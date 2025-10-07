IIT JAM Previous Years Cut-off; Check Subject-wise and Category-wise Qualifying Marks Trends

IIT JAM Cut-off 2026: The Indian Institute of Technology Bombay will conduct the IIT JAM 2026 exam on February 15, 2026, at designated test centres spread across 8 exam zones. The exam will be conducted in two sessions- Forenoon Session from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm and Afternoon Session from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm. IIT Bombay will release the IIT JAM 2026 cut-off along with the announcement of results. Aspirants scoring above the minimum cut-off marks will be shortlisted for the admission process. Check the IIT JAM previous year qualifying marks here to estimate the probable score you need to secure to clear the exam.
We will also update this space for the IIT JAM 2026 expected cut-off, along with the factors that determine the cut-off, once the exam is conducted. So, bookmark this page for the latest update on the IIT JAM 2026 cut-off.
What is the expected cut-off of IIT JAM 2026?
The exam conducting body announces category-wise cut-off marks along with the result declaration. The IIT JAM 2026 result is expected to be released on March 20, 2026. The IIT JAM cut-off is determined based on several factors, including the number of seats, the number of candidates, the difficulty level of the exam, and more. Here we will share the expected cut-off marks for IIT JAM 2026 based on the expert's opinion. All the candidates who appeared in the exam can check the section-wise expected cut-off below once the exam is over.
IIT JAM Previous Year Cut-off
The IIT JAM cut-off is a crucial benchmark in the admission process at top IITs in India. The officials will roll out the cut-off marks along with the IIT JAM 2026 results. However, in the meantime, candidates can refer to the previous year's cut-off marks for the IIT JAM provided below:
IIT JAM 2025 Cut-off
|
Subject
|
IIT JAM Qualifying Marks
|
General
|
OBC-NCL/EWS
|
SC/ST/PWD
|
IIT JAM Chemistry Previous Year Cutoff
|
25.83
|
23.24
|
12.91
|
IIT JAM Maths Previous Year Cutoff
|
19.9
|
17.91
|
9.95
|
IIT JAM Physics Previous Year Cutoff
|
14.66
|
13.19
|
7.33
|
IIT JAM Biotechnology Previous Year Cutoff
|
24.46
|
22.01
|
12.23
IIT JAM 2024 Cut-off
|
Subject
|
IIT JAM Qualifying Marks
|
General
|
OBC-NCL/EWS
|
SC/ST/PWD
|
IIT JAM Chemistry Previous Year Cutoff
|
25.38
|
22.84
|
12.69
|
IIT JAM Maths Previous Year Cutoff
|
11.22
|
10.09
|
5.61
|
IIT JAM Physics Previous Year Cutoff
|
19.63
|
17.66
|
9.81
|
IIT JAM Biotechnology Previous Year Cutoff
|
44.46
|
40.01
|
22.23
IIT JAM 2023 Cut-off
|
Subject
|
IIT JAM Qualifying Marks
|
General
|
OBC-NCL/EWS
|
SC/ST/PWD
|
IIT JAM Chemistry Previous Year Cutoff
|
20.51
|
18.46
|
10.26
|
IIT JAM Maths Previous Year Cutoff
|
24.56
|
22.1
|
12.28
|
IIT JAM Physics Previous Year Cutoff
|
18.44
|
16.6
|
9.22
|
IIT JAM Biotechnology Previous Year Cutoff
|
33.06
|
29.75
|
16.53
IIT JAM Subject-wise Previous Year Cut-off
Understanding the IIT JAM subject-wise previous year cut-offs is essential for every aspirant to set a realistic target score. These cut-off marks represent the minimum scores needed to qualify for the exam. Check the IIT JAM Subject-wise Previous Year Cutoff provided below:
Factors Determining IIT JAM Cut-off
As discussed above, this year, IIT Bombay will issue the IIT JAM cut-offs after the announcement of IIT JAM 2026 results. There are several factors that determine the IIT JAM cut-off; some of the key factors are given below
-
Difficulty level of the exam: This is the main factor that affects the cut-off. The tougher the IIT JAM question paper, the cut-off will be lower, and vice versa.
-
Number of aspirants who appeared for the exam: This year, around 1 Lakh candidates applied for IIT JAM 2026, which is significantly higher than the previous year. The higher test-takers mean a higher IIT JAM cut-off, while lower IIT JAM test-takers will lead to a lower IIT JAM cut-off
-
Number of aspirants who cleared the exam: The number of aspirants who cleared the IIT JAM exam is directly proportional to the cut-off.
- Number of seats available: The number of seats available also affects the IIT JAM cut-off. If an institute has limited seats, the cut-off can be higher.
