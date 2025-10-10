India's Green Leap: Solar and Wind Power Set Record in First Half of 2025

The rapid transformation of the Indian energy sector towards a cleaner and more sustainable system has made significant achievements in terms of renewable energy development in the first half of the 2025. Having an impressive growth in solar, wind, nuclear, and hydro power, the country is tracing new directions in the area of emission reduction and energy security. Surge in Solar and Wind Power Records. The greatest success is the historical increase in solar and wind power generation. The growth of solar power was 17 terawatt-hours (TWh), which is 25 percent more as compared to the prior year. India now uses solar power to supply 9.2 percent of its overall electricity in the country as compared to 7.4 percent in the same time in the preceding year. Such a jump has been facilitated by massive installation of solar parks and rooftop solar installations which have contributed to solar energy overtaking the aggregate growth of the national electricity demand

The wind power also recorded good results as it increased by significant margins as the power generation increased by 11 Twh, which is a growth of 29 in year on year basis. The wind contributed 5.1 percent in the generation of electricity in the country compared to 4 percent last year. This energy is an indication of effective investments in wind farms both down the coast and inland and helps India to achieve its renewable goals and provide dependable energy to the areas in high demand. Diversification of Clean Energy and Reduction of Emissions Other than solar and wind, nuclear power generation increased by 14 and hydropower recovered with a 17 percent increase after it had fallen earlier. The integration of the solar, wind, nuclear, and hydro allowed reducing the coal-based power generation by 22 Twh and reducing gas-based power by 34% drastically.