Delhi Police Head Constable Eligibility 2025: Age Limit, Qualification, Physical Eligibility for Male & Female

Delhi Police Head Constable Eligibility 2025: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has announced 509 vacancies for the Head Constable (Ministerial) post in Delhi Police. Both male and female applicants can apply for this role. Interested aspirants can apply for this post from September 29 to October 20 only at the official website. Before submission of the online application form, they should satisfy all the eligibility conditions, such as age limit, qualification, nationality, etc. They must have all the relevant documents to prove their eligibility claims during the verification. Any incorrect information in the form will lead to the disqualification of their candidature. Read on to learn more about the Delhi Police HCM Eligibility here. Delhi Police Head Constable Eligibility 2025 The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has invited online applications to fill 509 vacancies for the Head Constable (Ministerial) post in Delhi Police. Candidates interested in this position should carefully read the notification to determine if they are qualified. To be eligible, candidates should pass the 10+2 (Senior Secondary) exam or equivalent from a recognised Board. Additionally, the candidates should be within the age range of 18 to 25 years when applying for the post. But there shall be a permissible relaxation in the upper age limit for reserved categories. In this article, we have discussed the Delhi Police Head Constable eligibility, including age limit, qualification, nationality, and other factors.

Delhi Police Head Constable Age Limit The age limit is a crucial factor in determining eligibility for the Delhi Police Head Constable post. The age of the candidates will be calculated as of 01.07.2025. Those who were born between 02-07-2000 and 01-07-2007 are eligible. The minimum age required for this post is 18 years. Here is the minimum and maximum Delhi Police Head Constable age limit shared below. Minimum Age 18 years Maximum Age 25 years Delhi Police HCM Age Limit Relaxation There shall be relaxation in the upper age limit of candidates belonging to different categories, such as SC/ST, OBC, PwBD, Ex-Servicemen (ESM), etc. Here is the category-wise Delhi Police HCM age limit relaxation shared below: Category Age Relaxation SC/ST 5 years OBC 3 years PwBD (Unreserved/EWS) 10 years PwBD(OBC) 13 years PwBD (SC/ST) 15 years Ex-Servicemen (ESM) 03 years after deduction of the military service rendered from the actual age as on the closing date of receipt of Online Application Form. Sportsmen/Sportswomen of distinction who have represented a State at the National level or the Country at the International level in sports during the preceding three years from the date of advertisement of vacancies (other than SC/ST). 05 years Sportsmen/Sportswomen of distinction who have represented a State at the National level or the Country at the International level in sports during the preceding three years from the date of advertisement of vacancies (SC/ST). 10 years Departmental candidates of the Delhi Police (UR/EWS) who have rendered not less than 3 years of regular and continuous service as on the closing date. Up to 40 years of age Departmental candidates of the Delhi Police (OBC) who have rendered not less than 3 years of regular and continuous service as on the closing date. Up to 43 years of age Departmental candidates of the Delhi Police (SC/ST) who have rendered not less than 3 years of regular and continuous service as on the closing date. Up to 45 years of age Widows/divorced women and women judicially separated from their husbands and who are not remarried (UR/EWS) Up to 35 years of age Widows/divorced women and women judicially separated from their husbands and who are not remarried (OBC) Up to 38 years of age Widows/divorced women and women judicially separated from their husbands and who are not remarried (SC/ST) Up to 40 years of age

Delhi Police Head Constable Ministerial Educational Qualification Educational Qualification is another important parameter of the Delhi Police HCM eligibility criteria. Candidates should be a 12th pass when applying for the post. Check below the Delhi Police Head Constable Educational Qualification: 10+2 (Senior Secondary) pass or equivalent from a recognised Board

Professional Attainments: Speed in English Typing: 30 words per minute, or Speed in Hindi Typing: 25 words per minute

Delhi Police Head Constable Eligibility 2025: Nationality The candidate should be a citizen of India when applying for the Delhi Police Head Constable recruitment. Delhi Police Head Constable Physical Eligibility SSC have released the Physical Measurement test requirements for both male and female candidates in the official notification. It is mandatory to fulfil the prescribed standards in terms of height and chest to proceed in the recruitment process. The Persons with Benchmark Disability (PwBD) applicants shall be exempted from Physical Endurance & Measurement Tests. However, they will have to participate in Document Verification (DV). Check Delhi Police HCM physical eligibility for male and female applicants: Gender Height Chest Male Height: 165 cms, relaxable by 5 cms for: Residents of hill areas, i.e. Garhwalis, Kumaonis, Gorkhas, Dogras, Marathas and candidates belonging to states of Sikkim, Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Tripura, Mizoram, Meghalaya, Assam, Himachal Pradesh, Kashmir region of J&K and Ladakh (Candidates claiming this relaxation would have to produce a certificate to this effect (Hill area certificate) from the competent authority, i.e. DC/DM/SDM or Tehsildar of their place of residence at the time of Physical Measurement Test). ST Candidates. Sons of either serving, retired or deceased Delhi Police Personnel/ Multi-Tasking Staff of the Delhi Police. Chest: Minimum 78 cms-82 cms (with a minimum of 4 cms expansion). Relaxable by 5 cms for: Residents of hill areas, for which certificate as above will be produced. ST Candidates. Sons of either serving, retired or deceased Delhi Police Personnel/ Multi-Tasking Staff of the Delhi Police. Female Height: 157 cms, relaxable by 5 cms for: Residents of hill areas, i.e. Garhwalis, Kumaonis, Gorkhas, Dogras, Marathas and candidates belonging to the states of Sikkim, Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Tripura, Mizoram, Meghalaya, Assam, Himachal Pradesh, Kashmir region of J&K and Ladakh (Candidates claiming this relaxation would have to produce a certificate to this effect (Hill area certificate) from the competent authority, i.e. DC/DM/SDM or Tehsildar of their place of residence at the time of Physical Measurement Test). SC/ST candidates. Daughters of either serving, retired or deceased Delhi Police Personnel/ MultiTasking Staff of the Delhi Police -