Current Affairs Quiz 09 Oct 2025: India’s First Commercial Electric Truck Battery Swapping & Charging Station

Current Affairs Quiz 09 October 2025: For students preparing for competitive exams and aware readers, here is an important Current Affairs Quiz. This quiz includes key questions related to the 2025 Nobel Prize in Chemistry and the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).
1. Khaled El-Enany has been elected as the new Director-General of UNESCO for the term 2025–2029. He is a citizen of which country?
A) Japan
B) Afghanistan
C) Qatar
D) Egypt
Answer: D) Egypt
Egyptian archaeologist and former Minister of Tourism and Antiquities, Khaled El-Enany, has been elected as the new Director-General of UNESCO for the 2025–2029 term. He is the first Arab to lead the UN’s cultural and scientific organization. El-Enany secured a major victory in the UNESCO Executive Board vote on October 6, 2025.
2. The 2025 Nobel Prize in Chemistry was awarded for which achievement?
A) Discovery of new drug molecules
B) Development of Metal–Organic Frameworks (MOFs)
C) Creation of artificial life
D) Discovery in nuclear energy
Answer: B) Development of Metal–Organic Frameworks (MOFs)
The 2025 Nobel Prize in Chemistry was awarded to Susumu Kitagawa (Kyoto University, Japan), Richard Robson (University of Melbourne, Australia), and Omar M. Yaghi (University of California, Berkeley, USA) for their pioneering work in developing MOFs. Their innovation has revolutionized fields like gas storage, separation, and catalysis.
3. Which state government is set to launch the “Gyan Yagya Mandap” Digital Library?
A) Odisha
B) Rajasthan
C) Assam
D) Himachal Pradesh
Answer: A) Odisha
The Odisha government will soon launch the “Gyan Yagya Mandap” Digital Library in Puri to digitally preserve the rich cultural and religious heritage of the Shri Jagannath Temple. It will make rare manuscripts, archives, and historical documents accessible to devotees, students, and researchers worldwide.
4. The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) recently signed an MoU with which institution?
A) NITI Aayog
B) DRDO
C) IIT Delhi
D) Rashtriya Raksha University (RRU)
Answer: D) Rashtriya Raksha University (RRU)
The NCB and RRU signed an MoU on October 8, 2025, to strengthen cooperation in research, training, technological development, and capacity building in the field of narcotics control and cyber-enabled drug crimes. This collaboration will enhance darknet narcotics market tracking, cryptocurrency tracing, and cyber threat intelligence.
5. Where was India’s first commercial electric truck battery swapping and charging station inaugurated?
A) Gurugram, Haryana
B) Sonipat, Haryana
C) Delhi City Centre
D) Faridabad, Haryana
Answer: B) Sonipat, Haryana
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari inaugurated India’s first commercial electric truck battery swapping and charging station on October 7, 2025, at the Delhi International Cargo Terminal Private Limited (DICT) in Panchi Gujran village, Sonipat. This initiative aims to boost the use of electric commercial vehicles and promote eco-friendly transport solutions.
