Current Affairs Quiz 09 Oct 2025: India’s First Commercial Electric Truck Battery Swapping & Charging Station

Current Affairs Quiz 09 October 2025: For students preparing for competitive exams and aware readers, here is an important Current Affairs Quiz. This quiz includes key questions related to the 2025 Nobel Prize in Chemistry and the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).

1. Khaled El-Enany has been elected as the new Director-General of UNESCO for the term 2025–2029. He is a citizen of which country?

A) Japan

B) Afghanistan

C) Qatar

D) Egypt

Answer: D) Egypt

Egyptian archaeologist and former Minister of Tourism and Antiquities, Khaled El-Enany, has been elected as the new Director-General of UNESCO for the 2025–2029 term. He is the first Arab to lead the UN’s cultural and scientific organization. El-Enany secured a major victory in the UNESCO Executive Board vote on October 6, 2025.

2. The 2025 Nobel Prize in Chemistry was awarded for which achievement?

A) Discovery of new drug molecules

B) Development of Metal–Organic Frameworks (MOFs)

C) Creation of artificial life

D) Discovery in nuclear energy

Answer: B) Development of Metal–Organic Frameworks (MOFs)

The 2025 Nobel Prize in Chemistry was awarded to Susumu Kitagawa (Kyoto University, Japan), Richard Robson (University of Melbourne, Australia), and Omar M. Yaghi (University of California, Berkeley, USA) for their pioneering work in developing MOFs. Their innovation has revolutionized fields like gas storage, separation, and catalysis.