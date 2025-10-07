Some beaches around the world turn into breathtaking scenes at night when the waves glow bright blue. This magical glow is caused by bioluminescent plankton, tiny marine organisms that produce light through chemical reactions. When disturbed by waves or movement, they emit a soft blue light that makes the sea sparkle in the dark. The glow is completely natural and can be seen in a few special places where the water is warm, calm, and rich in nutrients. Here are some of the most beautiful glowing beaches in the world. 1. Vaadhoo Island, Maldives Vaadhoo Island is one of the most famous glowing beaches in the world. Its “Sea of Stars” phenomenon that happens because of bioluminescent phytoplankton that glow bright blue when the waves crash on the shore. At night, the entire coastline lights up, creating a magical scene that looks like a starry sky reflected in the water. The best time to see this glow is between July and February when the water is calm and warm.

2. Mosquito Bay, Puerto Rico Located on Vieques Island, Mosquito Bay is recognized by Guinness World Records as the brightest bioluminescent bay in the world. The glow here is caused by microorganisms called dinoflagellates, which emit light when disturbed. Kayaking at night through the glowing waters is a popular activity, especially during new moon nights when the sky is darkest. List of Beaches that Glow in the Dark Beach Name Country Best Time to Visit Vaadhoo Island (“Sea of Stars”) Maldives July to February Mosquito Bay Puerto Rico Throughout the year (best on new moon nights) Toyama Bay Japan March to June Luminous Lagoon Jamaica Year-round (especially on calm nights) Manasquan Beach USA (New Jersey) June to August Halong Bay Vietnam July to September

ALSO READ: Top 10 UNESCO World Heritage Caves: Two Famous Sites from India Included 3. Toyama Bay, Japan Unlike most glowing beaches, Toyama Bay in Japan shines because of firefly squids, not plankton. Every spring, these squids rise to the surface and release a bright blue glow. This incredible sight is best viewed from March to June, when thousands of squids gather near the shore to spawn. It is one of Japan’s most unique natural attractions. 4. Luminous Lagoon, Jamaica Jamaica’s Luminous Lagoon, located near Falmouth, is famous for its glowing blue water caused by bioluminescent microorganisms. When boats move or swimmers disturb the water, it lights up beautifully. The lagoon is one of the few places in the world where this phenomenon is visible year-round, especially on calm nights. 5. Manasquan Beach, New Jersey, USA

Manasquan Beach occasionally experiences glowing waves due to Noctiluca scintillans, also called “sea sparkle.” These tiny plankton emit blue light when the waves crash at night. Although not as common as in tropical areas, this glow can sometimes be seen in summer after warm days and calm evenings. Why Do These Beaches Glow? The glow is a result of bioluminescence, a natural process in which living organisms produce light through chemical reactions inside their bodies. For plankton, this light helps scare off predators and attract food. The color of the glow is usually blue or green because these wavelengths travel farthest underwater. Best Time to See Glowing Beaches Avoid full moon nights – Darker nights make the glow more visible.

Warm seasons – Bioluminescent plankton thrive in warm, calm waters.

Late evening or night – The glow becomes visible only after sunset.

