AP SSC Exam 2026: BSEAP to Release Class 10 Exam Dates Soon; Check Tentative Schedule Here

Key Points
- AP SSC Class 10 Exam 2026 date sheet to be released soon.
- The detailed time table will be released on the official website at bse.ap.gov.in.
- Last year, the schedule was released in December and the exams were held in March.
AP Class 10 Time Table 2026: The Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) will release the Andhra Pradesh Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examination 2026 date sheet soon. The detailed subject-wise schedule will be released on the official website at bse.ap.gov.in.
According to past year trends, the board is expected to release the detailed schedule in October or November 2025. Last academic session, in 2024-25, the schedule was released in December 2024 and the exams were held in March 2025.
How to check AP SSC 10th Exam 2026 Time Table
Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to check the examination schedule when the board releases it:
- Visit the official website at bse.ap.gov.in
- On the homepage, click on the link for AP 10th Time Table 2026
- AP SSC Time Table 2025 PDF will appear
- Download for exam purpose
AP SSC Tentative Date Sheet 2026
Candidates can check the expected schedule for class 10 here:
|
Dates
|
Subject Papers
|
March 17, 2026
|
First language paper I
|
March 19, 2026
|
Second language
|
March 21, 2026
|
English
|
March 22, 2026
|
First language paper II
OSSC Main Language Paper I
|
March 24, 2026
|
Mathematics
|
March 26, 2026
|
Physical Science
|
March 28, 2026
|
Biological Science
|
March 29, 2026
|
OSSC Main Language Paper II
SSC Vocational course
|
April 1, 2026
|
Social Studies
