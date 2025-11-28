ISC Class 12 Biology Exam Pattern 2025-26: Paper Pattern, Marking Scheme, and Topic-wise Weightage

ISC Class 12 Biology Exam Pattern and Marking Scheme 2026: ISC Class 12 Biology Exam Pattern and Marking Scheme 2026 helps students to prepare for the exam. The pattern covers different types of questions such as very short answer questions, short answer questions, long answer questions, and case studies based on real life.
The Biology assessment is rigorously structured for 100 marks, following the standard Science stream split: a high-stakes 70-mark Written Theory Paper and a crucial 30-mark Practical/Project component. The pattern tests your knowledge across five core units (including Genetics, Reproduction, and Ecology) using diverse question types from essential labeling and short reasoning questions to complex long-answer conceptual problems. Understanding the precise unit-wise weightage is key.
|
ISC Class 12 Biology Exam Pattern 2026: Key Highlights
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Conducting Body
|
Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE)
|
Exam Name
|
ISC Class 12 Biology Exam 2025–26
|
Class
|
12
|
Academic Year
|
2025-26
|
Subject
|
Biology
|
Total Marks
|
100 Marks
|
External Exam Weightage
|
70 Marks
|
Internal Assessment Weightage
|
30 Marks
|
Exam Duration
|
2 Hours
|
Types of Questions
|
MCQs, Short Answers, and Long Answers (Choice Based)
|
Mode of Exam
|
Offline (Pen and Paper)
|
Medium of Exam
|
Hindi, English
ISC Class 12 Biology Exam Pattern 2025-26
ISC Class 12 Biology Exam Pattern for 2025–26 helps students understand how marks are distributed between external and internal assessments. Knowing the pattern allows students to plan their preparation effectively and score better in exams.
|
Subject Name
|
Percentage Marks - External Exams (%)
|
Percentage Marks - Internal Exams (%)
|
Biology
|
70%
|
30%
ISC Class 12 Unit-wise Weightage of Biology 2025-26
The weightage of different topics in the ISC Class 12 Biology exam, presented in a table format:
|
Sl.no
|
Unit
|
Weightage
|
1
|
Reproduction
|
16 marks
|
2
|
Genetics and evolution
|
15 marks
|
3
|
Biology and Human Welfare
|
14 marks
|
4
|
Biotechnology and its applications
|
10 marks
|
5
|
Ecology and environment
|
15 marks
|
Total
|
70 marks
ISC Class 12 Biology Question Format 2025-26
Here's a tabular format showing the types of questions for the ISC Class 12 Biology exam 2026, along with their weightage in percentage:
|
Section
|
Number of Questions
|
Marks per Question
|
Total Marks
|
Remarks
|
A
|
20
|
1
|
20
|
Short-answer questions
|
B
|
7
|
2
|
14
|
Internal choice in one question
|
C
|
7
|
3
|
21
|
Internal choice in one question
|
D
|
3
|
5
|
15
|
Internal choice in one question
|
Total
|
18
|
-
|
70
|
Entire paper
