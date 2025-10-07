Current Affairs Quiz 07 October 2025: 3 Scientists Get Nobel Prize In Physics

Current Affairs Quiz 07 October 2025: For students preparing for competitive exams and for aware readers, Jagran Josh presents this week’s important Current Affairs Quiz. This quiz covers key questions related to the 2025 Nobel Prize in Physics and other current topics. 1. Who has been awarded the Nobel Prize in Physics for the year 2025?

A) Albert Fert, Peter Higgs, and John Pendry

B) John Clarke, Michel H. Devoret, and John M. Martinis

C) Stephen Hawking, Roger Penrose, and James Peebles

D) Carlo Rubbia, Donna Strickland, and Arthur Ashkin Answer: B) John Clarke, Michel H. Devoret, and John M. Martinis

The 2025 Nobel Prize in Physics has been jointly awarded to John Clarke, Michel H. Devoret, and John M. Martinis for their groundbreaking discovery of macroscopic quantum mechanical tunnelling and energy quantisation in an electric circuit. Their work has opened new frontiers in the field of quantum computing.

2. Recently, in which state has the "Mhaje Ghar" (My Home) scheme been launched?

A) Maharashtra

B) Goa

C) Gujarat

D) Kerala Answer: B) Goa

Union Home Minister Amit Shah launched the “Mhaje Ghar” scheme in Goa on October 4, 2025. The scheme aims to regularize houses built on government and community land and provide ownership rights to long-term residents. Around 11 lakh people are expected to benefit from this initiative. 3. Union Minister Manohar Lal will represent India at the G20 Energy Transitions Ministerial Meeting in which country?

A) Brazil

B) South Africa

C) Italy

D) Saudi Arabia Answer: B) South Africa

Union Minister Manohar Lal is representing India at the G20 Energy Transitions Ministerial Meeting in South Africa from October 7 to 10, 2025. The meeting focuses on key issues such as energy security, clean cooking, affordable energy access, and sustainable industrial development. India will showcase its achievement of generating 50% of its power capacity from renewable sources.