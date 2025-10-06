IBPS PO Score Card 2025 Releasing Soon at ibps.in, Download Prelims Result and Scorecard PDF - Steps Here

IBPS PO Score Card 2025: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) is all set to release the scorecard link of the online exam conducted for the posts of Probationary Officer/Management Trainee (PO/MT) on its official website. The combined final score of candidates shall be arrived at on the basis of scores obtained by the candidates in the Online Main Examination of CRP- PO/MT-XV and Interview. Candidates who appeared in the exam for IBPS CRP PO/MT XV will be able to download the score card whether qualified or not in the written exam. Candidates who appeared in the written exam for 5300 Probationary Officer/Management Trainee posts can download the scorecard using their registration details by visiting the official website at ibps.in. IBPS PO Score Card Download Link 2025 Once released, the link to download the scorecard will be available on the official website. Alternatively you can download the scorecard directly through the link given below-

IBPS PO Scorecard Download Link Click Here IBPS PO Prelims Scorecard 2025 Overview The IBPS PO 2025 result for the preliminary examination has been released on September 26, 2025. The details related to the exam and sc0recard are given in the table below: Name of the Exam Body Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) Name of the Post Probationary Officer/ Management Trainee (PO/MT) Advt No. IBPS PO/ MT “CRP PO/MT Vacancies 5300 Result Date September 26, 2025 Scorecard Date Soon Mains Exam Schedule 12 October 2025 Official Website ibps.in How to Download IBPS PO Score Card 2025? Candidates can download the scorecard after following the steps given below Step 1: Go to the website of IBPS - ibps.in Step 2: Click on the score card link ‘Scores of Online Preliminary Examination for CRP-PO/MT-XV’

Step 3: Enter your login details such as registration number and date of birth Step 4: Download IBPS PO Prelims Scorecard IBPS PO Score Card 2025 Final Merit List The combined final score of candidates shall be arrived at on the basis of scores obtained by the candidates in the Online Main Examination of CRP- PO/MT-XV and Interview. Interview score of the candidates failing to secure minimum qualifying marks or otherwise barred from the interview or further process shall not be disclosed. IBPS PO 2025 Mains Exam Details Candidates shortlisted in prelims exam are able to apper in mains round. IBPS PO Recruitment is being done for filling up more than 5300 vacancies for the post of Probationary Officers (PO)/ Management Trainees (MT) in the various banks in India through the IBPS CRP PO/MT XV. Candidates shortlisted in the IBPS PO Prelims Result 2025 will be called for the IBPS PO Mains Exam 2025 scheduled to be conducted on October 12, 2025.