Why Gen Z Says No to Overwork and How It's Changing Professionalism

Increasingly, young people (Generation Z) are entering the workforce. They are changing the idea of professionalism. Instead of working long hours, they prefer a clear separation between work and personal life. They believe a good job allows for a healthy and balanced life. Professional Boundaries: A New Kind of Professionalism Gen Z prioritizes setting boundaries as a key aspect of working smart. Unlike previous generations, they don't see work as the central part of their identity. According to a 2025 Deloitte survey: Less than half of Gen Z view work as a core part of who they are, compared to 62% of millennials.

Over 65% of Gen Z prioritize workplace flexibility when choosing a job, highlighting the importance of work-life balance.

For Gen Z, professionalism now encompasses maintaining healthy boundaries and ensuring their job supports their overall well-being. This shift reflects their values of: Flexibility: Prioritizing work-life balance and adaptable work arrangements

Purpose: Seeking jobs that align with their values and provide personal fulfillment

Financial stability: Expecting fair compensation and financial security By setting boundaries, Gen Z aims to prevent burnout and create a more sustainable work environment. This approach challenges traditional notions of work ethic and professionalism, emphasizing efficiency and results over long working hours. The Case for Valuing Results Over Time Spent For Generation Z, working long hours doesn't prove you're dedicated. They care more about getting work done well and fast. A study found that about a third of Gen Z say having a good work-life balance is the most important thing in a job, even more important than pay or a job title. Another survey showed that on average, they stay at a job for just over a year. This is because they will quickly move on if their job doesn't have a clear purpose.

The Importance of Work-Life Balance For many Gen Z workers, having a good work-life balance is a top priority. A study found that almost half of them might quit a job in just six months if their balance is poor. Most of them would even take less money for a job they find meaningful. Moreover, over half of them say flexible work, like working from home, is a must-have. The Right to Disconnect: A New Trend Some countries now have laws to protect people's free time. These laws limit work messages and calls after hours. For example, France passed a law in 2017 that makes companies with 50 or more workers create their own rules. Under this law, employees can ignore work messages after hours without getting in trouble. Belgium and Ireland also have similar rules or laws to protect their workers by limiting after-hours work contact.

In Australia, a new law was started in 2024 for businesses with 15 or more employees. It was then extended to smaller businesses in 2025. This law allows workers to refuse work contact after hours if it is not reasonable. Canada is also working on a new nationwide law to protect workers. Many people support it. This new law is needed because working from home has made it harder to separate work life and personal life. The New Rules of Professionalism Gen Z has a new idea of what it means to be professional. They care about getting goals done and meeting deadlines, but also about having time for their personal lives. Companies that fail to adapt their work processes risk losing these young employees. About one-third of them will quit a job within a year if they don't feel they're growing, don't have flexible hours, or if their values don't match the company's. Since Gen Z will soon be a huge part of the workforce, their approach might become the new normal.