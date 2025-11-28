ISC Class 12 Biology Exam Pattern 2025-26: Paper Pattern, Marking Scheme, and Topic-wise Weightage

ISC Class 12 Biology Exam Pattern and Marking Scheme 2026: ISC Class 12 Biology Exam Pattern and Marking Scheme 2026 helps students to prepare for the exam. The pattern covers different types of questions such as very short answer questions, short answer questions, long answer questions, and case studies based on real life.

The Biology assessment is rigorously structured for 100 marks, following the standard Science stream split: a high-stakes 70-mark Written Theory Paper and a crucial 30-mark Practical/Project component. The pattern tests your knowledge across five core units (including Genetics, Reproduction, and Ecology) using diverse question types from essential labeling and short reasoning questions to complex long-answer conceptual problems. Understanding the precise unit-wise weightage is key.