Viksit Bharat Buildathon 2025 Registration Link
AP SSC Exam 2026: BSEAP to Release Class 10 Exam Dates Soon; Check Tentative Schedule Here

Laavanya Negi
By Laavanya Negi
Oct 7, 2025, 19:30 IST

AP SSC Exam Schedule 2026: BSEAP will soon release the Andhra Pradesh SSC 2026 date sheet on bse.ap.gov.in. Candidates will need to follow the schedule to appear for the class 10 annual exams.

Key Points

  • AP SSC Class 10 Exam 2026 date sheet to be released soon.
  • The detailed time table will be released on the official website at bse.ap.gov.in.
  • Last year, the schedule was released in December and the exams were held in March.

AP Class 10 Time Table 2026: The Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) will release the Andhra Pradesh Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examination 2026 date sheet soon. The detailed subject-wise schedule will be released on the official website at bse.ap.gov.in.

According to past year trends, the board is expected to release the detailed schedule in October or November 2025. Last academic session, in 2024-25, the schedule was released in December 2024 and the exams were held in March 2025. 

How to check AP SSC 10th Exam 2026 Time Table

Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to check the examination schedule when the board releases it:

  1. Visit the official website at bse.ap.gov.in
  2. On the homepage, click on the link for AP 10th Time Table 2026
  3. AP SSC Time Table 2025 PDF will appear 
  4. Download for exam purpose

AP SSC Tentative Date Sheet 2026

Candidates can check the expected schedule for class 10 here:

Dates

Subject Papers

March 17, 2026

First language paper I

March 19, 2026

Second language

March 21, 2026

English

March 22, 2026

First language paper II

OSSC Main Language Paper I

March 24, 2026

Mathematics

March 26, 2026

Physical Science

March 28, 2026

Biological Science

March 29, 2026

OSSC Main Language Paper II

SSC Vocational course

April 1, 2026

Social Studies

