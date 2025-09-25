Which Indian City is Known as the “Student Capital of India”?

The city most often referred to as the "Student Capital of India" is Pune, located in the state of Maharashtra.

Although big cities like Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru also have numerous schools, Pune stands out. It earned its title, also known as the "Oxford of the East," because it has many top schools, a long history of learning, and a lively atmosphere that students love.

Why Pune is a Student Hub

Pune became a student city due to three key factors.