Rajasthan Platoon Commander Question Paper (23 Nov 2025): Shift-Wise Questions PDF

Nov 22, 2025, 15:04 IST

Rajasthan Platoon Commander Question Paper: The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board conducted the Platoon Commander Exam 2025 on November 22 in two shifts. Shift 1 covered General Hindi, while Shift 2 included General Knowledge and Science. Candidates can download the official question paper PDF from rssb.rajasthan.gov.in to analyse exam structure

Rajasthan Platoon Commander Question Paper 2025: The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) has conducted the Rajasthan Platoon Commander exam 2025 on November 22, 2025 across the state. The exam was conducted in two shifts between 9 am to 12 noon and 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM. The Rajasthan Platoon Commander Question Paper 2025 helps candidates in analysing the number of questions asked from each top subtopic that is covered, the difficulty level of the exam, etc. Candidates can click on the download link below to download the Rajasthan Platoon Commander Question Paper 2025 PDF.

The Rajasthan Platoon Commander Question Paper 2025 helps the candidates to understand the exam structure; shift 1 consists of General Hindi from 9 am to 12 noon, and shift 2 consists of General Knowledge & General Science from 2:30 to 5:30.

Rajasthan Platoon Commander Question Paper 2025 PDF Download

The Rajasthan Platoon question paper 2025 is available on the official website, rssb.rajasthan.gov.in, after the exams for the first shift are completed. For the convenience of candidates, we have provided a direct link to download the question paper PDF below. You can click on the direct download link below to download the Rajasthan Platoon Commander question paper in PDF format based on your shift and exam date.

Rajasthan Platoon Commander Question Paper PDF Download

Shift 1 PDF Download

Rajasthan Platoon Commander Question Paper 2025: Overview

Candidates can now download the question paper and analyse the exam questions thoroughly to assess their preparation. Candidates preparing for the upcoming exam must carefully review all Rajasthan Platoon Commander exam question papers and practise regularly. Check the table below for the Rajasthan Platoon Commander exam question paper 2025 key highlights

Name of the Recruiting Organization

Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSMSSB)

Designation

Platoon Commander 

Total number of vacancies

84

Exam Date

November 22, 2025

Selection Process

Written Examination

Physical Test

Interview

Official website

rssb.rajasthan.gov.in

