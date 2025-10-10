India's Green Leap: Solar and Wind Power Set Record in First Half of 2025

The rapid transformation of the Indian energy sector towards a cleaner and more sustainable system has made significant achievements in terms of renewable energy development in the first half of the 2025. Having an impressive growth in solar, wind, nuclear, and hydro power, the country is tracing new directions in the area of emission reduction and energy security.
Surge in Solar and Wind Power Records.
The greatest success is the historical increase in solar and wind power generation. The growth of solar power was 17 terawatt-hours (TWh), which is 25 percent more as compared to the prior year. India now uses solar power to supply 9.2 percent of its overall electricity in the country as compared to 7.4 percent in the same time in the preceding year.
Such a jump has been facilitated by massive installation of solar parks and rooftop solar installations which have contributed to solar energy overtaking the aggregate growth of the national electricity demand
The wind power also recorded good results as it increased by significant margins as the power generation increased by 11 Twh, which is a growth of 29 in year on year basis. The wind contributed 5.1 percent in the generation of electricity in the country compared to 4 percent last year.
This energy is an indication of effective investments in wind farms both down the coast and inland and helps India to achieve its renewable goals and provide dependable energy to the areas in high demand.
Diversification of Clean Energy and Reduction of Emissions
Other than solar and wind, nuclear power generation increased by 14 and hydropower recovered with a 17 percent increase after it had fallen earlier. The integration of the solar, wind, nuclear, and hydro allowed reducing the coal-based power generation by 22 Twh and reducing gas-based power by 34% drastically.
These changes collectively resulted in a 24 million tonne reduction in carbon dioxide emissions in the power sector making India one of the leaders of climate action in Asia.
Electricity Demand Trends.
The increase in electricity demand in the first half of 2025 was only 1.3, the lowest it had been since the COVID-19 pandemic. This trend was caused by such issues as softer weather, weaker industrial activity, and less cooling. The growth of clean energy would have exceeded the increase in demand even in the event that the temperatures were the same as last year.
In the future, the electricity demand will likely recover in the second half of 2025, thereby leading to a slight increase in coal-financed power demand. Nevertheless, the steep growth trend of solar and wind development does provide an opportunity to believe that India will continue to reduce its reliance on fossil fuels and additional emissions will be reduced to drive towards its long-term sustainability and climate goals.
