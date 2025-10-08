RRB NTPC Admit Card 2025
Focus
Quick Links

Current Affairs Quiz 08 Oct 2025: World’s Highest Motorable Road

By Bagesh Yadav
Oct 8, 2025, 17:03 IST

Current Affairs Quiz 08 Oct 2025: For students preparing for competitive exams and aware readers, Jagran Josh presents this week’s important current affairs quiz. This quiz includes questions related to Namo Semiconductor Laboratory, Air Force Day 2025, and more.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
Current Affairs Quiz 08 Oct 2025
Current Affairs Quiz 08 Oct 2025

Current Affairs Quiz 08 Oct 2025: For students preparing for competitive exams and aware readers, Jagran Josh presents this week’s important current affairs quiz. This quiz includes questions related to Namo Semiconductor Laboratory, Air Force Day 2025, and more.

  1. Which organization recently constructed the world’s highest motorable road at ‘Mig La Pass’?
    A) Indian Army
    B) BSF
    C) Border Roads Organisation (BRO) 
    D) Indian Air Force

Answer: C) Border Roads Organisation (BRO)
The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) has constructed the world’s highest motorable road at Mig La Pass at an altitude of 19,400 feet under Project Himank. This is a historic achievement for India. Mig La Pass is located on the Changthang Plateau in Ladakh. At 19,400 feet, this road is now the world’s highest motorable road, enhancing both strategic and tourism significance in the region.

  1. At which institution will the ‘Namo Semiconductor Laboratory’ be established?
    A) IIT Delhi
    B) IIT Bombay
    C) IIT Bhubaneswar
    D) IIT Madras

Answer: C) IIT Bhubaneswar
The Union Minister for Electronics and Information Technology, Ashwini Vaishnaw, has approved the establishment of the ‘Namo Semiconductor Laboratory’. This step is significant for promoting semiconductor research and innovation in India. The laboratory will be set up at the Indian Institute of Technology Bhubaneswar and is funded under the Members of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme (MPLADS) with approximately ₹4.95 crore.

  1. When is Air Force Day celebrated every year in India?
    A) 5 October
    B) 8 October
    C) 10 October
    D) 12 October

Answer: B) 8 October
Air Force Day is celebrated every year on 8 October. On this day in 1932, the Indian Air Force was established. In 2025, the 93rd Air Force Day was celebrated across the country. The main event in 2025 was held at Hindon Air Force Station (Ghaziabad), featuring a grand parade, air show, and a spectacular display of India’s air power. This year’s theme was “Operation Sindoor”.

  1. Who won India’s first medal at the Junior World Judo Championship in October 2025?
    A) Neetu Ghangas
    B) Mirabai Chanu
    C) Linthoi Chanambam
    D) Lovlina Borgohain

Answer: C) Linthoi Chanambam
Linthoi Chanambam won a historic bronze medal in the women’s 63 kg category at the Junior World Judo Championship 2025 held in Lima, Peru. This is India’s first medal in this competition. Linthoi defeated Joany Gielen of the Netherlands in the bronze medal match and made a remarkable comeback through the repechage round.

  1. When is World Cotton Day 2025 observed?
    A) 5 October
    B) 6 October
    C) 7 October
    D) 8 October

Answer: C) 7 October
World Cotton Day is celebrated every year on 7 October. The day highlights the importance of cotton as a natural fiber and its economic, social, and environmental contribution. In 2025, the main event was organized at the headquarters of the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) in Rome, emphasizing the global significance of cotton and the contribution of small farmers.

Ladki Bahin Yojana eKYC

Bagesh Yadav
Bagesh Yadav

Senior Executive

Bagesh Yadav is an experienced content professional with over 5 years of expertise covering education, national and international affairs, and general news. He has contributed to leading platforms like Ajayvision Education and Only IAS. Bagesh specializes in crafting impactful content, including current news articles, trending stories, sports updates, world affairs, and engaging infographics. Committed to quality and audience engagement, he consistently delivers content that informs, inspires, and drives results. He's currently working as a Senior Content Writer for the Current Affairs sections of Jagranjosh.com. He can be reached at bagesh.yadav@jagrannewmedia.com Languages: Hindi, English Area of Expertise: National, International, and general news beats, Sports writing, Current affairs Honors & Awards: NA Certification: Certified in Web Content Writing, Advanced Google Analytics, IFCN Fact Check, and Professional Writing, with specialized training in Fact Checking and Social Media Management.
... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest daily, weekly and monthly Current Affairs and GK in English and Hindi for UPSC, SSC, Banking, Railway, Defence and exams. Download Jagran Josh Current Affairs App.

Take Weekly Tests on app for exam prep and compete with others. Download Current Affairs and GK app

AndroidIOS

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News