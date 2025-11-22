Rajasthan Platoon Commander Question Paper (23 Nov 2025): Shift-Wise Questions PDF

Rajasthan Platoon Commander Question Paper 2025: The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) has conducted the Rajasthan Platoon Commander exam 2025 on November 22, 2025 across the state. The exam was conducted in two shifts between 9 am to 12 noon and 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM. The Rajasthan Platoon Commander Question Paper 2025 helps candidates in analysing the number of questions asked from each top subtopic that is covered, the difficulty level of the exam, etc. Candidates can click on the download link below to download the Rajasthan Platoon Commander Question Paper 2025 PDF.

Rajasthan Platoon Commander Question Paper 2025

The Rajasthan Platoon Commander Question Paper 2025 helps the candidates to understand the exam structure; shift 1 consists of General Hindi from 9 am to 12 noon, and shift 2 consists of General Knowledge & General Science from 2:30 to 5:30.