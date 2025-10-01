Karnataka School Holidays in October 2025: Full List of Dussehra, Diwali and Regional Holidays

Karnataka Holidays October 2025: October 2025 brings a festive treat for students in Karnataka! Other than the long 17-day Dussehra holidays, schools will remain closed for several important occasions, including Gandhi Jayanti, Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti, Naraka Chaturdashi, and Diwali. With multiple breaks packed into the month, students can enjoy plenty of time for celebrations, family, and relaxation. Check this article for the complete list of Karnataka school holidays in October 2025, including district-specific local holidays and important festival dates, so you can plan ahead and make the most of the festive season.

Dussehra Holidays 2025 in Karnataka

The highlight of October is the Dussehra vacation, one of the longest breaks in the Karnataka school calendar. Schools will remain closed from September 20 to October 6, 2025, giving students a 17-day holiday. Regular classes will resume on October 7, 2025 (Tuesday).