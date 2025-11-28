JKPSC Admit Card 2025 (Tomorrow) at jkpsc.nic.in, Download CCE Prelims Exam Hall Ticket PDF - Link Here

CTET 2026 Application Form
By Manish Kumar
Nov 28, 2025, 15:58 IST

JKPSC Admit Card 2025 Download: JKPSC Admit Card 2025 will be released by the Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC)  J&K Combined Competitive (Preliminary) Examination-2025 tomorrow i.e. on November 27. The Combined Competitive (Preliminary) Examination is scheduled to be held on December 07, 2025 across the state. Check all details here. 

JKPSC CCE Admit Card 2025: The Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) will release the admit card for the J&K Combined Competitive (Preliminary) Examination-2025 tomorrow i.e. on November 27,  on its official website. The written exam for the J&K Combined Competitive (Preliminary) Examination is scheduled to be held on December 07, 2025 across the state. All those candidates who have applied successfully for this crucial recruitment drive can download their hall ticket after using their login credentials at the official website of JKPSC-https://jkpsc.nic.in. In case of any difficulty in downloading the admit card, candidates can contact the concerned authority at the official website of JKPSC by or before December 03, 2025. 

JKPSC CCE Admit Card 2025 Link

A total of 80 various posts are to be filled through the recruitment drive including Junior Scale of J&K Administrative Service, J&K Police (G) Service and J&K Accounts (G) Service. Candidates are advised to carry their admit card along with a valid photo ID on exam day. You can download the hall ticket directly through the link given below-

 JKPSC CCE Admit Card 2025

Direct Link (Active Soon)

JKPSC CCE Admit Card 2025 Overview 

 The candidates are directed to follow the instructions in details for downloading their e-Admit Card and use their credentials including Using user id & password to the link. To help candidates quickly understand the key highlights of the recruitment drive, we’ve shared an overview of the same-

Particulars Details
Organization Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC)
Post Name J&K Combined Competitive (Preliminary) Examination-2025
Advt. No. 11-PSC (DR-P) OF 2025
Total Vacancies 80
JKPSC CCE Exam Date 2025 December 07, 2025
Official Website https://jkpsc.nic.in/

How To Download JKPSC CCE Admit Card 2025?

You can download the JKPSC CCE Admit Card 2025 after following the steps given below-

  • Step 1: Go to the official website of the Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission -jkpsc.nic.in
  • Step 2: On the home page, you will get the login button on the home page.
  • Step 3: Provide the details like user name, password and verification code in the login portal.
  • Step 4: After that, click on the “Login” button.
  • Step 5: You will get the desired admit card on your screen, check all the details mentioned on it carefully.
  • Step 6: Download or print the hall ticket for future reference.

JKPSC CCE Admit Card 2025 Documents Required

Candidates are required to carry the crucial documents with them at the exam venue for Combined Competitive Exam 2025. For securing entry into the centre of examination, in addition to the Admit Card/roll Number Slip, it is mandatory to carry for the candidates at least two recent passport size color photographs and anyone of the original valid Photo-Id proofs mentioned below:

  • Aadhar Card/ E-Aadhar,
  • Voter ID Card,
  • Driving License,
  • PAN Card,
  • Passport

