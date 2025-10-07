Current Affairs Quiz 07 October 2025: 3 Scientists Get Nobel Prize In Physics

Current Affairs Quiz 07 October 2025: For students preparing for competitive exams and for aware readers, Jagran Josh presents this week’s important Current Affairs Quiz. This quiz covers key questions related to the 2025 Nobel Prize in Physics and other current topics.
1. Who has been awarded the Nobel Prize in Physics for the year 2025?
A) Albert Fert, Peter Higgs, and John Pendry
B) John Clarke, Michel H. Devoret, and John M. Martinis
C) Stephen Hawking, Roger Penrose, and James Peebles
D) Carlo Rubbia, Donna Strickland, and Arthur Ashkin
Answer: B) John Clarke, Michel H. Devoret, and John M. Martinis
The 2025 Nobel Prize in Physics has been jointly awarded to John Clarke, Michel H. Devoret, and John M. Martinis for their groundbreaking discovery of macroscopic quantum mechanical tunnelling and energy quantisation in an electric circuit. Their work has opened new frontiers in the field of quantum computing.
2. Recently, in which state has the "Mhaje Ghar" (My Home) scheme been launched?
A) Maharashtra
B) Goa
C) Gujarat
D) Kerala
Answer: B) Goa
Union Home Minister Amit Shah launched the “Mhaje Ghar” scheme in Goa on October 4, 2025. The scheme aims to regularize houses built on government and community land and provide ownership rights to long-term residents. Around 11 lakh people are expected to benefit from this initiative.
3. Union Minister Manohar Lal will represent India at the G20 Energy Transitions Ministerial Meeting in which country?
A) Brazil
B) South Africa
C) Italy
D) Saudi Arabia
Answer: B) South Africa
Union Minister Manohar Lal is representing India at the G20 Energy Transitions Ministerial Meeting in South Africa from October 7 to 10, 2025. The meeting focuses on key issues such as energy security, clean cooking, affordable energy access, and sustainable industrial development. India will showcase its achievement of generating 50% of its power capacity from renewable sources.
4. Who has been jointly awarded the Nobel Prize in Medicine for the year 2025?
A) James Allison, Tasuku Honjo, and Donna Strickland
B) Mary E. Branco, Fred Ramsdell, and Shimon Sakaguchi
C) John B. Goodenough, Stanley Whittingham, and Akira Yoshino
D) William Kaelin, Peter Ratcliffe, and Gregg Semenza
Answer: B) Mary E. Branco, Fred Ramsdell, and Shimon Sakaguchi
The 2025 Nobel Prize in Medicine has been jointly awarded to Mary E. Branco, Fred Ramsdell, and Shimon Sakaguchi for their pioneering research on Peripheral Immune Tolerance. They discovered Regulatory T Cells (Tregs), which prevent the immune system from attacking the body’s own tissues.
5. What was the theme of World Habitat Day 2025?
A) Sustainable Cities
B) Affordable Housing for All
C) Urban Crisis Response
D) Climate Action
Answer: C) Urban Crisis Response
World Habitat Day, established by the United Nations General Assembly in 1985, aims to raise awareness about the state of human settlements and the right to adequate housing. In 2025, it was observed on October 6 with the theme “Urban Crisis Response,” highlighting challenges such as climate change, inequality, and conflict in urban areas.
