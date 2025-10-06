NHAI’s New QR Code Boards: What does it Contain? Check Here

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has announced the installation of QR Code Sign Boards throughout National Highway segments. This initiative marks a major step towards digital transformation and commuter convenience. This action seeks to increase road safety for highway users, guarantee quick access to project-specific facts, and improve transparency.
The program, which was started with the more general objective of providing "Ease of Commuting," fits in with the government's focus on smart infrastructure and technology-driven governance.
QR Code Signboards for Highways
The recently created vertical QR code signboards will be positioned along highways in critical locations and provide up-to-date, project-specific information by simply scanning the QR code.
Information Available on the QR Boards
The details that these consist of
-
Chainage (location markers) and the National Highway number
-
Project duration and schedules for construction and upkeep
Contact information for
-
Highway Patrol
-
Toll Manager
-
Project Manager
-
Resident Engineer
-
NHAI Field Office
-
Emergency Helpline 1033
Additionally, these QR boards direct guests to the closest amenities, including
-
Toilets, gas stations, and hospitals
-
Restaurants and police stations
-
Truck lay-byes, e-charging stations, auto repair shops, and puncture repair shops
-
The distance to future toll booths
With just a fast scan, commuters may access this plethora of information, providing them with emergency and logistical support.
Strategic Placement for Maximum Use
The QR code boards will be positioned in the following locations to guarantee optimal visibility and efficiency:
-
Restrooms and amenities along the route
-
Truck lay-bys and toll plazas
-
Start and finish locations for highways
-
Large signboards lining the path
This kind of positioning improves on-road readiness in an emergency situation in addition to assisting with navigational awareness.
Improving Road Safety and Emergency Response
With an increase in traffic accidents and delays brought on by inadequate communication, our action attempts to close important gaps.
-
Users of the highway will have rapid access to engineers or patrol teams.
-
It prominently incorporates the 1033 helpline, a crucial national emergency number.
-
In traffic situations, having better access to the closest police and medical facilities can save lives.
