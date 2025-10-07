Viksit Bharat Buildathon 2025 Registration Link
SSC CPO Eligibility 2025: Check Age Limit, Educational Qualification, and Physical Standards

By Meenu Solanki
Oct 7, 2025, 18:37 IST

SSC CPO 2025 Eligibility Criteria: SSC has released the SSC CPO Eligibility Criteria 2025 along with the official notification. Candidates must review the age limit, educational qualification, and physical standards before applying for the Sub-Inspector (SI) posts in Delhi Police and CAPFs. Check the complete SSC CPO age limit, qualification, and physical standards for male & female candidates here.

SSC CPO Eligibility 2025: The Staff Selection Commission has invited applications for the SSC CPO 2025 exam. Aspirants must note that the registration procedure for recruitment has already begun and will conclude on October 16. This recruitment drive aims to fill 3073 vacancies for Sub-Inspector (Executive) - (Male/Female) in Delhi Police and Sub-Inspector in the Central Armed Police Forces. Interested candidates can apply for the SSC CPO exam by visiting the official website, ssc.gov.in. However, candidates must check out the SSC CPO Eligibility 2025 before filling out the application form. Scroll on to know SSC CPO age limit, educational qualification, relaxation and more here.

SSC CPO Eligibility 2025

The Staff Selection Commission has released the SSC CPO 2025 Notification on 26th September on its official website, ssc.gov.in. Interested candidates can check their eligibility and submit their application forms till 16 October. Those who fail to meet any of the conditions of SSC CPO eligibility will be disqualified at any stage of the selection process. Get all the information about SSC CPO eligibility criteria, including details like Delhi Police SI age limit, educational qualification, and physical standards for male and female candidates here.

Category

Details

Exam

SSC CPO

Conducting Authority

Staff Selection Commission

Post Name

Sub-Inspector

Vacancies

3073

Age Limit

20 to 25 years

Qualifications

Graduation

Official Website

ssc.gov.in

SSC CPO Age Limit 2025

This is one of the most important criteria that candidates must fulfil. The minimum age limit for Delhi Police SI exam is 20 years, and the maximum age is capped at 25 years. It implies candidates must not be born earlier than 2nd August 2000 and not later than 1st August 2005. Additionally, age relaxation is permissible to all reserved categories.

  • Minimum age limit: 20 years

  • Maximum age limit: 25 years

SSC CPO Age Relaxation 2025

There is a certain age limit relaxation for the candidates belonging to reserved categories. Take a look at the table below to know the Delhi Police SI age relaxation:

Category

Age Relaxation

SC/ST

5 years

OBC

3 years

Ex-servicemen

3 years after deduction of military service

J&K Domicile (1980-1989)

5 years

Central Govt. Civilian Employees (Group B, General/OBC)

Up to 40 years

Central Govt. Civilian Employees (SC/ST)

Up to 45 years

Widows/Divorced Women (UR)

Up to 35 years

Widows/Divorced Women (SC/ST)

Up to 40 years

Departmental Candidates (Delhi Police, UR)

Up to 30 years

Departmental Candidates (Delhi Police, OBC)

Up to 33 years

Departmental Candidates (Delhi Police, SC/ST)

Up to 35 years

SSC CPO Educational Qualification

Candidates applying for the SSC CPO (Sub-Inspector) post must hold a Bachelor’s degree in any discipline from a recognized university or institution. Those who have appeared in their final year of graduation are also eligible to apply, provided they obtain the required qualification before the specified cutoff date mentioned in the official notification.

SSC CPO Physical Eligibility

The Physical Standards Test (PST) criteria include distinct height requirements for both male and female candidates, as shown in the table below. Applicants must ensure they meet the prescribed height, chest, and weight standards before applying online. Failure to meet these requirements may lead to disqualification at a later stage, even if the candidate qualifies in the written exam.

Delhi Police SI Physical Test Eligibility for Male Candidates

SSC CPO Physical Test Eligibility for male candidates varies by category. General candidates must have a minimum height of 170 cm with a chest measurement of 80–85 cm, while relaxations are provided for candidates from Hill Areas, Northeast regions, and ST categories.

Category

Height (cm)

Chest (Unexpanded)

Chest (Expanded)

General

170

80 cm

85 cm

Hill Areas/Northeast

165

80 cm

85 cm

ST

162.5

77 cm

82 cm

SSC CPO SI Physical Test Eligibility for Female Candidates

Female candidates belonging to the General category must have a minimum height of 157 cm, while candidates from Hill Areas/Northeast and ST categories are eligible with 155 cm and 154 cm, respectively.

Category

Height (cm)

General

157

Hill Areas/Northeast

155

ST

154

SSC CPO Height and Weight for Male & Female

SSC CPO height and weight standards are set to ensure candidates meet the required physical fitness levels for Sub-Inspector posts. The ideal weight varies according to height and gender.

Height

Ideal Weight (Male)

Ideal Weight (Female)

5’4”

53-65 kg

49-60 kg

5’6”

58-70 kg

53-65 kg

6’0”

72-89 kg

65-80 kg

