Rajasthan Platoon Commander Question Paper (23 Nov 2025): Shift-Wise Questions PDF

Rajasthan Platoon Commander Question Paper 2025: The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) has conducted the Rajasthan Platoon Commander exam 2025 on November 22, 2025 across the state. The exam was conducted in two shifts between 9 am to 12 noon and 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM. The Rajasthan Platoon Commander Question Paper 2025 helps candidates in analysing the number of questions asked from each top subtopic that is covered, the difficulty level of the exam, etc. Candidates can click on the download link below to download the Rajasthan Platoon Commander Question Paper 2025 PDF.
Rajasthan Platoon Commander Question Paper 2025
The Rajasthan Platoon Commander Question Paper 2025 helps the candidates to understand the exam structure; shift 1 consists of General Hindi from 9 am to 12 noon, and shift 2 consists of General Knowledge & General Science from 2:30 to 5:30.
Rajasthan Platoon Commander Question Paper 2025 PDF Download
The Rajasthan Platoon question paper 2025 is available on the official website, rssb.rajasthan.gov.in, after the exams for the first shift are completed. For the convenience of candidates, we have provided a direct link to download the question paper PDF below. You can click on the direct download link below to download the Rajasthan Platoon Commander question paper in PDF format based on your shift and exam date.
|
Rajasthan Platoon Commander Question Paper PDF Download
Rajasthan Platoon Commander Question Paper 2025: Overview
Candidates can now download the question paper and analyse the exam questions thoroughly to assess their preparation. Candidates preparing for the upcoming exam must carefully review all Rajasthan Platoon Commander exam question papers and practise regularly. Check the table below for the Rajasthan Platoon Commander exam question paper 2025 key highlights
|
Name of the Recruiting Organization
|
Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSMSSB)
|
Designation
|
Platoon Commander
|
Total number of vacancies
|
84
|
Exam Date
|
November 22, 2025
|
Selection Process
|
Written Examination
Physical Test
Interview
|
Official website
|
rssb.rajasthan.gov.in
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation