Karnataka School Holidays in October 2025: Full List of Dussehra, Diwali and Regional Holidays

Karnataka Holidays October 2025: October 2025 brings a festive treat for students in Karnataka! Other than the long 17-day Dussehra holidays, schools will remain closed for several important occasions, including Gandhi Jayanti, Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti, Naraka Chaturdashi, and Diwali. With multiple breaks packed into the month, students can enjoy plenty of time for celebrations, family, and relaxation. Check this article for the complete list of Karnataka school holidays in October 2025, including district-specific local holidays and important festival dates, so you can plan ahead and make the most of the festive season.
Dussehra Holidays 2025 in Karnataka
The highlight of October is the Dussehra vacation, one of the longest breaks in the Karnataka school calendar. Schools will remain closed from September 20 to October 6, 2025, giving students a 17-day holiday. Regular classes will resume on October 7, 2025 (Tuesday).
In addition, Maha Navami (Ayudha Puja) will be observed on October 1 (Wednesday), followed by Gandhi Jayanti and Vijayadashami on October 2 (Thursday). These holidays fall within the Dussehra vacation period.
Other Important Karnataka School Holidays in October 2025
- Maha Navami / Ayudha Puja – October 1 (Wednesday)
- Gandhi Jayanti & Vijayadashami (Dussehra) – October 2 (Thursday)
- Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti – October 7 (Tuesday)
- Naraka Chaturdashi – October 20 (Monday)
- Balipadyami / Deepavali – October 22 (Wednesday)
- Local Holiday (Kodagu District only) – October 18 (Saturday) for Tula Sankramana
Diwali Break in Karnataka Schools
This year, Diwali will be celebrated from October 20 to October 22, 2025, with schools closed for Naraka Chaturdashi and Balipadyami/Deepavali. Students will enjoy a festive break after the resumption of classes post-Dussehra.
Summary of Karnataka School Holidays October 2025
Karnataka schools will remain closed for several major festivals in October 2025, including Dussehra, Gandhi Jayanti, Valmiki Jayanti, and Diwali. Below is the complete list of holidays with dates and occasions for easy reference.
|
Date
|
Day
|
Occasion / Holiday
|
Oct 1, 2025
|
Wednesday
|
Maha Navami / Ayudha Puja
|
Oct 2, 2025
|
Thursday
|
Gandhi Jayanti & Vijayadashami
|
Oct 7, 2025
|
Tuesday
|
Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti
|
Oct 18, 2025
|
Saturday
|
Tula Sankramana (Kodagu only)
|
Oct 20, 2025
|
Monday
|
Naraka Chaturdashi
|
Oct 22, 2025
|
Wednesday
|
Balipadyami / Deepavali
Key Highlights:
- 17-day Dussehra holiday from September 20 – October 6, 2025.
- Schools reopen on October 7, 2025.
- Additional holidays for Valmiki Jayanti, Naraka Chaturdashi, and Deepavali.
- Special local holiday in Kodagu district for Tula Sankramana.
Though most of these holidays are declared by the government, schools may adjust dates based on their academic calendar or local requirements. Students and parents are advised to stay updated with messages and notifications from school authorities, as dates for certain local holidays or special observances may vary. Keeping track of official announcements ensures smooth planning for travel, celebrations, and study schedules during the festive season.
