Kolkata Police Admit Card 2025 Out – Direct Download Link & Eligible List @ recruitment.kolkatapolice.org

By Manish Kumar
Oct 7, 2025, 16:53 IST

Kolkata Police Admit Card 2025, Kolkata Police Data Entry Operator Admit Card 2025: The West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) on October 07, 2025 has released the admit cards for the Data Entry Operator exam on its official website. You can check the list of candidates shortlisted for written exam. The written exam is scheduled to be held on October 12, 2025 across the state. 

Kolkata Police Admit Card 2025: The Kolkata Police on October 07, 2025 has released the admit cards for the Data Entry Operator exam on its official website. Candidates applied successfully for the contractual Data Entry Operators in Kolkata Policeon the official website- prb.wb.gov.in and wbpolice.gov.in. Candidates can check the list of shortlisted candidates for the written examination on October 12, 2025 in connection with recruitment of 225 contractual Data Entry Operators in Kolkata Police. Through this examination, the board will fill the 225 posts of Data Entry Operators in Kolkata Police.

All prospective candidates can check and download their admit cards using the direct link provided below. To access the hall ticket, candidates need to enter their application serial number and date of birth.

Kolkata Police 2025 Admit Card Link

As per the latest update, WBPRB issued the admit cards for the Data Entry Operator exam. The students can download their admit cards on the official website- prb.wb.gov.in and wbpolice.gov.in

Kolkata Police DEO Admit Card 2025

Click here

Kolkata Police Result 2025 Eligible Candidates

 Kolkata Police has released the list of shortlisted candidates for written exam for DEO posts. Candidates can check the list of shortlisted candidates for the written examination on October 12, 2025 in connection with recruitment of 225 contractual Data Entry Operators in Kolkata Police. Through this examination, the board will fill the 225 posts of Data Entry Operators in Kolkata Police.

Kolkata Police DEO Result 2025

Download PDF

 

Kolkata Police Admit Card 2025 Overview

The detailed informations about the recruitment drive for Data Entry Operator exam is summariesed below. You can get all the details about the drive launched by the West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB).

Institution  Kolkata Police
Post Name DEO 
Exam Date  October 12, 2025
Admit card status  Out
Official Website  https://recruitment.kolkatapolice.org/


Steps to Download Kolkata Police Admit Card 2025

Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to download the Kolkata Police DEO admit card 25:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the university- wbpolice.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘Recruitment’ section given on the menu bar.

Step 3: Click on the DEO in Kolkata Police’ link

Step 4: A new page will open, click on the ‘Download e-Admit cards for the Preliminary Examination’ link

Step 5: Click on the ‘Download DEO Admit Card’ link

Step 6: Enter your application serial number, and Date of Birth and click on the ‘Submit’ button.

Step 7: The Admit Card will appear on the screen.

Step 8: Download and print the admit card PDF.

