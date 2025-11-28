JKPSC Admit Card 2025 (Tomorrow) at jkpsc.nic.in, Download CCE Prelims Exam Hall Ticket PDF - Link Here

JKPSC CCE Admit Card 2025: The Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) will release the admit card for the J&K Combined Competitive (Preliminary) Examination-2025 tomorrow i.e. on November 27, on its official website. The written exam for the J&K Combined Competitive (Preliminary) Examination is scheduled to be held on December 07, 2025 across the state. All those candidates who have applied successfully for this crucial recruitment drive can download their hall ticket after using their login credentials at the official website of JKPSC-https://jkpsc.nic.in. In case of any difficulty in downloading the admit card, candidates can contact the concerned authority at the official website of JKPSC by or before December 03, 2025.

JKPSC CCE Admit Card 2025 Link

A total of 80 various posts are to be filled through the recruitment drive including Junior Scale of J&K Administrative Service, J&K Police (G) Service and J&K Accounts (G) Service. Candidates are advised to carry their admit card along with a valid photo ID on exam day. You can download the hall ticket directly through the link given below-