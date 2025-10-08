Current Affairs Quiz 08 Oct 2025: World’s Highest Motorable Road

Current Affairs Quiz 08 Oct 2025: For students preparing for competitive exams and aware readers, Jagran Josh presents this week’s important current affairs quiz. This quiz includes questions related to Namo Semiconductor Laboratory, Air Force Day 2025, and more.
Which organization recently constructed the world’s highest motorable road at ‘Mig La Pass’?
A) Indian Army
B) BSF
C) Border Roads Organisation (BRO)
D) Indian Air Force
Answer: C) Border Roads Organisation (BRO)
The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) has constructed the world’s highest motorable road at Mig La Pass at an altitude of 19,400 feet under Project Himank. This is a historic achievement for India. Mig La Pass is located on the Changthang Plateau in Ladakh. At 19,400 feet, this road is now the world’s highest motorable road, enhancing both strategic and tourism significance in the region.
At which institution will the ‘Namo Semiconductor Laboratory’ be established?
A) IIT Delhi
B) IIT Bombay
C) IIT Bhubaneswar
D) IIT Madras
Answer: C) IIT Bhubaneswar
The Union Minister for Electronics and Information Technology, Ashwini Vaishnaw, has approved the establishment of the ‘Namo Semiconductor Laboratory’. This step is significant for promoting semiconductor research and innovation in India. The laboratory will be set up at the Indian Institute of Technology Bhubaneswar and is funded under the Members of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme (MPLADS) with approximately ₹4.95 crore.
When is Air Force Day celebrated every year in India?
A) 5 October
B) 8 October
C) 10 October
D) 12 October
Answer: B) 8 October
Air Force Day is celebrated every year on 8 October. On this day in 1932, the Indian Air Force was established. In 2025, the 93rd Air Force Day was celebrated across the country. The main event in 2025 was held at Hindon Air Force Station (Ghaziabad), featuring a grand parade, air show, and a spectacular display of India’s air power. This year’s theme was “Operation Sindoor”.
Who won India’s first medal at the Junior World Judo Championship in October 2025?
A) Neetu Ghangas
B) Mirabai Chanu
C) Linthoi Chanambam
D) Lovlina Borgohain
Answer: C) Linthoi Chanambam
Linthoi Chanambam won a historic bronze medal in the women’s 63 kg category at the Junior World Judo Championship 2025 held in Lima, Peru. This is India’s first medal in this competition. Linthoi defeated Joany Gielen of the Netherlands in the bronze medal match and made a remarkable comeback through the repechage round.
When is World Cotton Day 2025 observed?
A) 5 October
B) 6 October
C) 7 October
D) 8 October
Answer: C) 7 October
World Cotton Day is celebrated every year on 7 October. The day highlights the importance of cotton as a natural fiber and its economic, social, and environmental contribution. In 2025, the main event was organized at the headquarters of the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) in Rome, emphasizing the global significance of cotton and the contribution of small farmers.
