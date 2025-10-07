IIT JAM Previous Years Cut-off; Check Subject-wise and Category-wise Qualifying Marks Trends

IIT JAM Cut-off 2026: The Indian Institute of Technology Bombay will conduct the IIT JAM 2026 exam on February 15, 2026, at designated test centres spread across 8 exam zones. The exam will be conducted in two sessions- Forenoon Session from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm and Afternoon Session from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm. IIT Bombay will release the IIT JAM 2026 cut-off along with the announcement of results. Aspirants scoring above the minimum cut-off marks will be shortlisted for the admission process. Check the IIT JAM previous year qualifying marks here to estimate the probable score you need to secure to clear the exam. We will also update this space for the IIT JAM 2026 expected cut-off, along with the factors that determine the cut-off, once the exam is conducted. So, bookmark this page for the latest update on the IIT JAM 2026 cut-off.

What is the expected cut-off of IIT JAM 2026? The exam conducting body announces category-wise cut-off marks along with the result declaration. The IIT JAM 2026 result is expected to be released on March 20, 2026. The IIT JAM cut-off is determined based on several factors, including the number of seats, the number of candidates, the difficulty level of the exam, and more. Here we will share the expected cut-off marks for IIT JAM 2026 based on the expert's opinion. All the candidates who appeared in the exam can check the section-wise expected cut-off below once the exam is over. IIT JAM Previous Year Cut-off The IIT JAM cut-off is a crucial benchmark in the admission process at top IITs in India. The officials will roll out the cut-off marks along with the IIT JAM 2026 results. However, in the meantime, candidates can refer to the previous year's cut-off marks for the IIT JAM provided below:

IIT JAM 2025 Cut-off Subject IIT JAM Qualifying Marks General OBC-NCL/EWS SC/ST/PWD IIT JAM Chemistry Previous Year Cutoff 25.83 23.24 12.91 IIT JAM Maths Previous Year Cutoff 19.9 17.91 9.95 IIT JAM Physics Previous Year Cutoff 14.66 13.19 7.33 IIT JAM Biotechnology Previous Year Cutoff 24.46 22.01 12.23 IIT JAM 2024 Cut-off Subject IIT JAM Qualifying Marks General OBC-NCL/EWS SC/ST/PWD IIT JAM Chemistry Previous Year Cutoff 25.38 22.84 12.69 IIT JAM Maths Previous Year Cutoff 11.22 10.09 5.61 IIT JAM Physics Previous Year Cutoff 19.63 17.66 9.81 IIT JAM Biotechnology Previous Year Cutoff 44.46 40.01 22.23 IIT JAM 2023 Cut-off Subject IIT JAM Qualifying Marks General OBC-NCL/EWS SC/ST/PWD IIT JAM Chemistry Previous Year Cutoff 20.51 18.46 10.26 IIT JAM Maths Previous Year Cutoff 24.56 22.1 12.28 IIT JAM Physics Previous Year Cutoff 18.44 16.6 9.22 IIT JAM Biotechnology Previous Year Cutoff 33.06 29.75 16.53