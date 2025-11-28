CTET 2026 Application Form
ISC Class 12 Biology Exam Pattern 2025-26: Paper Pattern, Marking Scheme, and Topic-wise Weightage

By Apeksha Agarwal
Nov 28, 2025, 15:43 IST

ISC Class 12 Biology Exam Pattern 2026: Get the complete breakdown of ISC Biology Class 12  exam format, marking scheme, and topic-based mark distribution to guide students in preparing for the board exams.

ISC Class 12 Biology Exam Pattern and Marking Scheme 2026: ISC Class 12 Biology Exam Pattern and Marking Scheme 2026 helps students to prepare for the exam. The pattern covers different types of questions such as very short answer questions, short answer questions, long answer questions, and case studies based on real life. 

The Biology assessment is rigorously structured for 100 marks, following the standard Science stream split: a high-stakes 70-mark Written Theory Paper and a crucial 30-mark Practical/Project component. The pattern tests your knowledge across five core units (including Genetics, Reproduction, and Ecology) using diverse question types from essential labeling and short reasoning questions to complex long-answer conceptual problems. Understanding the precise unit-wise weightage is key. 

Also Check: ISC Class 12 Syllabus 2025-26: All Subjects

ISC Class 12 Biology Exam Pattern 2026: Key Highlights

Particulars

Details

Conducting Body

Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE)

Exam Name

ISC Class 12 Biology Exam 2025–26

Class

12

Academic Year

2025-26

Subject

Biology

Total Marks

100 Marks

External Exam Weightage

70 Marks

Internal Assessment Weightage

30 Marks

Exam Duration

2 Hours

Types of Questions

MCQs, Short Answers, and Long Answers (Choice Based)

Mode of Exam

Offline (Pen and Paper)

Medium of Exam

Hindi, English

ISC Class 12 Biology Exam Pattern 2025-26

ISC Class 12 Biology Exam Pattern for 2025–26 helps students understand how marks are distributed between external and internal assessments. Knowing the pattern allows students to plan their preparation effectively and score better in exams.

Subject Name

Percentage Marks - External Exams (%)

Percentage Marks - Internal Exams (%)

Biology

70%

30%

ISC Class 12 Unit-wise Weightage of Biology 2025-26

The weightage of different topics in the ISC Class 12 Biology exam, presented in a table format:

Sl.no

Unit

Weightage

1

Reproduction

16 marks

2

Genetics and evolution

15 marks

3

Biology and Human Welfare

14 marks

4

Biotechnology and its applications

10 marks

5

Ecology and environment

15 marks
 

Total

70 marks

ISC Class 12 Biology Question Format 2025-26

Here's a tabular format showing the types of questions for the ISC Class 12 Biology exam 2026, along with their weightage in percentage:

Section

Number of Questions

Marks per Question

Total Marks

Remarks

A

20

20

Short-answer questions

B

7

2

14

Internal choice in one question

C

7

3

21

Internal choice in one question

D

3

5

15

Internal choice in one question

Total

18

-

70

Entire paper

Also Check:

ISC Class 12 Exam Pattern 2025-26: All Subjects

ISC Class 12 Biology Syllabus 2025-26

Apeksha Agarwal
Apeksha Agarwal

Content Writer

Apeksha Agarwal

Content Writer

... Read More

