Rajasthan Board RBSE Class 10 Information Technology Syllabus; Download PDF Here

RBSE Class 10 Information Technology Syllabus for 2025 -The RBSE Class 10 Information Technology Syllabus for 2025 outlines the curriculum for students studying Information Technology in the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) for the academic year 2025. This syllabus is designed to provide students with a foundational understanding of key concepts in information technology, preparing them for further studies and the rapidly evolving digital world. It typically covers a range of topics including, but not limited to, the basics of computers, operating systems, word processing, spreadsheets, presentations, database management, internet and email, and an introduction to programming or web development. The aim is to equip students with practical skills and theoretical knowledge necessary for navigating and utilizing technology effectively in various aspects of life and future careers.