NHAI’s New QR Code Boards: What does it Contain? Check Here

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has announced the installation of QR Code Sign Boards throughout National Highway segments. This initiative marks a major step towards digital transformation and commuter convenience. This action seeks to increase road safety for highway users, guarantee quick access to project-specific facts, and improve transparency.

The program, which was started with the more general objective of providing "Ease of Commuting," fits in with the government's focus on smart infrastructure and technology-driven governance.

QR Code Signboards for Highways

The recently created vertical QR code signboards will be positioned along highways in critical locations and provide up-to-date, project-specific information by simply scanning the QR code.