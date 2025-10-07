School Holiday on 8 October 2025 (Wednesday); Schools Closed in THESE States Due to Rain and Regional Festivals

School Holiday on 8 October 2025 (Wednesday): School Holiday on 8 October 2025 (Wednesday): The Karnataka government has announced a 10-day school holiday from October 8 to 18, 2025, for all government and aided schools to help complete the ongoing caste survey. This is one of the biggest updates for students and teachers in the state. Along with Karnataka, schools in several other regions, including Bihar and Jammu & Kashmir, are expected to remain closed on 8th October 2025 due to heavy rainfall, floods, and regional festivals. These weather-related and festive holidays may affect regular classes and exams. In this article, students and parents can find the state-wise school holiday list, reasons for closures, and official updates to help plan study schedules, family time, and travel during October 2025.

Karnataka School Holiday 2025 Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced that all government and aided schools in the state will have holidays from October 8 to 18, 2025, to help complete the ongoing caste survey. Teachers involved in mid-term exams will not take part in the survey work. The survey started on September 22 and may continue till October 12 in some districts and October 24 in Bengaluru. Students can enjoy their break during this period. Bihar Schools Closed Due to Rain Schools in Bihar are expected to remain closed on 8th October due to heavy rainfall and worsening flood conditions in several districts. Rivers including Sariswa, Kosi, and Kamala are flowing above danger levels, causing waterlogging and property damage in low-lying areas like Raxaul, Ramgarhwa, Sugauli, Semra, and Motihari. Following precautionary orders from District Magistrate Sawan Kumar, all schools and Anganwadi centres near embankments had already been closed, with classes from 1 to 12 suspended until 7th October. Students and parents are advised to stay updated with the latest notifications from their schools and the state government.