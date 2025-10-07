Today’s School Assembly Headlines (8th October 2025): India will soon launch its own digital currency, and Other News in English

8th October, School Assembly News Headlines Today: Stories on global issues, local news, and school events help children see the world from a wider angle. By considering the relationships between different events and how they could impact our lives, students can engage in critical thinking while they watch these news shows. At school assemblies, a range of topics are discussed, some of which are unrelated to the classroom. View the headlines for each of the following:
National News Headlines for School Assembly
Election Commission to start special voter list update across India.
Vice President Radhakrishnan to meet leaders before the Winter Session.
PM Modi, Mamata Banerjee spar over assault on BJP leaders in Bengal
India-U.S. trade deal has to respect New Delhi’s ‘red lines’; efforts underway to address issues: Jaishankar
The Home Minister praises the Rapid Action Force on its Foundation Day.
‘EC-BJP gathbandhan’: Congress’ swipe at poll body after Bihar election dates announced
No urgent relief for Sonam Wangchuk as top court adjourns plea seeking release
The Supreme Court sends judges’ promotion issues to a larger Bench.
Delhi High Court questions Centre, Delhi governments over delay in transgender reservation in jobs
India will soon launch its own digital currency backed by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal said in a roundtable during his visit to Doha, Qatar.
International News Headlines for School Assembly
Hamas and Israel begin peace talks in Egypt under the Trump plan.
Trump congratulates woman set to be first female prime minister of Japan
France in fresh political crisis as PM Lecornu quits after 26 days
India and Australia to sign defence and security pact soon.
Sebastien Lecornu, France Prime Minister, resigns after less than month in office
Israel says Greta Thunberg among 171 more Gaza flotilla activists deported
The US Supreme Court orders Google to change its app store policy.
Judge blocks Trump from sending troops from California to Portland
Sports News Headlines for School Assembly
Starc returns for Australia’s ODI series against India; Marsh to lead.
Vizag stadium to name new stands after Mithali Raj and Kalpana.
Mike Atherton calls to stop fixed Indo-Pak match schedules.
Hosting World Para Athletics Championships Successfully Gives India Pride of Place Globally, Say Top Stars, Legends
‘Shubman Gill Didn’t Want ODI Captaincy, BCCI Pressurised Him’: Mohammad Kaif Drops Bombshell
10 Exciting Questions for School Assembly:
Question: What is the chemical formula for water?
Answer: H2O.
Question: Who was the first President of the United States?
Answer: George Washington.
Question: What is the process of heating a liquid to kill bacteria called?
Answer: Pasteurization.
Question: Which continent is home to the Amazon Rainforest?
Answer: South America.
Question: What is the largest type of big cat?
Answer: Tiger.
Question: In which year did the Titanic sink?
Answer: 1912.
Question: What part of a plant absorbs sunlight to make food?
Answer: The leaves (containing chlorophyll).
Question: Which country is the Leaning Tower of Pisa located in?
Answer: Italy.
Question: What is the name of the author who created Sherlock Holmes?
Answer: Arthur Conan Doyle.
Question: How many sides does a pentagon have?
Answer: Five.
Thought of the day:
"Kindness is a language that the deaf can hear and the blind can see.”
Word of the day:
Plaudit
Meaning: an expression of praise or approval.
Example: "The young musician earned plaudits from the critics for her brilliant debut performance."
Headlines from school assemblies are significant because they inform everyone about world happenings. Reputable sources guarantee correct information, which keeps students informed and gives them a better grasp of current affairs.
