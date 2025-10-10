GATE 2026 Registration Window with Late Fee Extended, Apply at gate2026.iitg.ac.in, Check Details Here

GATE 2026 Registration with Late Fee: Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati, has extended the registration window with a late fee. As per the revised dates, the last date for candidates to register for GATE 2026 is October 13, 2025. Candidates yet to register for the GATE 2026 exams can complete the registration process by visiting the official website to register.

GATE 2026 will be held on February 7, 8, 14 and 15, 2026. Candidates can register through the official website gate2026.iitg.ac.in. To register for GATE 2026, candidates are required to visit the official website and enter all the required details in the registration form. When filling out the applications, candidates must make sure they upload all the necessary documents and submit the application fee along with the late fee.