Current Affairs Quiz 08 Oct 2025: World’s Highest Motorable Road

Current Affairs Quiz 08 Oct 2025: For students preparing for competitive exams and aware readers, Jagran Josh presents this week’s important current affairs quiz. This quiz includes questions related to Namo Semiconductor Laboratory, Air Force Day 2025, and more. Which organization recently constructed the world’s highest motorable road at ‘Mig La Pass’?

A) Indian Army

B) BSF

C) Border Roads Organisation (BRO)

D) Indian Air Force Answer: C) Border Roads Organisation (BRO)

The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) has constructed the world’s highest motorable road at Mig La Pass at an altitude of 19,400 feet under Project Himank. This is a historic achievement for India. Mig La Pass is located on the Changthang Plateau in Ladakh. At 19,400 feet, this road is now the world’s highest motorable road, enhancing both strategic and tourism significance in the region.

At which institution will the ‘Namo Semiconductor Laboratory’ be established?

A) IIT Delhi

B) IIT Bombay

C) IIT Bhubaneswar

D) IIT Madras Answer: C) IIT Bhubaneswar

The Union Minister for Electronics and Information Technology, Ashwini Vaishnaw, has approved the establishment of the ‘Namo Semiconductor Laboratory’. This step is significant for promoting semiconductor research and innovation in India. The laboratory will be set up at the Indian Institute of Technology Bhubaneswar and is funded under the Members of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme (MPLADS) with approximately ₹4.95 crore. When is Air Force Day celebrated every year in India?

A) 5 October

B) 8 October

C) 10 October

D) 12 October Answer: B) 8 October

Air Force Day is celebrated every year on 8 October. On this day in 1932, the Indian Air Force was established. In 2025, the 93rd Air Force Day was celebrated across the country. The main event in 2025 was held at Hindon Air Force Station (Ghaziabad), featuring a grand parade, air show, and a spectacular display of India’s air power. This year’s theme was “Operation Sindoor”.