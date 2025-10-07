Viksit Bharat Buildathon 2025 Registration Link
Focus
School Holiday on 8 October 2025 (Wednesday); Schools Closed in THESE States Due to Rain and Regional Festivals

By Aayesha Sharma
Oct 7, 2025, 16:50 IST

School Holiday on 8 October 2025 (Wednesday): The Karnataka government has announced a 10-day school holiday from October 8 to 18, 2025, for government and aided schools to complete the caste survey. Along with Karnataka, schools in Bihar and Jammu & Kashmir will also remain closed on October 8, 2025, due to heavy rainfall, floods, and regional festivals, affecting regular classes across several states.

School Holiday on 8 October 2025 (Wednesday): School Holiday on 8 October 2025 (Wednesday): The Karnataka government has announced a 10-day school holiday from October 8 to 18, 2025, for all government and aided schools to help complete the ongoing caste survey. This is one of the biggest updates for students and teachers in the state. 

Along with Karnataka, schools in several other regions, including Bihar and Jammu & Kashmir, are expected to remain closed on 8th October 2025 due to heavy rainfall, floods, and regional festivals. These weather-related and festive holidays may affect regular classes and exams. In this article, students and parents can find the state-wise school holiday list, reasons for closures, and official updates to help plan study schedules, family time, and travel during October 2025.

Karnataka School Holiday 2025

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced that all government and aided schools in the state will have holidays from October 8 to 18, 2025, to help complete the ongoing caste survey. Teachers involved in mid-term exams will not take part in the survey work. The survey started on September 22 and may continue till October 12 in some districts and October 24 in Bengaluru. Students can enjoy their break during this period.

Bihar Schools Closed Due to Rain

Schools in Bihar are expected to remain closed on 8th October due to heavy rainfall and worsening flood conditions in several districts. Rivers including Sariswa, Kosi, and Kamala are flowing above danger levels, causing waterlogging and property damage in low-lying areas like Raxaul, Ramgarhwa, Sugauli, Semra, and Motihari. Following precautionary orders from District Magistrate Sawan Kumar, all schools and Anganwadi centres near embankments had already been closed, with classes from 1 to 12 suspended until 7th October. Students and parents are advised to stay updated with the latest notifications from their schools and the state government.

Is Tomorrow a Holiday in Kashmir Schools?

In Jammu and Kashmir, schools are expected to remain closed on 8th October due to heavy rainfall and ongoing adverse weather conditions. Residents are advised to stay alert as the inclement weather continues to affect normal activities and disrupt daily routines.

School Holiday List in October 2025

School Holiday List 2025 in October helps students and parents plan their schedules in advance. It highlights important festivals and regional holidays when schools will remain closed. Students can use this list to organize study plans, family time, and travel arrangements accordingly. Check the table below for the detailed October 2025 school holidays.

Date

Day

Occasion/Holiday

Notes/Significance

October 10

Friday

Dussehra (Vijayadashami)

Victory of Lord Rama over Ravana; Ramleela & festivities

October 11–13

Sat–Mon

Durga Puja (regional)

Significant in WB, Odisha, Assam, Bihar; schools closed

October 15

Wednesday

Muharram / Ashura

Islamic observance; processions and prayers

October 22

Wednesday

Diwali

Festival of Lights; schools often give 2–3 days break

October 23

Thursday

Govardhan Puja

Celebrates Krishna lifting Govardhan hill; school holiday in many states

October 24

Friday

Bhai Dooj

Celebrates sibling bonds; observed as holiday in several states

Students should stay informed about weather-related and festival holidays to plan their studies effectively. Parents can use this information to manage travel and family time. Staying updated with school notifications ensures safety and minimizes disruptions.

State-Wise School Holiday List in October 2025

