GATE 2026 Registration Window with Late Fee Extended, Apply at gate2026.iitg.ac.in, Check Details Here

Sherin Tressa Tomy
By Sherin Tressa Tomy
Oct 10, 2025, 16:24 IST

GATE 2026 registration window with late fee extended to October 13, 2025. Candidates yet to register for the entrance exams can complete the registration and application process through the link on the official website. Check latest updates here

GATE 2026 Registration Window with Late Fee Extended
Key Points

  • Last date to register for GATE 2026 with a late fee is October 13
  • GATE 2026 exams to be held on February 7, 8, 14 and 15, 2026
  • Application Scrutiny facility available in candidate login

GATE 2026 Registration with Late Fee:  Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati, has extended the registration window with a late fee. As per the revised dates, the last date for candidates to register for GATE 2026 is October 13, 2025. Candidates yet to register for the GATE 2026 exams can complete the registration process by visiting the official website to register. 

GATE 2026 will be held on February 7, 8, 14 and 15, 2026. Candidates can register through the official website gate2026.iitg.ac.in. To register for GATE 2026, candidates are required to visit the official website and enter all the required details in the registration form. When filling out the applications, candidates must make sure they upload all the necessary documents and submit the application fee along with the late fee. 

GATE 2026 Registration - Click Here

GATE 2026: Application Status

Those who have completed the GATE 2026 registration can check the status of their applications through the login link provided. Check the details of the application status here.

Sl. No.

Status

Description

1.

Under Scrutiny

Your application is under review, and verification is in progress.

2.

Application accepted

After scrutiny, your application has been accepted, and no action is required from you.

3.

Application submitted

You have not made the payment yet.

4.

Your application is submitted, and payment received successfully

You have submitted the application and made payment successfully. Next, it will go to the “Scrutiny” process.

5.

Under Scrutiny: Defect Rectification Done

Some defects were there in your application, and you have rectified them. It will again go for “Scrutiny”.

6.

Your application is incomplete or defective. Read the instructions below and take action accordingly

Some defects are there in your application, and you have not rectified them yet. Please read the message and the  Information Brochure to attend to he defects.

GATE 2026 Registration Process

The GATE 2026 registration link with late fee is open until October 13. Follow the steps provided below to submit the applications. 

Step 1: Visit the official website of GATE 2026

Step 2: Click on the application portal link

Step 3: Enter all required details

Step 4: Fill out the application form

Step 5: Submit the application fee

Step 6: Save and click on submit

GATE 2026 Application Fee

Check category wise fee details for GATE 2026 below

Category

Regular Period

During the Extended Period

Female/SC/ST/PwD* candidates (per test paper)

1000

1500

All other candidates including foreign nationals (per test paper)

2000

2500

Sherin Tressa Tomy
Sherin Tressa Tomy

Assistant Manager

Sherin completed her Masters degree in Communication from Madras Christian College, Chennai,. She has 5 years of experience in creating digital content and has previously worked as an assistant professor for 1.5 years. She later joined as a content writer at Careers360 working on education news, college, university and careers section. At Jagranjosh.com, she writes for the Education News section also working on the board results and other entrance exams like CUET, NEET, JEE Main.
... Read More

