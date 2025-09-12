Rajasthan Police Admit Card 2025 Out
Focus
Quick Links

IIT JAM Economics Previous Years Cut-off; Check JAM EN Past Years Qualifying Marks Trends

By Sunil Sharma
Sep 12, 2025, 16:42 IST

IIT JAM EN Previous Years Cut-off: All prospective candidates of IIT JAM EN 2026 must check the previous years cut-off to get an idea about the score they need to secure to qualify the exam. Check this space for the category-wise IIT JAM EN previous year's cut-off.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
IIT JAM EN Previous Years Cut-off
IIT JAM EN Previous Years Cut-off

IIT JAM EN Previous Year Cut-off: The Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IITB) has released the notification for the IIT JAM 2026 exam on its official website. The Joint Admission Test for Masters (JAM) is one of the most competitive exams in India for admissions to various postgraduate programmes such as M.Sc., M.Sc. (Tech.), MS (Research), M.Sc. - M.Tech. Dual Degree, Joint M.Sc. - Ph.D., and M.Sc. - Ph.D. Dual Degree, across multiple disciplines, by premier institutes across the country. It is one of the highly competitive entrance tests with more than a thousand applicants. All the aspirants are advised to check the IIT JAM EN past year cut-off to estimate the probable score they need to secure to clear the exam. The exam conducting authority releases the IIT JAM exam cut-off after the announcement of results. The IIT JAM EN previous year cut-off helps the aspirants to set a target score so that they can make a well-designed preparation strategy.

IIT JAM Economics Previous Year Cut-off

The IIT JAM cutoff is the minimum score a candidate must obtain to qualify for further processes, such as admission into postgraduate programs. Remember, scoring well above the cutoff not only ensures qualification but also improves your chances of getting into top institutes. After the announcement of JAM results, all the qualified candidates satisfying the Eligibility Requirements (ERs) & Minimum Educational Qualifications (MEQs) seeking admission have to apply online through the JAM official website to their preferred programmes in all the participating institutes where admission is sought. Candidates need to provide the required information, along with their choice of programmes in order of preference.

IIT JAM EN Past Year Cut-off

The table provided below shows the IIT JAM EN cutoff. Let’s look at the cutoff scores over the past five years for different categories:

Year

IIT JAM Economics Qualifying Marks

General

OBC-NCL/EWS

SC/ST/PWD

IIT JAM 2025 Cutoff

42.55

38.29

21.27

IIT JAM 2024 Cutoff

24.64

22.17

12.32

IIT JAM 2023 Cutoff

23.06

20.75

11.53

IIT JAM EN Previous Year Cut-off Trend Analysis

To understand the trends in the IIT JAM EN cutoff, let’s look at the graph provided below. Understanding these trends can help candidates get a sense of what to aim for during their preparation.

After analysing the trends, the following conclusions can be drawn:

  • The qualifying cutoff for the General category has ranged from around 23 to 42 over the past few years. This shows high fluctuation depending on the difficulty of the exam and other factors.

  • OBC-NCL cutoffs tend to be approximately 10% lower than the General category cutoffs.

  • SC/ST/PwD cutoffs are significantly lower, usually around 50% of the General category cutoffs.

Factors Determining IIT JAM EN Cut-off

There are various factors responsible for determining the cut-off marks, some of which are as follows.

  • Number of Test-Takers: The number of candidates appearing in the exam always affects the cut-off marks. The high number of candidates means high competition, which increases the cut-off marks.

  • Difficulty Level of Exam: The difficulty level of the exam is also a crucial factor that decides the cut-off marks. If the questions asked in the exam are difficult in nature, then the cut-off marks will definitely come down.

  • Number of Seats Available: The number of vacancies is always inversely proportional to the cut-off mark. The lesser number of vacancies means a high cut-off and vice-versa. 

  • Candidate’s performance: The overall performance of candidates also affects the cut-off marks. If a high number of candidates do well in the exam, then the cut-off marks will also be high.

Sunil Sharma
Sunil Sharma

Manager

Sunil Sharma is an edtech professional with over 12 years of experience in the education domain. He holds an M.Sc. in Mathematics from Chaudhary Charan Singh University, Meerut. He has worked as an Subject Matter Expert (SME) at Vriti Infocom Private Limited. and later joined Aakash Edutech Private Limited . At Jagran New Media, he writes for the Exam Prep section of JagranJosh.com. Sunil has expertise in Quantitative Aptitude, Logical Reasoning, and English, making him a versatile professional in the education and test preparation sector. He has created content for various management exams CAT, XAT and also for exams such as CUET etc
... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News