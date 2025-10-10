GATE 2026 Registration Window with Late Fee Extended, Apply at gate2026.iitg.ac.in, Check Details Here

Key Points
- Last date to register for GATE 2026 with a late fee is October 13
- GATE 2026 exams to be held on February 7, 8, 14 and 15, 2026
- Application Scrutiny facility available in candidate login
GATE 2026 Registration with Late Fee: Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati, has extended the registration window with a late fee. As per the revised dates, the last date for candidates to register for GATE 2026 is October 13, 2025. Candidates yet to register for the GATE 2026 exams can complete the registration process by visiting the official website to register.
GATE 2026 will be held on February 7, 8, 14 and 15, 2026. Candidates can register through the official website gate2026.iitg.ac.in. To register for GATE 2026, candidates are required to visit the official website and enter all the required details in the registration form. When filling out the applications, candidates must make sure they upload all the necessary documents and submit the application fee along with the late fee.
GATE 2026 Registration - Click Here
GATE 2026: Application Status
Those who have completed the GATE 2026 registration can check the status of their applications through the login link provided. Check the details of the application status here.
|
Sl. No.
|
Status
|
Description
|
1.
|
Under Scrutiny
|
Your application is under review, and verification is in progress.
|
2.
|
Application accepted
|
After scrutiny, your application has been accepted, and no action is required from you.
|
3.
|
Application submitted
|
You have not made the payment yet.
|
4.
|
Your application is submitted, and payment received successfully
|
You have submitted the application and made payment successfully. Next, it will go to the “Scrutiny” process.
|
5.
|
Under Scrutiny: Defect Rectification Done
|
Some defects were there in your application, and you have rectified them. It will again go for “Scrutiny”.
|
6.
|
Your application is incomplete or defective. Read the instructions below and take action accordingly
|
Some defects are there in your application, and you have not rectified them yet. Please read the message and the Information Brochure to attend to he defects.
GATE 2026 Registration Process
The GATE 2026 registration link with late fee is open until October 13. Follow the steps provided below to submit the applications.
Step 1: Visit the official website of GATE 2026
Step 2: Click on the application portal link
Step 3: Enter all required details
Step 4: Fill out the application form
Step 5: Submit the application fee
Step 6: Save and click on submit
GATE 2026 Application Fee
Check category wise fee details for GATE 2026 below
|
Category
|
Regular Period
|
During the Extended Period
|
Female/SC/ST/PwD* candidates (per test paper)
|
1000
|
1500
|
All other candidates including foreign nationals (per test paper)
|
2000
|
2500
