattern 2025: The UPPSC (Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission) exam pattern 2025 has a three-stage process: Prelims, Mains, and Interview. The Prelims comprises two objective papers, General Studies and CSAT (aptitude), whereas Mains includes multiple descriptive papers like General Hindi, Essay, and several General Studies papers. This article explains the UPPSC exam pattern 2025, marking scheme, total marks distribution, negative marking, and stage-wise structure.

UPPSC Exam Pattern 2025: The UPPSC is all set to conduct the UPPSC Prelims exam on October 12 2025. The candidates before starting the preparation must be aware of the UPPSC Exam Pattern. To start preparing for the UPPSC exam, the candidates need to check the official notification released by the Commission which consists of the detailed syllabus and exam pattern. The exam pattern almost remains the same every year. Candidates need to go through the pattern to strategise wisely.

The UPPSC Prelims exam consists of two papers- Paper I (General Studies I) and Paper II (General Studies II). The exam pattern consists of objective type questions in both the papers. Paper I consists of 150 questions for 200 marks and Paper II consists of 100 questions for 200 marks. The UPPSC Mains exam is descriptive in nature consisting of General Hindi, Essay, and six General Studies papers. The General Hindi and Essay papers are of 150 marks and all the General Studies papers carry 200 marks each. The Prelims exam is the screening stage, which means, the marks secured in prelims are not going to be added in the final merit list preparation. Only the marks secured in Mains and Interview will be counted for the final merit list.

Having the knowledge of the UPPSC Exam Pattern will help the candidates to plan their preparation strategy more effectively. Here’s the UPPSC exam pattern mentioned below:

  • Stage I: Prelims (Objective MCQs)

  • Stage II: Mains (Descriptive)

  • Stage III: Interview / Personality Test

UPPSC Exam Pattern 2025 for Prelims

The UPPSC Prelims exam consists of two papers- Paper I and Paper II. The candidates are required to appear for both the papers in order to be considered eligible for the calculation of marks for the next stage. The marks secured in Paper I are counted for preparing the list of candidates to be selected for the Mains stage. Paper II is only qualifying in nature and the candidates needs to secure only 33% marks to be considered for the merit list.

Paper

Subject

Number of Questions

Maximum Marks

Duration

Paper I

General Studies I

150

200

2 hours

Paper II

General Studies II (CSAT / Aptitude)

100

200

2 hours

Total

-

250

400

4 hours

UPPSC Exam Pattern 2025 for Mains

The candidates who will clear the Prelims exam are eligible to appear for the UPPSC Mains exam. The UPPSC Mains exam is descriptive in nature and the exam pattern consists of a total of 8 papers including General Hindi, Essay, and six General Studies papers. The time duration allocated for each paper is 3 hours. The total marks for the Mains exam is 1500. Check the further details below:

Paper No.

Subject / Paper

Marks

Duration

Paper I

General Hindi

150

3 hours

Paper II

Essay

150

3 hours

Paper III

General Studies I

200

3 hours

Paper IV

General Studies II

200

3 hours

Paper V

General Studies III

200

3 hours

Paper VI

General Studies IV

200

3 hours

Paper VII

General Studies V

200

3 hours

Paper VIII

General Studies VI

200

3 hours

Total (Written)

-

1500

  

UPPSC Prelims Marking Scheme & Negative Marking

Having an understanding of the marking scheme is important while attempting the paper and also prior to it so that the number of questions attempted must be wisely chosen.

  • Correct answer: +1.333 marks (i.e., 4/3) for each correct response in Prelims.

  • Incorrect answer: -(1.333 / 3) = approximately -0.444 marks per wrong answer.

  • If multiple responses are marked for one question, it is treated as incorrect. 

  • No negative marking for unattempted questions.

What Happens After the Mains?

  • Interview / Personality Test: After clearing the Mains, shortlisted candidates appear for the interview (100 marks). Performance in the interview along with mains score determines the final ranking.

  • The final merit list is formed based on the combined score of Mains (1500) + Interview (100) = 1600 marks.

