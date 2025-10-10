JKBOSE Class 12th Syllabus 2025–26 Mathematics: Download PDF, Chapter-Wise Topics, and Marks Distribution

JKBOSE Class 12th Syllabus 2025-26 - The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has officially released the detailed Class 12 Mathematics Syllabus for the 2025–26 academic session. This vital document serves as a comprehensive framework for both students and educators, outlining the topics, learning objectives, and assessment criteria for the upcoming academic year. Its purpose is to guide the teaching and learning of Business Studies, ensuring students develop a strong grasp of business principles, practices, and their real-world applications. The updated syllabus incorporates the latest developments in the business landscape, aiming to equip students with the necessary knowledge and skills for higher education and future career opportunities across various sectors.
JKBOSE 12th Mathematics Syllabus 2025–26 – Marks Distribution
|
Component
|
Maximum Marks
|
Time Allowed
|
Theory
|
80
|
3 Hours
|
Internal Assessment
|
20
|
—
|
Total
|
100
|
3 Hours
|
Component
|
Marks
|
Project Work
|
5
|
Class Tests / Assignments
|
5
|
Attendance and Participation
|
5
|
Viva / Oral Performance
|
5
JKBOSE Class 12 Mathematics Syllabus 2025–26
The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has released the Class 12 Mathematics Syllabus for the academic session 2025–26. This comprehensive syllabus aligns with national standards and aims to strengthen students’ conceptual understanding, analytical thinking, and problem-solving skills — essential for higher studies in science, engineering, and related fields.
|
Units
|
Topics Covered
|
Marks Weightage
|
Unit I: Relations and Functions
|
Types of relations (reflexive, symmetric, transitive, equivalence), one-to-one and onto functions, composition of functions, inverse trigonometric functions and graphs.
|
10 Marks
|
Unit II: Algebra
|
Matrices: types, equality, addition, multiplication, and transpose. Determinants up to order three, properties of determinants, adjoint and inverse of a matrix, and applications in solving linear equations using Cramer’s rule.
|
13 Marks
|
Unit III: Calculus
|
Continuity and differentiability, chain rule, derivatives of inverse trigonometric functions, mean value theorem, application of derivatives (increasing/decreasing functions, maxima and minima), integration (by substitution, partial fractions, parts), and differential equations.
|
35 Marks
|
Unit IV: Vectors and Three-Dimensional Geometry
|
Vector algebra, scalar and vector products, equation of a line and a plane in 3D, angle between two lines and two planes.
|
14 Marks
|
Unit V: Probability
|
Conditional probability, multiplication theorem, independent events, Bayes’ theorem, random variables, and probability distributions (Binomial distribution).
|
8 Marks
JKBOSE Class 12th Mathematics Syllabus - Exam Pattern and Marks Distribution
|
Section
|
Type of Questions
|
No. of Questions
|
Marks per Question
|
Total Marks
|
A
|
Very Short Answer (1 mark each)
|
10
|
1
|
10
|
B
|
Short Answer Type
|
9
|
2
|
18
|
C
|
Short Answer Type
|
9
|
3
|
27
|
D
|
Long Answer Type
|
3
|
5
|
15
|
Total
|
80 Marks
How to Download JKBOSE Class 12 Mathematics Syllabus 2025–26 PDF
Step 1 - Visit the official JKBOSE website – jkbose.nic.in
Step 2 - Go to the Academics section and click on “Syllabus.”
Step 3 - Select Class 12 and choose Botany from the subject list.
Step 4 - Click on “Download PDF” to save it for offline use.
Preparation Tips for Students
-
Practice regularly: Mathematics demands consistency — solve at least 10–15 problems daily.
-
Focus on formulas: Keep a formula sheet for quick revision.
-
Solve sample papers: Refer to previous JKBOSE question papers for better exam insight.
-
Work on weak areas: Pay attention to calculus and vectors, which carry higher marks weightage.
-
Revise before exams: Dedicate the last month exclusively for revision and mock tests.
The JKBOSE Class 12 Mathematics Syllabus (2025–26) is a blend of conceptual depth and practical application. With careful study and regular practice, students can build a strong foundation not only for board exams
