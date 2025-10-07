Viksit Bharat Buildathon 2025 Registration Link
Rajasthan Board RBSE Class 10 Information Technology Syllabus; Download PDF Here

By Simran Akhouri
Oct 7, 2025, 17:29 IST

The RBSE has released the Class 10 Information Technology Syllabus for the 2025 academic year. This provides a clear outline of topics and learning objectives, ensuring transparency and preparedness for students, teachers, and parents. Students should review it for exam preparation, while educators can use it for lesson planning and assessment development.

RBSE Class 10 Information Technology Syllabus 2025-26
RBSE Class 10 Information Technology Syllabus for 2025 -The RBSE Class 10 Information Technology Syllabus for 2025 outlines the curriculum for students studying Information Technology in the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) for the academic year 2025. This syllabus is designed to provide students with a foundational understanding of key concepts in information technology, preparing them for further studies and the rapidly evolving digital world. It typically covers a range of topics including, but not limited to, the basics of computers, operating systems, word processing, spreadsheets, presentations, database management, internet and email, and an introduction to programming or web development. The aim is to equip students with practical skills and theoretical knowledge necessary for navigating and utilizing technology effectively in various aspects of life and future careers.

RBSE Class 10 Syllabus 2025 -26 Marking Scheme


Paper

Time

Marks

Sessional Marks

Total Marks

One

3.15 Hrs

80

20

100


RBSE Class 10 Syllabus 2025-26 Download

RBSE Class 10 Syllabus 2025 PDF Download

 

