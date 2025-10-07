SSC CPO Eligibility 2025: Check Age Limit, Educational Qualification, and Physical Standards

SSC CPO Eligibility 2025: The Staff Selection Commission has invited applications for the SSC CPO 2025 exam. Aspirants must note that the registration procedure for recruitment has already begun and will conclude on October 16. This recruitment drive aims to fill 3073 vacancies for Sub-Inspector (Executive) - (Male/Female) in Delhi Police and Sub-Inspector in the Central Armed Police Forces. Interested candidates can apply for the SSC CPO exam by visiting the official website, ssc.gov.in. However, candidates must check out the SSC CPO Eligibility 2025 before filling out the application form. Scroll on to know SSC CPO age limit, educational qualification, relaxation and more here. SSC CPO Eligibility 2025 The Staff Selection Commission has released the SSC CPO 2025 Notification on 26th September on its official website, ssc.gov.in. Interested candidates can check their eligibility and submit their application forms till 16 October. Those who fail to meet any of the conditions of SSC CPO eligibility will be disqualified at any stage of the selection process. Get all the information about SSC CPO eligibility criteria, including details like Delhi Police SI age limit, educational qualification, and physical standards for male and female candidates here.

Category Details Exam SSC CPO Conducting Authority Staff Selection Commission Post Name Sub-Inspector Vacancies 3073 Age Limit 20 to 25 years Qualifications Graduation Official Website ssc.gov.in SSC CPO Age Limit 2025 This is one of the most important criteria that candidates must fulfil. The minimum age limit for Delhi Police SI exam is 20 years, and the maximum age is capped at 25 years. It implies candidates must not be born earlier than 2nd August 2000 and not later than 1st August 2005. Additionally, age relaxation is permissible to all reserved categories. Minimum age limit: 20 years

Maximum age limit: 25 years Also, check: SSC CPO Apply Online 2025 Link SSC CPO Age Relaxation 2025 There is a certain age limit relaxation for the candidates belonging to reserved categories. Take a look at the table below to know the Delhi Police SI age relaxation:

Category Age Relaxation SC/ST 5 years OBC 3 years Ex-servicemen 3 years after deduction of military service J&K Domicile (1980-1989) 5 years Central Govt. Civilian Employees (Group B, General/OBC) Up to 40 years Central Govt. Civilian Employees (SC/ST) Up to 45 years Widows/Divorced Women (UR) Up to 35 years Widows/Divorced Women (SC/ST) Up to 40 years Departmental Candidates (Delhi Police, UR) Up to 30 years Departmental Candidates (Delhi Police, OBC) Up to 33 years Departmental Candidates (Delhi Police, SC/ST) Up to 35 years SSC CPO Educational Qualification Candidates applying for the SSC CPO (Sub-Inspector) post must hold a Bachelor’s degree in any discipline from a recognized university or institution. Those who have appeared in their final year of graduation are also eligible to apply, provided they obtain the required qualification before the specified cutoff date mentioned in the official notification.

SSC CPO Physical Eligibility The Physical Standards Test (PST) criteria include distinct height requirements for both male and female candidates, as shown in the table below. Applicants must ensure they meet the prescribed height, chest, and weight standards before applying online. Failure to meet these requirements may lead to disqualification at a later stage, even if the candidate qualifies in the written exam. Delhi Police SI Physical Test Eligibility for Male Candidates SSC CPO Physical Test Eligibility for male candidates varies by category. General candidates must have a minimum height of 170 cm with a chest measurement of 80–85 cm, while relaxations are provided for candidates from Hill Areas, Northeast regions, and ST categories. Category Height (cm) Chest (Unexpanded) Chest (Expanded) General 170 80 cm 85 cm Hill Areas/Northeast 165 80 cm 85 cm ST 162.5 77 cm 82 cm