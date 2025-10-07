School Holiday on 8 October 2025 (Wednesday); Schools Closed in THESE States Due to Rain and Regional Festivals

School Holiday on 8 October 2025 (Wednesday): School Holiday on 8 October 2025 (Wednesday): The Karnataka government has announced a 10-day school holiday from October 8 to 18, 2025, for all government and aided schools to help complete the ongoing caste survey. This is one of the biggest updates for students and teachers in the state.
Along with Karnataka, schools in several other regions, including Bihar and Jammu & Kashmir, are expected to remain closed on 8th October 2025 due to heavy rainfall, floods, and regional festivals. These weather-related and festive holidays may affect regular classes and exams. In this article, students and parents can find the state-wise school holiday list, reasons for closures, and official updates to help plan study schedules, family time, and travel during October 2025.
Karnataka School Holiday 2025
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced that all government and aided schools in the state will have holidays from October 8 to 18, 2025, to help complete the ongoing caste survey. Teachers involved in mid-term exams will not take part in the survey work. The survey started on September 22 and may continue till October 12 in some districts and October 24 in Bengaluru. Students can enjoy their break during this period.
Bihar Schools Closed Due to Rain
Schools in Bihar are expected to remain closed on 8th October due to heavy rainfall and worsening flood conditions in several districts. Rivers including Sariswa, Kosi, and Kamala are flowing above danger levels, causing waterlogging and property damage in low-lying areas like Raxaul, Ramgarhwa, Sugauli, Semra, and Motihari. Following precautionary orders from District Magistrate Sawan Kumar, all schools and Anganwadi centres near embankments had already been closed, with classes from 1 to 12 suspended until 7th October. Students and parents are advised to stay updated with the latest notifications from their schools and the state government.
Is Tomorrow a Holiday in Kashmir Schools?
In Jammu and Kashmir, schools are expected to remain closed on 8th October due to heavy rainfall and ongoing adverse weather conditions. Residents are advised to stay alert as the inclement weather continues to affect normal activities and disrupt daily routines.
School Holiday List in October 2025
School Holiday List 2025 in October helps students and parents plan their schedules in advance. It highlights important festivals and regional holidays when schools will remain closed. Students can use this list to organize study plans, family time, and travel arrangements accordingly. Check the table below for the detailed October 2025 school holidays.
|
Date
|
Day
|
Occasion/Holiday
|
Notes/Significance
|
October 10
|
Friday
|
Dussehra (Vijayadashami)
|
Victory of Lord Rama over Ravana; Ramleela & festivities
|
October 11–13
|
Sat–Mon
|
Durga Puja (regional)
|
Significant in WB, Odisha, Assam, Bihar; schools closed
|
October 15
|
Wednesday
|
Muharram / Ashura
|
Islamic observance; processions and prayers
|
October 22
|
Wednesday
|
Diwali
|
Festival of Lights; schools often give 2–3 days break
|
October 23
|
Thursday
|
Govardhan Puja
|
Celebrates Krishna lifting Govardhan hill; school holiday in many states
|
October 24
|
Friday
|
Bhai Dooj
|
Celebrates sibling bonds; observed as holiday in several states
Students should stay informed about weather-related and festival holidays to plan their studies effectively. Parents can use this information to manage travel and family time. Staying updated with school notifications ensures safety and minimizes disruptions.
State-Wise School Holiday List in October 2025
